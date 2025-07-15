Exclusive

Nobody has been fired over £7 billion Afghan data breach, LBC understands

Defence Secretary John Healey refuses to say whether anyone has lost their job over the Ministry of Defence data breach. Picture: LBC

By Shannon Cook

Defence Secretary John Healey refused to say whether anyone has lost their job over the Ministry of Defence data breach.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to The News Agents' Lewis Goodall, Mr Healey said that the defence official responsible for the Afghan data breach is “no longer doing the same job on the Afghan brief” when asked if they are still employed by the British government.

"In the end, this is bigger than the actions of a single individual. For me as Defence Secretary now in this government, my biggest concern and my first focus coming into government was to try and get a grip of something that was entirely unprecedented."

Further asked if he believes anybody should be fired over the data breach, Mr Healey said: "My first priority was not trying to conduct some sort of witch hunt on the defence official that released the spreadsheet that caused this profound data loss…

"My argument to you is that accountability can start today, accountability in due course, as the facts of this are properly scrutinised and examined that will come."

Mr Healey also said “you can never say never” when asked if he could rule out the Ministry of Defence using superinjunctions in the future.

"For me, it would have to be an extremely high bar, but to be quite honest, I'm not sure how fruitful it is to be talking about those sort of hypotheticals.

"I'm telling you how much this matters. I've worked so hard over the last year in order to get this scheme closed, the injunction lifted, people having the proper knowledge of this data loss, and so that the accountability that you want to see, I want to see that, Parliament deserves it and the public have a right to know and it starts today…"

Defence Secretary John Healey refuses to say whether anyone has lost their job over the Ministry of Defence data breach. Picture: LBC

John Healey offers 'sincere apology' from Government for personal data leak of Afghans

It comes after Defence Secretary John Healey offered a “sincere apology” for a massive data breach which exposed details of Afghans who had helped British troops, triggering a secret evacuation scheme and an unprecedented legal cover-up.

Speaking in the Commons, the Defence Secretary John Healey said it has been "deeply uncomfortable to be constrained from reporting to this House", as he referred to a superinjunction which was made at the High Court in September 2023 to reduce the risk of alerting the Taliban to the existence of a data breach.

As LBC first reported, a dataset containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) was released "in error" in February 2022.

In a statement to the Commons, Mr Healey said: "Today, I'm announcing to the House a change in Government policy. I'm closing this resettlement route, I'm disclosing the data loss, and I'm confirming that the court order was lifted at 12 noon today.

"Members of this House, including you, Mr Speaker, and myself, have been subject to this superinjunction.

"It is unprecedented, and to be clear, the court has always recognised the parliamentary privilege of proceedings in this House, and ministers decided not to tell parliamentarians at an earlier stage about the data incident, as the widespread publicity would increase the risk of the Taliban obtaining the dataset.

"But as parliamentarians and as Government ministers, it has been deeply uncomfortable to be constrained from reporting to this House, and I'm grateful today to be able to disclose the details to Parliament."

Read more: How the UK silenced a scandal: My two year battle to reveal the truth by Lewis Goodall

Read more: LIVE: 24,000 Afghans offered asylum in UK after MoD data breach

John Healey said the safety of Afghans who were at risk from the data breach had weighed "heavily" on him.

The Defence Secretary said 36,000 Afghans had been accepted by Britain as a result of various schemes after the fall of Kabul. The Arap scheme has now been closed.

"Britain has honoured the duty we owe to those who worked and fought alongside our troops in Afghanistan," Mr Healey said.

"The British people have welcomed them to our country, and in turn, this is their chance to rebuild their lives, their chance to contribute and share in the prosperity of our great country."

He continued: "I recognise my statement will prompt many questions. I would have wanted to settle these matters sooner, because full accountability to Parliament and freedom of the press matter deeply to me. They're fundamental to our British way of life.

"However lives may have been at stake, and I've spent many hours thinking about this decision. Thinking about the safety and the lives of people I will never meet, in a far-off land, in which 457 of our servicemen and women lost their lives.

"So this weighs heavily on me, and it's why no Government could take such decisions lightly, without sound grounds and hard deliberations."

Exclusive: Media gagged over MoD leak that put 100k Afghan allies at risk

The apology comes after thousands of people were being relocated to the UK as part of a secret £850 million scheme set up after a personal data leak of Afghans who supported British forces, it can now be reported.

A dataset containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) was released "in error" in February 2022 by a defence official.

The breach resulted in the creation of a secret Afghan relocation scheme - the Afghanistan Response Route - in April 2024.

The scheme is understood to have cost around £400 million so far, with a projected cost once completed of around £850 million.

Millions more is expected to be paid in legal costs and compensation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) only became aware of the breach over a year after the release, when excerpts of the dataset were anonymously posted onto a Facebook group in August 2023.

Details on the dataset include the the names and contact details of the Arap applicants and names of their family members.

Arap was responsible for relocating Afghan nationals who had worked for or with the UK Government and were therefore at risk of reprisals once the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people, including the estimated number of family members of the Arap applicants, were affected by the breach and could be at risk of harassment, torture or death if the Taliban obtained their data, judges said in June 2024.

However an independent review, commissioned by the Government in January 2025, concluded last month that the dataset is "unlikely to significantly shift Taliban understanding of individuals who may be of interest to them".

Arap was responsible for relocating Afghan nationals who had worked for or with the UK Government and were therefore at risk of reprisals once the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021. Picture: JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP via Getty Images

Around 4,500 people - made up of 900 Arap applicants and approximately 3,600 family members have been brought to the UK or are in transit so far through the Afghanistan Response Route.

A further estimated 600 people and their relatives are expected to be relocated before the scheme closes, with a total of around 6,900 people expected to be relocated by the end of the scheme.

Projected costs of the scheme may include relocation costs, transitional accommodation, legal costs and local authority tariffs.

It is understood that the unnamed official had emailed the dataset outside of a secure government system while attempting to verify information, believing the dataset to only have around 150 rows.

However, there were more than 33,000 rows of information which were inadvertently sent.

An unprecedented superinjunction was made at the High Court in September 2023 to reduce the risk of alerting the Taliban to the existence of the data, with the decision to apply for an order made by then-defence secretary Ben Wallace.

The Information Commissioner's Office and Metropolitan Police were also informed.

The superinjunction, lifted on Tuesday, is thought to be the longest lasting order of its kind and the first time the Government has sought such a restrictive measure against the media.

At multiple hearings, lawyers for the MoD said in written submissions that there was a "very real risk that people who would otherwise live will die" if the Taliban gained access to the data.

However, a recent report by retired civil servant Paul Rimmer said: "Given the data they already have access to as the de facto government, we believe it is unlikely the dataset would be the single, or definitive, piece of information enabling or prompting the Taliban to act."

Mr Rimmer further found that the Government possibly "inadvertently added more value to the dataset" by seeking the unprecedented superinjunction and creating a bespoke resettlement scheme.

Under plans set out last October, the Afghanistan Response Route was expected to allow up to 25,000 people - most of whom were ineligible for Arap but deemed to be at the highest risk from Taliban reprisals - to be relocated.

At multiple hearings, lawyers for the MoD said in written submissions that there was a "very real risk that people who would otherwise live will die" if the Taliban gained access to the data. Picture: Alamy

One internal Government document from February this year said: "This will mean relocating more Afghans to the UK than have been relocated under the Arap scheme, at a time when the UK's immigration and asylum system is under significant strain. This will extend the scheme for another five years at a cost of c. £7 billion."

However, the resettlement schemes are closing, with the review suggesting that the Afghanistan Response Route may be "disproportionate" to the impact of the Taliban obtaining the information.

As of March 2025, around 36,000 people had been relocated to the UK under Arap and other resettlement schemes.

Arap, which was launched in April 2021, is now closed to new applicants after immigration rule changes were laid in Parliament earlier this month.

The Government had originally outlined plans to launch a compensation scheme for those affected by the breach, with an estimated cost of between £120 and £350 million, not including administration expenses.

Hundreds of data protection legal challenges are also expected, with the court previously told that a Manchester-based law firm already had several hundred prospective clients.

The breach can now be reported after a High Court judge lifted the superinjunction - which prohibited making any reference to the existence of the court proceedings and is thought to have been the longest and widest ranging of its kind - on Tuesday.

In one of several rulings, judge Mr Justice Chamberlain noted the superinjunction "imposed very wide-ranging restrictions", with information about the breach limited to selected officials.

In a decision in November 2023, Mr Justice Chamberlain said while the superinjunction did not constrain what could be said in Parliament, "MPs and peers cannot ask questions about something they do not know about".

The judge ruled in May 2024 that the order should be lifted, stating there was a "significant possibility" the Taliban knew about the dataset, adding it was "fundamentally objectionable" that decisions about thousands of people's lives and "enormous sums of public money now being committed" were being taken in secret.

However, judges at the Court of Appeal overturned this ruling the following month, finding that he had not properly considered the consequences of lifting the order and that the superinjunction should stay in place.

Following the retired civil servant's review, the MoD agreed on July 4 that the order could be lifted.

It is expected that the cost of seeking and maintaining the superinjunction will be several million pounds.