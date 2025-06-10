Exclusive

South American cartels target the Channel in £200 million plan to get cocaine into Britain

10 June 2025, 06:14 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 07:03

x
LBC can reveal South American cartels dumped over £200 million worth of cocaine into the English Channel last year. Picture: Home Office

South American cartels dumped over £200 million worth of cocaine into the English Channel last year to be picked up by small fishing boats and brought ashore, LBC can reveal.

By Joseph Draper

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We have been given rare access to a Home Office-funded police boat tasked with tackling the foreign gangs exploiting southern England’s 1,500-mile coastline.

Cartels release packages of cocaine, wrapped in waterproof flotation devices with GPS trackers, from cargo ships and private yachts.

British smugglers then recover the floating packages and bring them ashore on small boats.

Once on land, cocaine is sold by county lines gangs, fuelling child exploitation, gang violence, and drug addiction, an expert said.

Figures obtained by LBC show 3.5 tonnes — the equivalent of a small warehouse or lorry load, worth around £210 million — were seized by Border Force after being dropped in UK territorial waters in 2024, up from none recorded in 2022.

A Home Office source told LBC that Border Force intercepted 1.5 tonnes in a single haul in Dover in January - more than a third of the total seized in the previous 12 months.

The figures only include packages intercepted by law enforcement, with the true scale of the issue likely to be far higher.

It comes after four British men were convicted for trying to smuggle a £100 million cocaine haul aboard a fishing boat off the coast of Newquay, Cornwall, last year.

x
x. Picture: Home Office

Tony Saggers, former intelligence chief at the National Crime Agency, told LBC that sea smugglers are posing a rising challenge to authorities in the English Channel.

He said: “It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

“We’ve got one of the busiest channels of water in the world, with lots of vessels sailing innocently and freely and only a few containing drugs.

“Without being in the right place at the right time, you need to rely on good intelligence or profiling.”

Mr Saggers, who has 30 years of experience tackling organised crime, described the exploitation of Britain’s coast as a national security risk.

He said: “Many organised crime groups are also trafficking people — who are enslaved when they arrive at their end destinations.

“If they're women, they're at significant risk of being sexually exploited.

“The money gets laundered, which is corrupting our seaports, airports, and infrastructure, so that becomes a security issue.

“Gangs buying the cocaine are feuding — involving the use of violence, intimidation, and weapons.

“County lines gangs commonly recruit and exploit children and vulnerable adults, so this is part of a much bigger picture."

x
Cocaine concealed in crates of bananas. Picture: Home Office
x
x. Picture: Home Office

Most cocaine reaching the UK via the Channel is sourced from Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia, Mr Saggers said.

Such is the scale of the problem that the Government is supplying police forces in southern England with new boats to help monitor the sea, with a Home Office source saying they were successfully busting more seafaring gangs year-on-year.

LBC was given access to one of these vessels — a Sargo flybridge boat which can travel around 500 nautical miles before refuelling — as it patrolled the UK’s largest natural harbour in Poole, Dorset.

It follows a 2023 incident in which a fisherman discovered hundreds of kilos of cocaine floating at the nearby beauty spot of Durdle Door.

David Sidwick, the local Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “When you have cocaine being hung off a buoy or being washed up on our beaches, as we had here, we know we have organised crime.

“I want the police to be able to tackle those drug dealers who think it’s a good idea to bring their stuff into the UK this way.

“In the Southwest we’ve made it difficult for county lines gangs to work the way they used to, so they will constantly flex - and we must do the same.”

x
x. Picture: Home Office

A Home Office source said Border Force were becoming more successful at busting the seafaring gangs, after seizing around £44 million worth of cocaine from a large container ship carrying crates of bananas from South America to Dover in January.

The source said they were working “tirelessly around the clock” to bring anyone who threatens the UK’s borders to justice.

They added: “With increased use of intelligence and advanced technology, our officers are able to stay ahead of the smuggling gangs and take effective action to disrupt their operations."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

lawyers

Legal aid lawyers face 'chaos' following cyber attack - as some left 'in tears' and having 'sleepless nights'

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Holds A Press Conference In Port Talbot

Reform membership drops by 3000 in past week amid 'burqa ban' row

The IT Crowd star will join the HBO TV show of the popular fantasy novel series to play Molly Weasley.

British star revealed to play Molly Weasley in in new Harry Potter TV series

England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a training session at St George's Park.

Thomas Tuchel feels Club World Cup absence gives Liverpool and Arsenal 'huge advantage'

The NHS needs one million regular blood donors to maintain its blood supply, officials have said.

'I felt betrayed': Victims of infected blood scandal to get access to new NHS psychological support service

Israel's Foreign Ministry portrayed the voyage as a public relations stunt, earlier calling it "the 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities'.

Passengers on Greta Thunberg's 'Freedom Flotilla' bringing aid to Gaza arrive at airport to return home, Israel says

Many of those polled by the GMB union reported being too scared to work, while one said they carried a baseball bat in their car to ward off attackers.

'I don’t feel safe in the UK anymore': Private hire drivers speak out over violent attacks and rising fear

Lynch syndrome is a rare condition which runs in families which puts people at a higher risk of developing cancers of the bowel, womb and ovaries.

'Too many women are being missed': Cancer risk warning as families left in the dark over genetic testing gaps

Passengers walking past a class 374 Eurostar train at London St Pancras International train station, London, UK

Eurostar unveils plans to launch direct trains from UK to Germany and Switzerland

Woodland Trust warns UK forests are failing nature and climate

'Alarmingly few ancient trees left': Woodland Trust warns UK forests are failing nature and climate

A father and son at the water's edge on Brighton Beach

UK has one of 'worst statutory leave offers for fathers and other parents in the developed world', Equalities boss says

x

Mum of autistic teen 'obsessed with Hitler' who took her own life slams agencies over 'missed opportunities'

Meg Moore - Love Island star

'Too glam for a 9-to-5 job': Love Island star’s remark irks viewers in first episode of hit reality show

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Speaks At Chatham House

Brits 'better learn to speak Russian' if UK does not ramp up defence spending, Nato secretary-general warns

‘Freedom Flotilla’

Greta Thunberg's 'Freedom Flotilla' arrives in Israeli port

Sly And The Family Stone

Legendary funk rocker and soul musician Sly Stone dies aged 82

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters help news photographer Nick Stern after an injury during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.

'US police want to win', says British photographer injured by 'plastic bullet' in LA protests amid immigration crackdown
Morin-Briton, of Rosehill, Sutton, was found guilty of murder and possession of a knife

Killer jailed for life after 'senseless' stabbing of man in South London car park

Women who experience domestic violence are at higher risk of traumatic brain injury and mental health conditions almost 30 years after escaping their abusers, a study suggests.

Women who experience domestic violence 'at higher risk of brain injury almost 30 years after escaping abusers'
Ada Bikakci

London bus driver who killed girl, 9, on bike after falling asleep at wheel while on drugs jailed for four years
Lively and Baldoni have been locked in a legal battle for months

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400m defamation lawsuit against former co-star Blake Lively
Kulsuma Akter

'Violent and controlling' husband stabbed wife to death after tracing her to hostel 'where she'd gone to escape him'
Author Frederick Forsyth has died aged 86.

Frederick Forsyth, author of bestselling novel The Day of the Jackal, dies aged 86

Peter Brookes (L) stabbed Graeme Perks in Nottinghamshire in 2021 during a failed arson attack

Plastic surgeon jailed for life after trying to murder fellow surgeon in stabbing during failed arson attack
Locals have enjoyed some good times in Surbiton

Residents react after town named among 'UK's most boring'

The six-day event in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria, concluded on Sunday and saw its fair share of chaos, with multiple arrests and a fire breaking out on Saturday afternoon

Tents, burnt-out caravans and 123 arrests: Appleby Horse Fair ends in rubbish and chaos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles waves to the crowds as he arrives in Lancaster for the traditional Ceremony of the Keys

'Keep drinking whisky': King Charles tells 101-year-old veteran during Lancaster Castle visit
The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News