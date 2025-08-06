Exclusive

Football fans facing 'nightmare' of car cannibalism and rising vehicle crime during matches

6 August 2025, 06:07

Football fans are facing a “nightmare” of car cannibalism and rising vehicle crime during matches.
Football fans are facing a “nightmare” of car cannibalism and rising vehicle crime during matches. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Isaac Johnson

"I arrived back at the car, the bonnet and the bumper had gone and the headlamps had just been taken off."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Those are the words of one football fan who had driven to a game, only to find after the final whistle he had fallen victim to so-called car cannibalism.

It's a crime LBC has previously looked into where criminals strip parked cars, some in a matter of minutes, before selling the parts on or fitting them to other vehicles at illegally-run garages, known as chop shops.

Now, a new investigation has uncovered a rise in vehicle crime around the home of Birmingham City FC, a club which has been making headlines of late following its record-breaking promotion to the Championship and the release of a new documentary focusing on its minority shareholder, NFL legend Tom Brady.

Car cannibalism is not a specific offence, but an FOI submitted to West Midlands Police by LBC has revealed on dates the club played at home during the first half of 2024, cases of some types of vehicle crime in the area surrounding Birmingham’s St Andrew’s stadium almost doubled compared with non-matchdays.

Read more: ‘Critical’ flaws, intimidation and ‘negligence’ of OceanGate boss revealed in damning report into Titan sub disaster

Read more: Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

No suspects were identified in connection with any of the matchday offences.

The supporter we've spoken to, who saw his car stripped during a midweek night game, was left around £1,600 out of pocket after his insurance company wrote the vehicle off while he was still paying for it on finance.

"It was a nightmare from then", he said.

"Life's difficult enough as it is, we're all just trying to get by, and something like this happens and makes everything ten times more difficult".

"It (car cannibalism) is something that's on the up in and around the city, especially on matchdays. It's very frustrating obviously that it happened to me, then it's even more frustrating afterwards seeing it keep happening".

He now refuses to drive to matches.

Download the all new LBC app now!
Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC

Nick Gover, whose Essex-based company Auto Communications specialises in vehicle security, says it's no surprise to hear criminals are targeting football supporters.

He said: "The thieves are pulling up, stripping the cars down, stealing the parts and away they go".

"As soon as the match kicks off, they know they've got at least an hour-and-a-half, two hours, before the driver of the vehicle comes back. When it only takes two or three minutes to strip a car down, they've got plenty of time. They could do multiple vehicles".

Mr Gover also explains why it can be difficult for police to track down those responsible."With a car theft, you'll see a white Mercedes driving down the road and you know that's what you're looking for, but with these parts that are being stolen you've just got no idea where they've gone".

Speaking to LBC, the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, acknowledged that car cannibalism is an "issue which has been of local concern" and a "complete pain" for victims.

In a written statement, the force said: "We are listening to concerns from fans, and we have carried out operations around the Birmingham City ground to tackle this problem, with regular patrols by officers in uniform and plain clothes."

"Over the last 18 months we’ve charged several people, including two who we believe are among the most prolific offenders in the area, and we will continue to gather intelligence to tackle this problem".

Anyone who witnesses car cannibalism or suspicious behaviour around parked vehicles is urged to call 999 immediately.

Birmingham City didn't respond to our request for a comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Actress Kelley Mack on the red carper for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion"

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33 after battle with cancer

Exclusive
In April, we revealed a shocking adult simulation game called "No Mercy" was available to download with minimal age checks.

UK’s biggest gaming platform pulls hundreds of rape & incest games after LBC investigation, but shocking titles remain

Photo of empty pint glasses at a public house.

Government's alcohol measures ‘are not sufficient’ to stop harm, Wes Streeting warned

Artificial intelligence tools which have saved thousands of hours in investigations will be rolled out to all police forces to tackle grooming gangs.

Police forces to receive AI tools which saved over 16,000 hours in investigations to tackle grooming gangs

Four in five (80%) recent first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get onto the property ladder, according to research for a bank.

Four in five first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get on property ladder, research reveals

Gary Lineker will return to television at ITV just four months after leaving the BBC in a high-profile antisemitism row sparked by a social media post.

Gary Lineker to join ITV as host of celebrity game show

Musician Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack.

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed - as official certificate lists job as 'rock legend'

Reports of antisemitic incidents in the UK spiked a day after punk duo Bob Vylan's controversial performance at Glastonbury.

Antisemitism reports spiked day after Bob Vylan Glastonbury set - as charity warns communities face 'extreme Jew-hatred'

The brother of an Israeli hostage being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has urged world leaders to pressure Hamas and 'bring my little brother home'.

‘Bring my little brother home’: Brother of Israeli hostage in Hamas video urges world leaders to ‘act before it’s too late’
Exclusive
The Submersible Titan imploded, fatally killing five people in 2023.

OceanGate CEO 'dangerously ignored his peers' and 'never did proper tests' on doomed sub, insider claims

Kent police has issued instructions for a "catapult crackdown" in response to residents' antisocial behaviour concerns.

Catapult crackdown as police issue warning after man shot in face

US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to control aid efforts in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting a full takeover.

Trump 'wants to control Gaza aid effort' as he 'doesn't want babies to starve' - as Netanyahu plots full takeover

Legendary movie director Francis Ford Coppola attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Supercinema with the talk 'How To Change Our Future”

Legendary film director Francis Ford Coppola hospitalised in Italy

George Finch, the 19-year-old leader of Warwick County Council

Police deny 'cover up' claims after Reform councillor demands release of immigration status of rape suspects

Sign advertising Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham museum extended following 'phenomenal' public demand

Burba had seizures because of his cocaine abuse.

Dad on cocaine jailed for 10 years after son, 14, dies in drug-fuelled crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Black will be standing down at the end of August.

Ofwat chief executive David Black to step down at end of month

Manchester United have made a bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd make £74 million bid for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Musician Mick Taylor in a rare club appearance at The Cutting Room.

Rolling Stones legend in battle with museum over iconic guitar

An Aldi store in Marsh Lane Bootle, Liverpool.

Aldi loses crown for being UK's cheapest supermarket - for first time in nearly two years

A contractor working for OceanGate was told he had a "bad attitude" after voicing safety concerns

OceanGate worker who voiced safety concerns told he had 'bad attitude', report into Titan sub disaster reveals
Lee Claydon fell to his death at the Oasis gig at Wembley

Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

Foreign governments are warning their citizens about visiting Britain amid high crime levels

Foreign governments warning their citizens about visiting Britain amid soaring crime levels
Titan sub

‘Critical’ flaws, intimidation and ‘negligence’ of OceanGate boss revealed in damning report into Titan sub disaster
Alda Supermarket, Bevois Valley, Southampton, Hampshire, UK

Man charged with attempted murder in connection to 'knife attack' outside supermarket

Ruth Szymankiewicz

Suicidal teen died after care worker using false identity left her unsupervised - before fleeing country

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Harry blasted by charity regulator for letting ‘damaging’ boardroom battle play out in ‘public eye’
The Princess of Wales.

Kate highlights importance of early childhood as ‘golden opportunity’ to raise children ready to ‘face the future’
Meghan shared a new photo to mark her 44th birthday.

Meghan beams in new snap as she celebrates 44th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News