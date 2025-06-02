Exclusive

Illegal vapes still on sale in Nottingham just one day after national ban

In a short visit to five shops in Nottingham city centre, an LBC reporter was able to purchase a banned disposable vape from every single one. Picture: George Icke

By George Icke

An LBC investigation has revealed that illegal disposable vapes are still being openly sold in several Nottingham convenience stores—just over 24 hours after a nationwide ban came into force.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a short visit to five shops in Nottingham city centre, I was able to purchase a banned disposable vape from every single one.

Despite the new legislation prohibiting the sale of single-use vapes, retailers continued to stock them on their shelves—some even appeared unaware of the law, whilst others blatantly admitted they wouldn’t be selling ‘many more’.

Among the products sold to me were four “Crystal Bars”—colourful, fruit-flavoured disposable vapes popular among young people.

Each device includes a flashing light at the base and offers hundreds of puffs per bar.

Their packaging and design strongly appeal to underage users, one of the key concerns raised by health campaigners.

Perhaps most concerning, one of these vapes was purchased from a specialist vape store raising serious questions about compliance and awareness within the very industry expected to lead the way on responsible sales.

If dedicated vape retailers are flouting the rules or are unaware of them, enforcement becomes significantly more challenging.

Even more troubling was the first shop I visited, which sold me a vape that had been illegal even before the recent ban.

That device offered 4,000 puffs—well over the legal limit for nicotine content in a single-use product.

This suggests some retailers have long operated outside of vaping regulations, and the new rules may have only further highlighted the gaps in enforcement.

Despite the new legislation prohibiting the sale of single-use vapes, retailers continued to stock them on their shelves. Picture: George Icke

The government’s ban on disposable vapes, and supported across the political spectrum, was intended to tackle two major issues: environmental damage caused by plastic waste, and the sharp rise in young people taking up vaping.

Disposable vapes, which contain lithium batteries and non-recyclable plastic, have increasingly been found littered across parks, schools, and public spaces.

According to new government guidance, for a vape to be considered reusable—and therefore legal—it must meet strict criteria.

It must have a rechargeable battery, a refillable container for the vaping liquid, and a removable and replaceable coil.

Devices that do not meet all of these criteria are now classified as illegal.