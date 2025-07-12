Exclusive

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed tells LBC he'd join new political party with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana

Iqbal Mohamed. Picture: Parliament

By Alex Taylor-Brown

Yorkshire’s first Independent MP since 1907 has told LBC he’d join a new political party with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana.



Iqbal Mohamed represents Dewsbury and Batley.

With a pro-Gaza stance, he was first elected last summer, beating Labour’s Heather Iqbal by around 7,000 votes. “Talks about a party have been going for a few months now” Mr Mohamed told LBC.

“Jeremy Corbyn has been approached by many different people who don’t see themselves in the current Labour Party. “There’s now an appetite and demand for ‘true’ Labour.”

Last year, Mr Mohamed, former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and three other MPs made up the ‘Independent Alliance.’ They also include Ayoub Khan for Birmingham Perry Barr, Adnan Hussain of Blackburn, and Shockat Adam of Leicester South.

“A party is needed.” Mr Mohamed says.

“Labour has had 12 months. Whatever is formed has to be selfless, representative, inclusive and honest.”

Jeremy Corbyn (second left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South (second right) on the picket line outside London Euston train station. Picture: Alamy

“I’m hopeful that I can be part of something that is genuine grassroots, people first. Peace and justice focused. “We don’t have a name, we don’t have a timeline. We have to do it right.”

Last week, Mr Corbyn said discussions about a new party were “ongoing” and posted to his X account that “real change is coming.”

Suspended Labour MP Zarah Sultana also said she’d be setting up a new party with him.

Asked if any sitting Labour MPs had approached them to join a new party, Mr Mohamed said “If they feel they can influence government from the inside, I respect that.

But if they’d tried every other way and it’s not worked and joining a new party that stands up for true Labour values is a better way of serving the country, I’m sure we’d be happy to welcome people.”

Mr Mohamed also confirmed it was himself who was told to “shut up” by Reform UK MP Lee Anderson during Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

He was heckling the leader of that party, Nigel Farage, whilst he was on his feet in the Commons, talking about Brexit.

After Mr Farage told MPs “The main reason the people of Britain voted for Brexit in 2016 was because we wanted to take back control of our borders”

Mr Mohamed shouted “it’s because they were lied to.”

“It was just not possible for me not to say what I believed all along.” Mr Mohamed told LBC.

“It wasn’t personal, it wasn’t an insult. I hopefully would never do that. I didn’t get a slapped wrist from the speaker.”

“Brexit was the biggest fraud in the history of Britain and the people who lied to the public to perpetrate it should be tried for treason an incarcerated.”

When asked whether that was a strong claim to make, Mr Mohamed told LBC it was tongue in cheek, but that those responsible should be “held to account.”

“The Brexit Party, UKIP, whatever they were called, Boris Johnson, it’s really sad that they could hoodwink the public into believing them.

“I know I don’t drink alcohol, but me holding a pint for the cameras, doesn’t make me a man of the people.”