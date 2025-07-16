Exclusive

Suspended Labour MP 'can't promise not to rebel again' after Keir Starmer removes whip from four backbenchers

All four suspended MPs voted against the bill. Picture: Parliament, Alamy

By Henry Moore

One of the four MPs suspended by Sir Keir Starmer for ‘persistent breaches of discipline’ has told LBC he can't promise not to vote against the party again in the future.

Brian Leishman was suspended alongside Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchcliff and Rachael Maskell, who led the backbench rebellion over planned welfare cuts, on Wednesday afternoon.

This move comes as the PM desperately attempts to restore party discipline after dozens of MPs threatened to crash the Government's recent welfare bill.

All four suspended MPs voted against the bill.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, Alloa & Grangemouth MP Leishman said that while he couldn't promise not to rebel against the Government in the future, he would not be joining Jeremy Corbyn's new left-wing party.

He said: "I can’t give him (Keir Starmer) that promise… we don’t know what’s going on down the line.

"If I can maybe hark back to previous Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson, the party is like a bird.

"It cannot fly in one wing alone. What we've got to have is. We've got to have that broad. That broad spectrum of ideas and views. That's just what makes for good health in a political party."

"I might have my whip removed from me temporarily and suspended, but I'm still a Labour Party member.

"I will still be out canvassing for some of the fantastic candidates that we have already for the Holyrood elections next year. And I will still be attending CLP. I'm a proud Labour Party member."

All three MPs have been suspended. Picture: Parliament

The suspensions are "the political equivalent of putting a hand on a spike" one MP told LBC's Aggie Chambré.

Speaking to the Times, another source added the MPs were suspended for “persistent knobheadery”.

Ms Maskell said she was suspended for “standing up for my constituents”

She said: “The reason why I voted the way I did was because I believe in fighting for people.”She said she had had a “positive conversation” with the Chief Whip, adding: “He knows my heart and why I did what I did.“

I explained there are lines I can’t cross because of where I come from in politics with my faith.”

Rachael Maskell. Picture: Parliament

She said she was “not angry” but “upset that we are in this place because I believe we are better than that as a party. I believe that strength comes from the backbenches.”

Ms Maskell urged the Prime Minister to engage with his backbenchers, saying she wanted to see “bridges built” and this would “make him a better Prime Minister.”She said she believed there was a path back to having the Labour whip restored.

But she said she did not “believe in the process of suspension”, adding it was “better to have dialogue”.

Alloa & Grangemouth MP Leishman has been a consistent critic of Starmer since he took power, while Hinchliff, the MP for North East Hertfordshire, led the rebellion against Labour's planning bill.

A statement released by Leishman’s office following the news said: “I am a proud Labour member, and I remain committed to the party. I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving.

“I have voted against the government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa & Grangemouth. I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.

“It is the honour of my life to be the MP for Alloa & Grangemouth, and my priority remains representing and fighting for constituents, whether they voted for me or not.”

Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan also confirmed he had been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party but defended his decision to vote against the Government’s welfare reforms.

‘This is a big moment.’



He said: “Since being elected I have consistently spoken up for my constituents on a range of issues, including most recently on cuts to disability benefits.

“I understood this could come at a cost, but I couldn’t support making disabled people poorer.

“Although I’ve been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party today, I’ve been part of the Labour and trade union movement for 40 years and remain as committed as ever to its values.

“To my constituents: it’s business as usual. I remain your hardworking local MP, I will continue to take up your concerns and speak up for Poole.”