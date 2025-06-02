Exclusive

'Elite mindset' and ‘left-wing opinion’ fuelling migrant crisis says Nick Ferrari as he slams the government

2 June 2025, 07:52 | Updated: 2 June 2025, 07:55

Migrants scramble onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel.
Migrants scramble onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari has launched a scathing attack on what he called the “extraordinary left-wing slew of opinion” within government and the wider political establishment, blaming it for Britain's failure to curb illegal Channel crossings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The LBC presenter has accused them of being out of touch with public anger over the surge in migrant crossings in the English Channel.

“It is not helped by the mindset of this government, by the way, this extraordinary left wing slew of opinion,” he said, directly referencing comments by Attorney General Lord Hermer — who has now apologised after comparing calls for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to the rise of Nazism in 1930s Germany.

“No, it’s not,” Ferrari said. “It’s trying to get control of your country.”

He continued: “And the fact that someone like Lord Hermer is in such an important position as the Attorney General — be in no doubt of the mindset. These people are an elite who laugh at folk like you and me who have issues about migrants. They just would let them all in.”

LBC Opinion: If Keir Starmer had any backbone, he would sack Lord Hermer, writes Chris Philp

Read more: 'Out of touch': Attorney General slammed for comparing ECHR doubters to Nazis

A group of people thought to be migrants onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK
A group of people thought to be migrants onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK. Picture: Alamy

His remarks came as official figures revealed 1,194 migrants crossed the Channel in 18 boats on Saturday — the highest single-day total so far in 2025. According to the Home Office, it brings the provisional annual total to 14,811, up 42% on this point in 2024, and nearly double the 2023 figure.

Nick also hit out at Labour’s rhetoric on immigration, saying: “They do all of this, you hear Yvette Cooper, Sir Keir Starmer say, because they know they have to be seen to be saying or doing something. They don’t care a damn.”

He took aim at UK payments to France to tackle the issue, adding: “They’ll send France another £180 million this year — £180 million to stand on the beach and wave goodbye to the dinghies."

Read more: Attorney general 'regrets' comparing Tories and Reform to Nazis following calls to quit ECHR

The numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats is up roughly 40% on last year.
The numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats is up roughly 40% on last year. Picture: Getty

The images in question, widely circulated over the weekend, showed French police on a beach in Gravelines, between Calais and Dunkirk, watching as groups of migrants — including children — boarded boats. Authorities were later seen escorting the vessels into the water. French officials said they rescued 184 people.

French police officers watch a group of people thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK.
French police officers watch a group of people thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK. Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary John Healey said the scenes of migrants being picked up by smugglers “like a taxi” were “shocking” and admitted French police are still not allowed to intervene in shallow waters.

He insisted a new agreement with France would give officers greater powers: “We’ve got the agreement that they will change the way they work, and our concentration now is to push them to get that into operation so they can intercept these smugglers and stop these people in the boats.”

The previous record for daily Channel crossings remains 1,305 on 3 September 2022.

Nick Ferrari is fed up with the government's 'extraordinary left wing' attitude towards immigration

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Friday, May 30, 2025 in New York.

Harvey Weinstein 'will not testify' at New York sex crimes retrial, lawyer says

The Tower of London

London's top tourist attraction revealed

(l-r) Patrick Tate, Tony Tucker and Craig Rolfe

'Essex Boys' killer Michael Steele released from prison 27 years after triple gangland murders

Exercise has been found to slash the risk of deth caused by colon cancer

Exercise slashes risk of death in patients with colon cancer, study finds

Law and Justice party supported candidate for the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki

Right-wing Trump-inspired candidate wins Poland's presidential election

A shopper walking through a supermarket aisle

Calls to legally require supermarkets to reveal ‘shrinkflation’ to customers

Germany's

NATO at risk of Russia attack in next four years, warns German defence chief

A man was arrested on the scene.

Eight injured in 'petrol bomb and flamethrower' attack on pro-Israel rally as man arrested

Exclusive
One young user of single-use vapes told me the ban doesn't "change anything".

'It doesn't change anything', say vape users as disposable vape ban comes into force to deter use among young people

Emergency services near to the scene at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow, where a incident has taken place. Picture date: Sunday June 1, 2025.

Gunman opens fire at shopping centre in Ireland as man dies from 'self-inflicted' injuries and child injured

London, England. 24th May 2025. Pixie Lott wears a tshirt gifted by a fan as she presents new single 'Somebody's daughter' to the Foodie Festival audience. Cristina Massei/Alamy Live News

Pixie Lott reveals she's pregnant with second child on stage at festival

The Ukrainian leader celebrated the attack in Russia.

'Brilliant result': Zelenskyy celebrates Ukraine's attack on 40 'enemy bombers' in Russia that caused '$7bn' damage

The Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend Kent UK

Man describes rescuing 'screaming' boy from Thames after body recovered in search for missing girl

Yates on the podium, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, celebrates after winning the 21th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025. Sport - cycling. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse) Credit: LaPresse/Alamy Live News

Britain's Simon Yates wins first Giro d'Italia title in Rome

IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin features in a video posted to X, captioned: "I visited the area of one of the GHF humanitarian aid distribution centers to set the record straight."

IDF denies responsibility after reports of 31 dead in Israeli attack near aid site

Climate activist Greta Thunberg with other activists from a human rights organization meets with journalists in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025, ahead of their departure for the Mideast.

'We have to keep trying': Greta Thunberg sets sail on journey to bring aid relief to Gaza as activist is joined by 11 others

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital after blaze
British surgeon Dr. Victoria Rose describes the catastrophic scene at Nasser Medical Complex

'Absolute carnage': British doctor describes horror in Gaza hospital after Israel 'opens fire' on aid centre
Sam was driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday when his car suddenly left the road.

Race Across the World contestant Sam Gardiner, 24, dies in car crash as family pay tribute to his 'joy and energy'
Russia's Ministry of Defence acknowledged the strikes on airfields across five regions earlier today.

Ukraine targets more than 40 'enemy bombers' deep inside Russia with drones 'hidden' in special containers, source says
Firefighters with breathing apparatus and a ladder truck work at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg's Hohenfelde district of Hamburg.

Three dead, more than thirty-five injured in fire in geriatric ward of German hospital

An investigation has found trending mental health TikTok videos are spreading misinformation about mental health

'Feeling anxious? Eat an orange in the shower': Over half of top 100 Tik Tok mental health advice videos contain misinformation
Police warning to uber drivers after 'drunk passengers' found abandoned on dark motorway

Police warning to taxi drivers after 'drunk passengers' abandoned on motorway after being sick in Uber
Russian drone hits residential building in Belozersk

40 Russian bomber planes struck as Ukraine claims to have conducted drone attack

The awards were hosted at the Hackney Empire in London

Chaos at British Soap Awards after bomb threat prompts emergency evacuation

Berlin, Deutschland

Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine to take part in upcoming peace talks with Russia in Istanbul

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Jacinda Arden met the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018

Jacinda Ardern reveals late Queen Elizabeth's stoic parenting advice

BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIANA-STATUE

Prince Harry sought advice on whether he should change family name to Spencer from Princess Diana's brother
King Charles III.

King Charles offered Rolls-Royce and other luxury gifts by Bahrain

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News