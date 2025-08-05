Exclusive

Home Secretary calls for 'greater transparency' by police as unrest grows over handling of migration crisis

Yvette Cooper shared her thoughts with Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC, Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Home Secretary has called for “greater transparency” from police forces when dealing with serious crimes committed by asylum seekers.

It comes as unrest spreads across the country following a number of incidents where alleged asylum seekers were accused of serious, sometimes sexual, offences.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Yvette Cooper called on local police forces to be more transparent with the public when dealing with offences committed by foreign nationals.

“We want to see greater transparency. We think it's important,” Ms Copper said.

'But you're unable to say August?'



The UK-France migration deal comes into force today. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wants to see returns 'in a matter of weeks', but refuses to confirm for @NickFerrariLBC if that means this month. pic.twitter.com/df13Vw3DpG — LBC (@LBC) August 5, 2025

The Home Secretary pointed to a recent case where a number of Iranian nationals who were charged under the Terrorism Act had their nationalities released to the public upon arrest.

“We do think there should be greater transparency, but that's why we have asked the Law Commission to accelerate its review into what information can be provided, especially if there are court cases or trials underway, so that we've got that proper advice and information.

“We are also working with the College of Policing on revising the guidance, because we do think more information should be provided.”

Ms Cooper refused to be drawn on the ongoing situation in Nuneaton, where tensions are high after two men were charged with the rape and kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.

“Ultimately, this is operational decisions for the police and Crown Prosecutors in individual cases,” she said.

“But what we're trying to want to do is to change the guidance and to make sure that there is greater transparency in any individual case.

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week. Picture: Alamy

“Of course, there will be operational decisions about when information can be released in a live investigation. We recognise that.

“However, we do think that the guidance needs to change. We need the Law Commission assessment because we think more transparency is needed.”

A number of protests have erupted across England this summer, fueled by members of far-right groups, calling for hotels housing asylum seekers to be closed.

Tensions began to mount after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Gerberslasie denies sexual assault and is due to stand trial later this month.

So far, 11 people have been charged in connection with violent protests outside the Bell Hotel, where Gerberslasie was living.