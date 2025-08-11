Exclusive

Government minister defends proscribing Palestine Action as terror group as police arrest more than 500 at protest

11 August 2025, 09:08

Government minister and Palestine Action arrest
Government minister defends proscribing Palestine Action. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A government minister has defended proscribing Palestine Action as a terror group, as more than 500 people are arrested at a protest against the decision over the weekend.

Alex Davies-Jones, Victims Minister and MP for Pontypridd, told LBC the government proscribed Palestine Action "for genuine reasons".

She said: "I would just say to these individuals, however noble you think the cause may be, wanting to show support for Gaza, please note that this government has proscribed Palestine Action for genuine reasons here.

"We haven't just done so, off the back of a fag packet."

The minister defended the right to protest, which is a "cornerstone of democracy" in our country, but criticised Palestine Action for carrying out "violent acts of criminal damage".

She said: "No one is above the law. It's important to note that Palestine Action have carried out violent criminal acts of damage against RAF aircraft.

"We've got credible reports of them targeting Jewish owned businesses in the United Kingdom. And there are also reasons for which we cannot disclose because of national security."

"However, they have been proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the United Kingdom and anyone showing support for that terrorist organisation will feel the full force of the law," she added.

Supporters of proscribed Palestine Action join a 'lift the ban' protest in Parliament Square
Supporters of proscribed Palestine Action join a 'lift the ban' protest in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Her comments come after hundreds attended a demonstration in Parliament Square on Saturday, organised by Defend Our Juries.

The Met confirmed on Sunday that 522 people were held for displaying an item in support of a proscribed organisation, out of 532 total arrests made during the policing operation.

Membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Ms Davies-Jones also thanked the Met Police for their work at the protest over the weekend.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "I want to thank the police for their bravery and their courage.. for arresting those who were carrying out illegal activity in support of a proscribed terrorist organisation."

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori said the Parliament Square demonstration would “go down in our country’s history as a momentous act of collective defiance of an unprecedented attack on our fundamental freedoms”.

She also criticised the policing methods used on Saturday, claiming that the fact most of those arrested at the protest were “given street bail and allowed to go home” proved the current ban was “unenforceable”.

In a statement, Ms Ammori said: “This is humiliating for the Home Secretary, who will now have to justify this ‘two-tier’ policing of arresting some people as ‘terrorists’ for holding a sign, but not others who held the exact same sign.

“It’s clear that more and more ordinary people appalled by this anti-democratic, authoritarian ban will defy it en masse and it is simply not possible to arrest them all.”

Exclusive
Royals

