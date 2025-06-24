Family of Scottish man found dead in Portugal have their 'faith in humanity restored' as balloons released at emotional vigil

The Brits' family came together to pay tribute. Picture: LBC

By Alan Zycinski

The sister of a Scottish man found dead in Portugal has told LBC her "faith in humanity has been restored" by the "overwhelming support" received since his body was discovered.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

38-year-old Greg Monks vanished in the holiday hotspot town of Albufeira last month while on a stag-do.

His family told us of their "living hell" as a week went by without any sightings of the plant mechanic from Cambuslang near Glasgow.

Police then revealed on the 4th of June that a body had been found in the search for him at the bottom of a ravine.

Almost £40,000 has since been raised to support efforts to bring him back to Scotland ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.

Balloons were sent into the sky as tribute. Picture: LBC

And last night dozens gathered at an emotional vigil in his memory at Glasgow's Fullarton Park.

Dozens of balloons were released into the air as loved ones set off blue smoke and broke into a round of applause.

Greg's sister Jillian spoke to LBC after the tribute, telling us: "It just warms our hearts to know how much he was loved and how everybody thought so highly of him and to see people taking time out of their day to come out and celebrate him.

"It's good for the kids to be able to see how loved he was because they will not be at the funeral on Wednesday. So it's nice to see. It's nice to just see that he's so loved.

"The support has been very overwhelming. (So many) people were out helping and out looking for him on their holidays and doing things over there.

"Even now there's support from Portugal. They're going to do a tribute on Wednesday as well, they've got someone to do a kind of sand design for him.

"It's just restored our faith in humanity how helpful people have been. Looking on their holidays, donating, people coming together, it has just been very special."