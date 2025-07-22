Exclusive

Israel could face further sanctions, warns David Lammy - as he insists UK is ‘not complicit in what we’re seeing’ in Gaza

22 July 2025, 09:20

David Lammy speaks to LBC
Israel ‘could face further sanctions’ warns David Lammy. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

The Foreign Secretary has warned Israel could face further sanctions, as he insists the UK is "not complicit" in what we're seeing in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Lammy said he "regrets hugely" not being able to bring about the end of this "horrendous" war, but stands by the government's record.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, he said: "We suspended arms sales that could be used in Gaza. We restored funding to UNRWA. We suspended a free trade agreement discussion with the Israeli government. Three packages of sanctions for violent settlers. We sanctioned Israeli government ministers. So we have acted and we will act further."

Mr Lammy expressed his continued support for an "enduring ceasefire, not a pause", adding: "This war has got to come to an end."

The Foreign Secretary rejected claims by pro-Palestine protesters that the UK is selling arms to Israel, stating: "The UK is not supplying Israel with arms that can be used in Gaza."

"We have the most robust export licensing regime in the planet and we are not doing that," he added.

He explained the UK might be sending a particular chemical for use in a university, or kit for journalists to use during conflict.

"So the truth is we're exporting things that are controlled substances. But they're not for use in the prosecution by the IDF of this war."

Read more: UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

Read more: Israeli forces launch ground assault on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza for first time

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Mr Lammy reassured people that he takes his responsibilities "very seriously", and must assess if there is a risk of a breach of international law.

He added: "When people say, 'I don't want to be complicit with this war', that goes to the heart of the decision that I was making. And that's why we're not sending arms that could be used in Gaza.

"So the British people can reassure them themselves that we are not complicit in what we're seeing."

The UK joined 27 nations in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Palestinians "of human dignity", as Israel is accused of firing at desperate crowds queuing for aid.

Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Monday, July 21
Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Monday, July 21. Picture: Alamy

The comments come after at least 73 people were killed while attempting to access aid at locations across Gaza over the weekend.

The largest toll was in the northern part of the territory, where 67 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach aid entering through the Zikim crossing with Israel.

More than 150 people were injured, with some of them in a critical condition, hospitals said.

Seven Palestinians were also killed while sheltering in tents in Khan Younis, including a five-year-old boy, according to the Kuwait Specialised Field Hospital, which received the casualties.

Israel and Hamas have been holding ceasefire talks in Qatar, but international mediators say there have been no breakthroughs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that expanding military operations in Gaza will pressure Hamas to negotiate, though negotiations have been stalled for months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.

Stranded British F-35 fighter jet finally leaves Indian airport after five-week ordeal

A white woman with blonde hair

Body found in lake confirmed as missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth

The closed Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port, Dorset.

Bibby Stockholm asylum seeker tells girl 'I've never been this close to a white woman' before sexually assaulting her

UK insurer LV=, known as Liverpool Victoria, letter to members for voting on proposed £530 million take over by US private equity group Bain Capital.

Insurers told to improve claims handling or face penalties after 'concerning' evidence of poor practices

Plans for the Sizewell C nuclear power plant

Sizewell C nuclear power plant construction to cost £38bn as investors sign deal

New Astronomer CEO breaks silence following 'kiss cam' moment which triggered resignation.

New Astronomer CEO breaks silence after 'unusual and surreal' 'kiss cam' moment

Man, 18, charged with murdering 63-year-old Billy McNicholl in Ipswich

Man, 18, charged with murder over death of 63-year-old man in Ipswich

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year

'It's blood leaking from the suitcase': 999 call after man dumped couples remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge

The Championships - Wimbledon 2007 Day Four

Wimbledon to almost triple in size after legal challenge thrown out by High Court

Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

Patients 'may not be safe' during upcoming doctors’ strike, BMA warns

Nicole Sherzinger has opened up about Liam Payne

Nicole Sherzinger opens up about working with late One Direction star Liam Payne before his death

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Ibiza Rocks pauses events after two Brits die at venue

Bryan Mbeumo joins Manchester United in a fee worth £71m.

Manchester United confirm signing of Bryan Mbeumo in £71m transfer

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.

Cost of policing anti-migrant protests outside Epping hotel hits £100,000

The roof of the bus was torn off after the crash.

15 hospitalised after double decker bus crashes into bridge in Manchester

Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday.

England legend Paul Gascoigne leaves hospital and 'doing well' at home after being rushed to intensive care unit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Cosby Show icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies aged 54 after 'accidental drowning'

Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Tributes pour in for British ice hockey star 19, who fell to his death from Ibiza hotel

Aimee Betro.

Would-be assassin in a niqab failed in murder plot after gun jammed amid 'violent' feud with two families, court told
The World Food Programme says nearly one in three people in Gaza do not eat for days at a stretch, and ''thousands'' are ''on the verge of catastrophic hunger''

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid
UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'
Ms Jonsson said "I understand that an over-tanned, imperfect and AGEING face offends you. But try to listen to the words rather than constantly judge women's appearance. You might learn something."

Ulrika Jonsson slams 'nasty' comments by people 'offended by ageing face'

Floral tributes are left outside Minehead Middle School on July 18

Boy, 10, who died in fatal bus crash in Somerset after school trip to zoo named

United States Vice President JD Vance.

Protesters threaten to disrupt US Vice President JD Vance's summer holiday in the Cotswolds
Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims
Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Will have been at odds since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family

Cousin of Prince William and Harry 'found dead near firearm' at family home aged 20

Elizabeth II wearing an Evening Gown, Norman Hartnell, 1956, one of the items on display at the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition at the The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace

Largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion to go on show

Gardeners are leaving their jobs at the King’s Highgrove Gardens amid issues including low pay, according to a report

Highgrove gardeners quit due to feeling 'overwhelmed and underpaid' by Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News