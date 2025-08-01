Jewish comedian threatened over ‘setting foot in Scotland’ after axed Fringe show

1 August 2025, 07:35

Rachel Creeger
Jewish comedian threatened over ‘setting foot in Scotland’ after axed Fringe show. Picture: Handout

By Rebecca Brady.

Comedian Rachel Creeger has told LBC she’s faced trolling and threats after her venue of seven years cancelled her show over ‘staff safety concerns’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Orthodox Jewish comedian says she’s been left ‘depressed and angry’ since she was told she wouldn’t be able to perform her show at this year’s Fringe festival in Edinburgh.

“There has been obviously some negative comments online because that's the nature of the online world,” Ms Creeger said. “And some of that has been quite threatening. 

“I’ve had a number of online threats since and an email that comes under what's known as malicious communication as well as a hate crime in terms of warning me off coming to Edinburgh or setting foot in Scotland.”

An email that LBC has seen accuses Ms Creeger of being a ‘baby killer’ and says [sic] ‘your not welcome and u never will be’.

Read more: Edinburgh Fringe Festival 'at risk' as council 'not enforcing' controversial law

Read more: Comedian Matt Forde says cost of performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe means comedy is 'becoming elitist' in the UK

On July 18, Ms Creeger and fellow comedian Philip Simon were contacted by the PBH Free Fringe, the festival which they were due to perform in. The CEO informed the pair that Whistlebinkies - a bar in the city centre - had pulled out of hosting them.

“It came as a huge shock to us," she said.

“The reasons that they gave were that because there was extra, additional support for Jewish performers at the Fringe in terms of security, the staff claimed that made them feel, quite ironically, unsafe, really. 

“If anything, the venues were safer than they've ever been before.”

Ms Creeger says she was due to perform her musical improv show Ultimate Jewish Mother at the Edinburgh bar – the same show she had performed at that venue in previous years.

Philip Simon was scheduled to compare stand-up act Jew-O-Rama.

“We can't really just say the staff definitely weren't scared and it was definitely anti-semitism,” Mr Simon said. “Because that was the reason Whistlebinkies gave, that the staff were scared and it's not fair for us to undermine that completely. 

“But ultimately, when you've got two shows that do have the word Jew in it, then you kind of have to go ‘if it walks like a duck’, you know. This is the problem with antisemitism. I find it's so unprovable.”

The fallout from this cancellation has led to another venue dropping another show of Mr Simon’s. 

Banshee Labyrinth told LBC the decision was down to posts the comedian had made on social media since Hamas carried out an attack on Israel on October 7 attack.

The venue shared these posts with LBC some of which show the comedian attending a ‘Stand With Israel’ rally and asking people supporting Palestine to call for the release of hostages.

“I then found out that Banshee Labyrinth were dropping me as well,” Mr Simon said. “As a result of the attention that had been drawn to the fact that I was being asked not to perform at Whistlebinkies, because they didn't want a Jewish show there, they'd done a deep dive into my social media and decided I didn't fit in with their ethos. 

“And that was obviously very targeted. You know, they didn't search everyone's social media.”

A Banshee Labyrinth spokesperson told LBC: “Due to the recent controversy [Philip’s show being pulled from our neighbouring pub], our management had a duty of care to our customers and staff members to review the political statements and opinions expressed by the performer.

“We feel it is inappropriate for us to provide a platform for performers whose views and actions align with the rhetoric and symbolism of groups associated with humanitarian violations.”

Mr Simon disagrees that the series of posts show support for the Israeli government. Both comedians have expressed hesitation about returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next year.

However, Ms Creeger says she’s determined not to let trolling stop her. “Edinburgh has been my home like one month every 12 for a long, long time and I have a whole community there,” she said.

“I can’t let people who are acting in an unreasonable or irrational way prevent me from coming there and doing my best show.”

“I’m feeling very, very disillusioned with the Fringe," Mr Simon told LBC. “But the support we’ve received from a lot of people has genuinely overwhelmed us.”

Both comics have been contacted by several other venues in the Scottish capital, offering to help but a solution to the cancelled shows has not been found yet. 

Ms Creeger says she has reported one of the threats against her to the police.

PBH Free Fringe said: "The Free Fringe is still looking for a new home for Philip and Rachel’s shows. We have tried offering swaps with some of our existing shows or creating gaps at newer venues but nothing so far has been suitable. We put them in touch with other organisations, even offering to help financially given the exceptional circumstances but nothing has been confirmed to our knowledge. We would be happy to run any space that anyone can find, or aid in the transfer to any other organisation should they find a space in their programme.

"As fellow performers, we know how hard this has been on them, however this is a venue decision, and these venues have stood by us for many years, giving hundreds of performers a free space, including the performers in question; both Whistelbinkies and Banshee Labyrinth would like it known that they welcome performers regardless of religion, culture or ethnicity, just as they have always done."

LBC has contacted Whistlebinkies.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ronan Kanda and his mum, Pooja.

The boy behind the ban: Who was Ronan Kanda and what is Ronan's Law?

England Lion’s head coach Andrew Flintoff has praised NHS staff.

Freddie Flintoff praises 'love and compassion' of NHS staff who cared for him after Top Gear crash

A man was accidentally run over by his wife in Priorswell Road car park in Worksop.

Husband, 72, run over by wife in car park dies in ‘tragic accident’

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy

Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight to pen upcoming James Bond script

Ameiya, 13 and Ricardo del Brocco, 11, known as Maya and Jubs, are pictured here moments before they died

Pictured: Tragic siblings, 11 and 13, who drowned on holiday after begging for 'one last swim'

Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales in action. Guinness Six Nations championship 2022

Former Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit announces return to rugby after leaving NFL

London civil servant. A suited office worker passing a street sign for Parliament Street and Whitehall in the civil service district of Westminster.

Civil service internships to be restricted to working class

Drones, knife arches and detection dogs are among the tactics being used in an attempt to bring down the number of incidents, with the forces also increasing visible patrols and the number of plain clothes officers on the streets.

Reduction in knife-related robberies in UK’s high-risk areas as ninja sword ban takes effect in England and Wales

Foreign-born prisoners in UK jails reached the highest levels since 2013.

Foreign-born prisoners account for 1 in 8 of the total UK jail population - reaching its highest level since 2013

Cars

Supreme Court to rule on motor finance compensation row

A man on a bike stands in front of a vehicle on fire

Conditions that led to summer disorder 'still there and could escalate again'

Heathrow reveals plan for £21bn third runway to be built within a decade.

Heathrow reveals plan for £21bn third runway to be built within a decade

A young child holding a toy

Councils warn new funding formula will ‘devastate’ children’s services

Harry Redknapp

Hammer gang raids Harry Redknapp's £5million home stealing Jewellery and luxury items

A man blows into a breathalyser

Drink-drive deaths rise by 7% in a decade

Mr Trump described the wind turbines along Scotland's coastline as "some of the ugliest you've ever seen".

Scotland approves world's 'biggest offshore windfarm' project - days after Donald Trump called wind turbines a 'con-job'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Ahlberg's publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news.

Celebrated children's author who wrote 150 titles including Funny Bones dies aged 87

Two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport will face a retrial in April next year.

Two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport to face retrial

View of the Visconde de Guarapuava Avenue, one of the busiest avenues in Curitiba, Brazil

Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

x

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after undergoing hair transplant

Hulk Hogan on the stage during a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hulk Hogan cause of death revealed after wrestling legend dies aged 71

Aalia Mahomed died in the crash on the Strand in central London.

Family call for justice for 'beautiful soul' student who died after being hit by van near campus in central London
The JLR chief said he wanted to retire after three years as CEO

Jaguar Land Rover boss Adrian Mardell to step down after two years as CEO and steering Jaguar's controversial rebrand
A man wearing a white shirt and a tie smiles with a blonde woman

Tata Steel fined £1.5 million following death of contractor at Welsh steelworks

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to inspect the controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow, as 48 more Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid.

US envoy Witkoff to inspect controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow as 48 more killed waiting for aid
Airline Jet2 has said it does not endorse a White House video

'Very disappointed': Jet2 slams White House for using viral sound in deportation video

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News