Exclusive

Essex Police 'have questions to answer' after pro-migrant protesters 'guided to Epping hotel', says migration minister

Essex Police 'have questions to answer' after pro-migrant protesters guided to Epping hotel, says migration minister . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Essex Police "have questions to answer" after pro-migrant protesters were guided to the Epping hotel at the centre of violence, the migration minister has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After initally denying they had escorted pro-migrant protesters to the asylum hotel, Essex Police eventually admitted they did.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Seema Malhotra noted that police are operationally independent, saying: "I will leave it to Essex police to answer those questions."

She added: "But I will just tell you what I see, which is the same thing that happens up and down the country every year at marches, at protests, at football matches and so on, which is if you have two rival groups heading to the same location, the police will usually put up a cordon around which the smaller group can avoid.

"So together [the police] can avoid any clashes and ensure they're between the two, [and] ensure that they keep the two groups separate."

"And that's why there will be questions for Essex police to answer," she said.

Read more: Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at 'peaceful' Epping anti-migrant protests - despite six arrests

Read more: Four men charged with violent disorder after protests outside Epping asylum hotel

Migration minister Seema Malhotra joins Nick Ferrari | Watch in full

There have been a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Essex Police said the protests began peacefully but “escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage”.

Large crowds of anti-immigration protestors clashed with cordons of police who tried to separate them from anti-hate counter-protestors. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “As I’ve consistently said throughout our policing of this matter, this isn’t about preventing or limiting people’s lawful right to express their views and protest.

“Those who exercise this right in a peaceful manner have nothing to worry about. This is about preventing violent disorder and keeping the public safe.

“We will not hesitate to make arrests when criminality takes place. We remain impartial at all times and have legal responsibilities to ensure peaceful protest is facilitated.

“Our priority during the policing of each protest is the safety of everyone there, and we’ve used tried and tested public order tactics to achieve this.”

The officer said on Monday that the cost of policing the incidents in Epping over the last week had reached £100,000.