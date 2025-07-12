Exclusive

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed tells LBC he'd join new political party with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana

12 July 2025, 06:00

Iqbal Mohamed.
Iqbal Mohamed. Picture: Parliament

By Alex Taylor-Brown

Yorkshire’s first Independent MP since 1907 has told LBC he’d join a new political party with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iqbal Mohamed represents Dewsbury and Batley.

With a pro-Gaza stance, he was first elected last summer, beating Labour’s Heather Iqbal by around 7,000 votes. “Talks about a party have been going for a few months now” Mr Mohamed told LBC.

“Jeremy Corbyn has been approached by many different people who don’t see themselves in the current Labour Party. “There’s now an appetite and demand for ‘true’ Labour.”

Last year, Mr Mohamed, former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and three other MPs made up the ‘Independent Alliance.’ They also include Ayoub Khan for Birmingham Perry Barr, Adnan Hussain of Blackburn, and Shockat Adam of Leicester South.

“A party is needed.” Mr Mohamed says.

“Labour has had 12 months. Whatever is formed has to be selfless, representative, inclusive and honest.”

Read more: Zarah Sultana MP quits Labour to 'lead new party with Corbyn' - as former Labour leader says 'negotiations ongoing'

Read more: Who is Zarah Sultana and will her new party succeed?

Jeremy Corbyn (second left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South (second right) on the picket line outside London Euston train station.
Jeremy Corbyn (second left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South (second right) on the picket line outside London Euston train station. Picture: Alamy

“I’m hopeful that I can be part of something that is genuine grassroots, people first. Peace and justice focused. “We don’t have a name, we don’t have a timeline. We have to do it right.”

Last week, Mr Corbyn said discussions about a new party were “ongoing” and posted to his X account that “real change is coming.”

Suspended Labour MP Zarah Sultana also said she’d be setting up a new party with him.

Asked if any sitting Labour MPs had approached them to join a new party, Mr Mohamed said “If they feel they can influence government from the inside, I respect that.

But if they’d tried every other way and it’s not worked and joining a new party that stands up for true Labour values is a better way of serving the country, I’m sure we’d be happy to welcome people.”

Mr Mohamed also confirmed it was himself who was told to “shut up” by Reform UK MP Lee Anderson during Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

He was heckling the leader of that party, Nigel Farage, whilst he was on his feet in the Commons, talking about Brexit.

After Mr Farage told MPs “The main reason the people of Britain voted for Brexit in 2016 was because we wanted to take back control of our borders”

Mr Mohamed shouted “it’s because they were lied to.”

“It was just not possible for me not to say what I believed all along.” Mr Mohamed told LBC.

“It wasn’t personal, it wasn’t an insult. I hopefully would never do that. I didn’t get a slapped wrist from the speaker.”

“Brexit was the biggest fraud in the history of Britain and the people who lied to the public to perpetrate it should be tried for treason an incarcerated.”

When asked whether that was a strong claim to make, Mr Mohamed told LBC it was tongue in cheek, but that those responsible should be “held to account.”

“The Brexit Party, UKIP, whatever they were called, Boris Johnson, it’s really sad that they could hoodwink the public into believing them.

“I know I don’t drink alcohol, but me holding a pint for the cameras, doesn’t make me a man of the people.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Artur went missing after running away from school.

Missing boy, 11, found after 'hundreds of locals' joined frantic search

A British woman died after cosmetic surgery at a hospital in Izmir, Turkey.

British woman, 30, died day after liposuction and tummy tuck surgery in Turkey

Ladybirds have been swarming the UK amid the heatwaves.

Ladybirds swarm across Britain in biggest plague since 1976

Oasis have put their troubles behind them for a reunion tour.

Oasis return to Manchester for first homecoming gig in 16 years with 80,000-strong crowd

The scene outside Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, after a car collided into the building on Wednesday evening.

Two men charged with robbery and kidnap after stolen BMW crashes into Sunderland care home, killing two

An expert has urged the UK to step up its defence in the next five years as the risk of a Russian invasion ramps up.

UK war with Russia 'realistic possibility' by 2030, ex-Army chief warns

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.

Fuel to engines on doomed Air India plane 'cut off' moments before crash killed 260, report finds

Players of Liverpool Football Club at the memorial of teammate Diogo Jota at Anfield on July 11, 2025

Liverpool FC to retire number 20 shirt at all levels as stars travel to Anfield to pay tribute to Diogo Jota

The incident happened at the junction of Denmark Hill and Camberwell New Road.

Four people taken to hospital after knife brawl on busy south London high street

A list of "inspirations" found on his phone included Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Norwegian neo-Nazi terrorist Anders Brevik.

Teen who saw Adolf Hitler and Anders Brevik as 'inspirations' planned mass murder by setting fire to mosque

Former Met Police Commissioner Lord Ian Blair has died.

Tributes pour in as former Met Police commissioner Ian Blair dies aged 72

Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a ball during gentlemen's singles semi-finals match against Novak Djokovic.

World number one Jannik Sinner beats seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Wimbledon final

Newgale,Beach,Newgale Beach,campsite,camp,tent,tents,,Pembrokeshire,coast,coastal,Wales,Welsh,

Anger as 'reckless' speeding driver who crashed into campsite seriously injuring three is spared jail

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Hillingdon Street in Walworth.

Woman hospitalised after 70 firefighters tackle blaze in 17-storey south London tower block

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates towards the crowd after winning a set against Taylor Fritz (USA) mens singles semi-final.

Carlos Alcaraz stuns in Wimbledon semis as win over Taylor Fritz keeps hat-trick bid alive

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

‘Shameful’ bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland being treated as hate incident

Latest News

See more Latest News

Raynor Winn bei der Premiere des Kinofilms 'Der Salzpfad / The Salt Path' und des Verleihung des CineMerit Awards auf dem 42. Filmfest München 2025 im Deutschen Theater. München, 01.07.2025

Salt Path author's new book delayed after doubts cast over husband's diagnosis caused her 'considerable distress'
Crystal Palace have been dumped out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace kicked out of Europa League despite historic FA Cup victory

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Trump confirms plans to send US air defence systems to Ukraine

Donald Rose

UK's oldest man D-Day veteran Donald Rose has died aged 110

Platja de Palma, Majorca, Mediterranean Sea, Balearic Islands, Spain, Southern Europe

Blow for holidaymakers in Mallorca as tourists slapped with swimming ban and popular beaches forced to close
Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed brothers Cruz and Romeo

Brooklyn Beckham unfollows his brothers despite appearing to offer an olive branch in family feud
Bernard Williams and his shop

'Spiritual healer', 77, jailed for raping woman who he said had spirit inside that would kill her
Women mourn at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the victims of an Israeli strike which hit the Mustafa Hafez school, sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, were brough

At least 789 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, UN human rights office says

Sutton Park, West Mids

Tragedy as body of teenage boy pulled from lake

Carolina Wilga, 26, was found by a member of the public walking near the edge of a remote and rugged nature reserve after her van was discovered abandoned deep in the bush.

'Nothing short of remarkable': Backpacker Carolina Wilga found alive after 12 days in Australian outback

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Edinburgh lays flowers at memorial to the victims of the Srebrenica massacre at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, on day two of her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide

King sends message to mark 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

Britain's King Charles III meets volunteers during his visit to the Walmer RNLI Lifeboat Station in Walmer

King asks if RNLI volunteers ‘get a lot’ of small boats callouts during visit

Hugh Grant talks to Queen Camilla at the Wimbledon Championships

Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News