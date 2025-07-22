Exclusive

Israel could face further sanctions, warns David Lammy - as he insists UK is ‘not complicit in what we’re seeing’ in Gaza

Israel ‘could face further sanctions’ warns David Lammy. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

The Foreign Secretary has warned Israel could face further sanctions, as he insists the UK is "not complicit" in what we're seeing in Gaza.

David Lammy said he "regrets hugely" not being able to bring about the end of this "horrendous" war, but stands by the government's record.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, he said: "We suspended arms sales that could be used in Gaza. We restored funding to UNRWA. We suspended a free trade agreement discussion with the Israeli government. Three packages of sanctions for violent settlers. We sanctioned Israeli government ministers. So we have acted and we will act further."

Mr Lammy expressed his continued support for an "enduring ceasefire, not a pause", adding: "This war has got to come to an end."

The Foreign Secretary rejected claims by pro-Palestine protesters that the UK is selling arms to Israel, stating: "The UK is not supplying Israel with arms that can be used in Gaza."

"We have the most robust export licensing regime in the planet and we are not doing that," he added.

He explained the UK might be sending a particular chemical for use in a university, or kit for journalists to use during conflict.

"So the truth is we're exporting things that are controlled substances. But they're not for use in the prosecution by the IDF of this war."

Mr Lammy reassured people that he takes his responsibilities "very seriously", and must assess if there is a risk of a breach of international law.

He added: "When people say, 'I don't want to be complicit with this war', that goes to the heart of the decision that I was making. And that's why we're not sending arms that could be used in Gaza.

"So the British people can reassure them themselves that we are not complicit in what we're seeing."

The UK joined 27 nations in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Palestinians "of human dignity", as Israel is accused of firing at desperate crowds queuing for aid.

Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Monday, July 21. Picture: Alamy

The comments come after at least 73 people were killed while attempting to access aid at locations across Gaza over the weekend.

The largest toll was in the northern part of the territory, where 67 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach aid entering through the Zikim crossing with Israel.

More than 150 people were injured, with some of them in a critical condition, hospitals said.

Seven Palestinians were also killed while sheltering in tents in Khan Younis, including a five-year-old boy, according to the Kuwait Specialised Field Hospital, which received the casualties.

Israel and Hamas have been holding ceasefire talks in Qatar, but international mediators say there have been no breakthroughs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that expanding military operations in Gaza will pressure Hamas to negotiate, though negotiations have been stalled for months.