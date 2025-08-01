Exclusive

'No tears for Virginia Giuffre’: Ghislaine Maxwell's brother brands Epstein accuser a 'monster' who 'ruined lives'

Ian Maxwell claimed his sister was innocent, accusing Ms Giuffre of “ruining the lives” of both her and Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The brother of convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell has defended his sister, branding her primary accuser, Virginia Giuffre, a “monster” and saying he “shed no tears” after her death.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Ian Maxwell claimed his sister was innocent, accusing Ms Giuffre of “ruining the lives” of both her and Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre, perhaps the most high-profile victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, died at her farm in Neergabby, Australia, earlier this year.

Mr Maxwell’s comments come as Donald Trump faces increasing pressure to release the so-called “Epstein files”, a list allegedly revealing who collaborated with infamous sex offender, and Ghislaine Maxwell’s long-term boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more: 'I never had the privilege of going to his island': Trump distances himself from Epstein files claiming 'whole thing is a hoax'

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell calls Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre a ‘consummate liar’

President Trump has so far resisted calls to release the files, but has hinted he could pardon Ms Maxwell if she aided in exposing others who helped Epstein.

Calling for the files to be released, Ian Maxwell said: “I believe that transparency is generally the right way to go, and I believe transparency is the friend of my sister.

Mr Maxwell said his sister's imprisonment was "very largely due to the actions, lies of [Ms Giuffre]". Picture: LBC

Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Getty

“So I do think that to the extent some of these files or whatever they amount to can be released, that's a good thing.”

“My sister's been banged up for five years. It is very, very largely due to the actions, lies of this woman who has destroyed my sister's life and other lives with her lives, including that of Prince Andrew and other young women whom she recruited for Epstein. I shed no tear for Virginia Giuffre.”

Mr Maxwell maintains his sister is completely innocent, despite her being found guilty of luring women into Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring during their time together.

Hitting out at Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s primary accusers who passed away earlier this year, Mr Maxwell said: “I think I know who the monster is here. It certainly isn't my sister.

“Virginia Giuffre was a consummate liar from start to finish. And this is most conspicuously revealed when she had alleged that she had slept with Professor Alan Dershowitz, maintained it for many years and then had to withdraw and desist.

“That's the first major point and perhaps the second crucial point is that the law enforcement elected not to call Virginia Giuffre to the trial of my sister, the most voluble, perhaps best known of her accusers.

“And why was that? Because she would have been eviscerated by the defence. So that's My take on her.”

On the condition of his sister, he added: “Well, she's now completed five years of prison, two years of that pretrial in absolutely torturous circumstances.”

Opening up about his relationship with Epstein, Mr Maxwell said: “I thought he was a highly intelligent man. He had a sort of dark charisma about him.

“He was a very aggressive listener. You felt that he was taking things from you, taking information from you. I didn't warm to him, I have to say.

“He's not the kind of person I would have wanted to go for a drink with, if you see what I mean.

“But this was a relatively short time, maybe an hour or two, something like 25 years ago.”

Mr Maxwell added there is a “good chance” his sister could be released from prison in the wake of her upcoming appeal to the Supreme Court.