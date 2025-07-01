Exclusive

Power outage at Heathrow airport may have been caused by paper getting caught in power generators

1 July 2025, 23:07 | Updated: 1 July 2025, 23:09

Government Launches Investigation Into Substation Incident That Grounded Heathrow Flights
A power outage which wiped out Heathrow airport for hours may have been caused by paper getting caught up in power generators. Picture: Getty
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

A power outage which wiped out Heathrow airport for hours and caused travel chaos may have been caused by paper getting caught up in power generators, a government-commissioned report is expected to say today.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband ordered an urgent investigation into the power outage that caused the UK's busiest airport to close earlier this year, following a major fire at a power substation.

LBC's been told that the final report is expected to point the finger of blame at National Grid, according to industry sources who have seen it.

It will demand urgent reforms and upgrades to the ancient grid system, some of which are already being pushed through by government in a bid to increase capacity as the UK moves towards Net Zero.

Heathrow is also expected to be criticised in their handling of the saga, despite a previous report saying they'd done the right thing by shutting the airport.

An initial report commissioned by Heathrow into the saga, led by former Transport Secretary, Ruth Kelly, had found that the chief executive of Heathrow airport was asleep at home when the decision to shut the airport was taken.

Simon Calder: Heathrow reportedly had enough power to keep running despite 'unprecedented blaze'

Senior staff tried to wake Thomas Woldbye with calls and messages but he could not be reached.

But the report concluded that the decision to suspend flights was the right one, and was essential to protect safety and security of passengers.

An interim report from NESO, the National Energy Security Operator, said that the cause of the North Hyde Substation fire, remains unknown.

Government sources were confident there had not been a cyber attack at the time, but no cause has yet been determined.

More than 67,000 were left without power after the fire at the substation back in March, and  270,000 journeys disrupted from the airport.

Heathrow Airport has been approach by LBC for comment.

