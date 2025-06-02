Exclusive

'Elite mindset' and ‘left-wing opinion’ fuelling migrant crisis says Nick Ferrari as he slams the government

Migrants scramble onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari has launched a scathing attack on what he called the “extraordinary left-wing slew of opinion” within government and the wider political establishment, blaming it for Britain's failure to curb illegal Channel crossings.

The LBC presenter has accused them of being out of touch with public anger over the surge in migrant crossings in the English Channel.

“It is not helped by the mindset of this government, by the way, this extraordinary left wing slew of opinion,” he said, directly referencing comments by Attorney General Lord Hermer — who has now apologised after comparing calls for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to the rise of Nazism in 1930s Germany.

“No, it’s not,” Ferrari said. “It’s trying to get control of your country.”

He continued: “And the fact that someone like Lord Hermer is in such an important position as the Attorney General — be in no doubt of the mindset. These people are an elite who laugh at folk like you and me who have issues about migrants. They just would let them all in.”

A group of people thought to be migrants onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK. Picture: Alamy

His remarks came as official figures revealed 1,194 migrants crossed the Channel in 18 boats on Saturday — the highest single-day total so far in 2025. According to the Home Office, it brings the provisional annual total to 14,811, up 42% on this point in 2024, and nearly double the 2023 figure.

Nick also hit out at Labour’s rhetoric on immigration, saying: “They do all of this, you hear Yvette Cooper, Sir Keir Starmer say, because they know they have to be seen to be saying or doing something. They don’t care a damn.”

He took aim at UK payments to France to tackle the issue, adding: “They’ll send France another £180 million this year — £180 million to stand on the beach and wave goodbye to the dinghies."

The numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats is up roughly 40% on last year. Picture: Getty

The images in question, widely circulated over the weekend, showed French police on a beach in Gravelines, between Calais and Dunkirk, watching as groups of migrants — including children — boarded boats. Authorities were later seen escorting the vessels into the water. French officials said they rescued 184 people.

French police officers watch a group of people thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK. Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary John Healey said the scenes of migrants being picked up by smugglers “like a taxi” were “shocking” and admitted French police are still not allowed to intervene in shallow waters.

He insisted a new agreement with France would give officers greater powers: “We’ve got the agreement that they will change the way they work, and our concentration now is to push them to get that into operation so they can intercept these smugglers and stop these people in the boats.”

The previous record for daily Channel crossings remains 1,305 on 3 September 2022.