Essex Police to ‘step up response’ to migrant hotel protests as chief refutes claim demonstrators were ‘bussed’ to protest by officers

24 July 2025, 07:00

Essex Police is set to announce a raft of new restrictions on protests linked to migrant hotels, LBC understands.
Essex Police is set to announce a raft of new restrictions on protests linked to migrant hotels, LBC understands. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Essex Police is set to announce a raft of new restrictions on protests linked to migrant hotels, LBC understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an announcement due later today, the force is expected to say it will ‘noticeably step up’ its approach to policing demonstrations which have seen violence and disorder in recent days.

The changes are likely to be in place before the end of the day.

The chief constable, who yesterday said his officers will police to the law and ensure people can protest where they want to have their say, is due to tell groups they ‘cannot bring Epping to a halt’ while doing so.

Conditions are routinely put on protests to contain disruption and prevent groups with differing views from interacting where there is a risk of violence or intimidation.

Read more: Anti-migrant protesters hurl abuse at police as they descend on four-star Canary Wharf hotel

Read more: Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest

In an announcement due later today, Essex Police is expected to say it will ‘noticeably step up’ its approach to policing demonstrations which have seen violence and disorder in recent days.
In an announcement due later today, Essex Police is expected to say it will ‘noticeably step up’ its approach to policing demonstrations which have seen violence and disorder in recent days. Picture: Alamy

They have been used widely in London during weekly marches related to the war in the Middle East.

Among the conditions police forces can consider are:

  • Location: Limitations on where a protest can be held, with officers dictating an area for a demonstration to be contained to, or to avoid.
  • Time: Restrictions on when a protest can take place, including a cut off time for crowds to disperse.
  • Procession: A requirement for protesters to remain static, rather than march through the street, or to follow a pre-agreed route.
  • Face coverings: A ban on the use of face coverings during a demonstration.

LBC understands Essex Police will warn more arrests will follow if people repeatedly refuse to remove face coverings in their interactions with officers.

In total, 10 arrests have been made following a series of gatherings outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
In total, 10 arrests have been made following a series of gatherings outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Picture: Alamy

A 34-year-old man has been charged with failing to comply with an order to remove one at a gathering on Sunday and remains on bail until a court hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in September.

In total, 10 arrests have been made following a series of gatherings outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault. He’s alleged to have tried to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Four men have been charged with violent disorder, following the protests.

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington told a news conference yesterday that claims his officers ‘bussed’ counter demonstrations to a protest at the site were ‘categorically wrong’, after calls from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage for him to resign over it.

Instead, he said people were taken away from the protest "for their safety, for the safety of everyone there, because it was the best operational thing to do to prevent violence, to defuse the situation, we drove them away from a violent confrontation".

The force’s announcement later today, is expected to further address ‘deliberate misinformation’ being spread about its response to demonstrations so far.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A group of people stand guard beneath a sign saying 'passport control'

Thailand closes border with Cambodia as violent clashes escalate tensions

A woman in a wheelchair

People with disabilities could be helped back into work with new right similar to maternity law

Protests Continue At Epping Migrant Hotel After Police Clashes

Essex disorder was ‘signal flare’ of rising unrest and cracks in police forces

A young man with brown hair smiling

Inquest into death of British teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife resumes

CBS, CW And Showtime 2015 Summer TCA Party

Doctor pleads guilty to giving Matthew Perry ketamine leading up to his death

British rock legend Roland Orzabal, 63, expecting first child with wife, 38.

British rock legend Roland Orzabal, 63, expecting first child with wife, 38

In the second Euro semi-final match on Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, the Spanish side beat Germany 1–0, securing their place in a European final for the first time ever.

England set for Euro 2025 final rematch with Spain after La Roja edge out Germany in extra time

TOPSHOT-VIETNAM-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY

Macrons sue far-right podcaster Candace Owens over false claims Brigitte was born male

Taylor Swift

Madame Tussauds reveals 13 new Taylor Swift wax figures to go on display

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool complete signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

Ellen DeGeneres moved to the UK last year after Trump's re-election.

Ellen DeGeneres lists renovated Cotswolds farmhouse for £22.5m after vowing to ‘get the hell out’ of America

A protester shouts to a group of counter-protesters outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London

Anti-migrant protesters hurl abuse at police as they descend on four-star Canary Wharf hotel

Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in 2022 during a home invasion, has been jailed for life without parole

Killer who stabbed four students to death during home invasion to die behind bars

Erik Menendez has a 'serious medical condition,' his lawyer has said.

Erik Menendez has 'serious medical condition' and should be released from prison, his lawyer says

Ukraine’s intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components

Russia deploys first Chinese-made drone in Ukraine as fears grow over Beijing-Moscow military ties

Graham Thorpe 'spiralled into depression' after losing his job as a batting coach in 2022, an inquest has heard.

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe ‘spiralled into depression’ after losing job as batting coach, inquest hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after three people were killed in a shooting

Two children and woman confirmed as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting - as man remains in hospital
Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp

Further 10 people die of malnutrition in Gaza as aid agencies warn of mass starvation

Xavier Popponne

Gang member who 'glorified' killing people in drill song convicted of murder

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two people died and two people been seriously injured in a shooting incident

Third person dies in Northern Ireland shooting as police confirm all victims from same household
HMRC has issued an alert urging taxpayers to check if they’re owed money, as 1 million people haven’t claimed the money they’re owed.

Are you owed money? HMRC issues warning to 1 million UK taxpayers that haven’t claimed their tax refund
A record number of police officers were sacked from forces in England and Wales in the past year, new figures show.

Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown

President Donald Trump

Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs
Sussex Police mugshot of Kieran Hornsby, known as Kez

What happened to Kez? WeCricket YouTuber jailed

Radoslaw Brzezicki

Man jailed for beating 'friend' to death in his own home after an argument

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, and was tragically found dead by her mum and sister at the age of 20.

William and Harry's cousin Rosie Roche 'found dead with firearm nearby’ - as family pays tribute to ‘darling daughter’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News