Israeli Ambassador denies IDF is 'targeting civilians' as medics say 59 Palestinians killed by IDF at aid distribution centre

Relatives of the Palestinians killed in Israeli attack, mourn as they carry the bodies to Nasser hospital for funeral procedures in Khan Yunis. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The Israeli Ambassador to the UK has denied Israel is "targeting civilians" after at least 59 Palestinians were killed at an aid distribution centre in Gaza, reportedly by IDF tank shells, machine guns and drones.

According to medics in Gaza, Israeli tanks fired into a crowd trying to get aid from trucks on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people.

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely claimed on LBC Israel "never targets children, civilians, whatsover".

LBC's Andrew Marr strongly challenged the Ambassador, asking: "Why are you killing civilians?"

"We are not," she replied.

When asked about all the evidence that suggests Israel is responsible for the killings, such as the scenes in the hospital and dismembered corpses, the Ambassador claimed it was Hamas who were firing on civilians.

She suggested: "What is happening is Hamas is the one who's firing on people and preventing (Palestinians getting) food because it's losing control on the aid system."

Andrew Marr demands answers over Israel killing 51 Palestinians in aid queue

She went on to suggest there will be a ceasefire in Gaza "when [Israel] wins the Iran war".

The Ambassador added: "This is where we're going to have a huge opportunity to have a proper ceasefire in Gaza, because (Iran) is the patron of Hamas and all the proxy systems they built for years around Israel.

"So I believe (this will) actually move us forward to a ceasefire."

Video shared on social media showed around a dozen bodies lying in a street in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military acknowledged firing in the area and said it was looking into the incident.

Palestinian medics said at least 59 people were killed and hundreds wounded in the incident.

Yousef Nofal, an eyewitness, said he saw many people motionless and bleeding on the ground after Israeli forces opened fire. "It was a massacre," he said, adding that the soldiers continued firing on people as they fled from the area.

Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives after Israeli army strikes targeted several locations. Picture: Getty

Mohammed Abu Qeshfa said he heard a loud explosion followed by heavy gunfire and tank shelling. "I survived by a miracle," he said.

Palestinians say Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds trying to reach food distribution points run by a separate US and Israeli-backed aid group since the centres opened last month. Local health officials say scores have been killed and hundreds wounded.

In a statement, the Israeli military said: "Earlier today, a gathering was identified adjacent to an aid distribution truck that got stuck in the area of Khan Younis, and in proximity to IDF troops operating in the area.

"The IDF is aware of reports regarding a number of injured individuals from IDF fire following the crowd’s approach. The details of the incident are under review. The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and operates to minimise harm as much as possible to them while maintaining the safety of our troops."