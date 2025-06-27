Exclusive

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has spoken to LBC of her “shock” at being subjected to sexual and misgynistic comments from primary school aged children as she sunbathed alone in her garden.

Hollie Hardy filmed her experience last week and shared it to TikTok where the video has amassed more than 700,000 views and attracted thousands of comments from other women with similar experiences.

The 26-year-old was enjoying the recent bout of warm weather when a group of boys from the school behind her home climbed her fence to retrieve a lost football. After spotting her, they then went on to harass her with explicit verbal abuse that was caught on camera.

Her neighbour, an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer intervened during the incident to speak with the children and staff at the school - which LBC has decided not to name.

Ms Hardy described what happened as “disturbing” and that she never expected young children to speak like that.

The graphic language used in the video has been compared to Adolescence, Netflix's powerful incel drama released earlier this year which depicts the growing issue of misogyny and toxic masculinity in young men and boys.

Hollie Hardy said what happened had made her “anxious” to spend time in her garden . Picture: Supplied

'Upset'

The business developmement manager said she was “upset” about the experience.

“Is this how the young generation are talking now?” she said.

“It’s scary they know phrases such as ‘Bend over’ and ‘get on your knees’, like how do they know that?”

She said the incident has made her worried for her young niece who will be starting school soon.

“If this is how young boys are speaking to adults, then what are they saying to the little girls in their class?”.

She also added what happened had made her “anxious” to spend time in her garden again.

However, Ms Hardy said she is glad she spoke up about the issue as her video has “sparked a conversation”.

Thousands of people have commented on the video saying things like “Children in primary school should not know these words/noises/phrases. Really worrying they do.”

Another said: “That’s unbelievably disgusting. Those children have been exposed to way more than is acceptable for their age.”

A spokesperson for the school involved told the BBC it was an "isolated incident" which it had investigated and taken "appropriate action".

Netflix drama Adolescence explores themes like toxic masculinity, misogyny and the rise of incels. Picture: Alamy

Back in March, the government confirmed the Netflix drama Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools.

The gripping four-part series has been praised for its unforgiving portrayal of the impact of controversial male influencers such as Andrew Tate on the behaviour of boys and young men.

'Growing crisis'

When it was announced, co-writer of the show Jack Thorne said they made it to "provoke a conversation".

"We wanted to pose the question - how do we help stop this growing crisis. So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations.

"We hope it'll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it'll lead to students talking amongst themselves.”