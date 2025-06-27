Exclusive

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed

27 June 2025, 13:39 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 13:58

Woman harassed by children in garden

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has spoken to LBC of her “shock” at being subjected to sexual and misgynistic comments from primary school aged children as she sunbathed alone in her garden.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hollie Hardy filmed her experience last week and shared it to TikTok where the video has amassed more than 700,000 views and attracted thousands of comments from other women with similar experiences.

The 26-year-old was enjoying the recent bout of warm weather when a group of boys from the school behind her home climbed her fence to retrieve a lost football. After spotting her, they then went on to harass her with explicit verbal abuse that was caught on camera.

Her neighbour, an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer intervened during the incident to speak with the children and staff at the school - which LBC has decided not to name.

Ms Hardy described what happened as “disturbing” and that she never expected young children to speak like that.

The graphic language used in the video has been compared to Adolescence, Netflix's powerful incel drama released earlier this year which depicts the growing issue of misogyny and toxic masculinity in young men and boys.

Hollie Hardy spoke to LBC
Hollie Hardy said what happened had made her “anxious” to spend time in her garden . Picture: Supplied

'Upset'

The business developmement manager said she was “upset” about the experience.

“Is this how the young generation are talking now?” she said.

“It’s scary they know phrases such as ‘Bend over’ and ‘get on your knees’, like how do they know that?”

She said the incident has made her worried for her young niece who will be starting school soon.

“If this is how young boys are speaking to adults, then what are they saying to the little girls in their class?”.

She also added what happened had made her “anxious” to spend time in her garden again.

Read more: Husband guilty of murder after stabbing wife 'at least 25 times' as she pushed their baby in pram

Read more: Cheryl Tweedy's stalker who terrorised star back in court after breaching restraining order

However, Ms Hardy said she is glad she spoke up about the issue as her video has “sparked a conversation”.

Thousands of people have commented on the video saying things like “Children in primary school should not know these words/noises/phrases. Really worrying they do.”

Another said: “That’s unbelievably disgusting. Those children have been exposed to way more than is acceptable for their age.”

A spokesperson for the school involved told the BBC it was an "isolated incident" which it had investigated and taken "appropriate action".

Adolescence tv series poster Owen Cooper
Netflix drama Adolescence explores themes like toxic masculinity, misogyny and the rise of incels. Picture: Alamy

Back in March, the government confirmed the Netflix drama Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools.

The gripping four-part series has been praised for its unforgiving portrayal of the impact of controversial male influencers such as Andrew Tate on the behaviour of boys and young men.

'Growing crisis'

When it was announced, co-writer of the show Jack Thorne said they made it to "provoke a conversation".

"We wanted to pose the question - how do we help stop this growing crisis. So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations.

"We hope it'll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it'll lead to students talking amongst themselves.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Marcus Arduini Monzo has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin

Samurai sword killer jailed for at least 40 years for murdering boy, 14, in psychotic drug-fuelled rampage

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Husband guilty of murder after stabbing wife 'at least 25 times' as she pushed their baby in pram

Shocking moment jealous husband calmly walks away after murdering wife while she pushes their baby in a pram

Jack Draper has a 2-4 record against Carlos Alcaraz

Draper handed tough Wimbledon draw while Raducanu gets fellow Brit

Daniel Anjorin was murdered by Marcus Arduini Monzo in an unprovoked attack

Father of murdered schoolboy Daniel Anjorin tells of ‘pain and anguish’

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has left Leicester following the club’s relegation from the Premier League

Ruud Van Nistelrooy finally leaves Leicester City two months after Premier League relegation

x

'Spectacular' beach crowned Britain's best - but which 'dying' seaside spot rated worst?

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass have tied the knot. Picture: Instagram/lailarouass

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan weds Footballers' Wives star Laila Rouass mere months after split

x

UK bracing for biggest flying ant day in years, say experts

Four arrested over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Four arrested over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Sarina Wiegman is plotting her best XI

How to watch Women's Euro 2025

Kulsuma Akter was stabbed to death by her husband Habibur Masum

Husband guilty of murder after stabbing wife 'at least 25 times' as she pushed their baby in pram

Apartments silhouetted against the sunrise

Home sales jump by a quarter month on month in May following April slump

Cala Aguila beach, Majorca.

British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker Daniel Bannister

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker who terrorised star back in court after breaching restraining order

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leicester

Murder inquiry launched after woman pedestrian who was attacked following road crash dies

Hundreds of protesters attend a rally in front of Hackney Town Hall to demonstrate their support of Child Q.

Woman strip-searched by two Met officers at 15 unsure if she will 'feel normal again'

David Beckham admitted to hospital as Victoria shares health update

David Beckham admitted to hospital as wife Victoria shares health update

c

'No time for fear': Police officer injured in Hainault sword rampage opens up about attack which killed teen
Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Boy, 13, goes missing near river as major search operation under way

Randy Ayor

'Courageous' woman returns to court to help jail 'violent, manipulative' rapist

A teacher has exclusively told LBC that she and her colleagues are facing a continual rise in the number of violent incidents and physical assaults by students.

Teacher opens up about being 'mocked and stalked' online after being injured breaking up fight between students
Busy Euston railway station in London.

Commuters face travel chaos as string of journeys to Euston cancelled or delayed

Protestors outside the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at the International Dispute Resolution Centre, London, in 2022

Seven suspects linked to Horizon Post Office scandal identified by police

Some parents are working extra hours or selling possessions to fund school trips,

Parents ‘working extra hours and selling possessions' to pay for school trips

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III speaks to Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace,

Kate Winslet becomes latest celeb to join King's star-studded charity

The Prince of Wales speaks at 'Investing for Impact' at the Guildhall

Prince William urges ‘courage’ ahead of world leaders meeting at Cop30

The image was posted to instagram to celebrate The Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday

Animal rights group brands William and Kate 'staggeringly out of touch' after welcoming new puppies

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News