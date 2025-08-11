Exclusive

Inside one of Britain's elite knife crime units - tasked with taking blades off the streets of Nottingham

LBC joined Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team for a day. Picture: LBC

By George Icke

LBC has been given exclusive access to the frontline of Nottinghamshire Police’s Knife Crime Team, believed to be one of the only dedicated bladed weapon squads in the country.

With rising levels of public concern around instances of knife crime across the county, but particularly in Nottingham city centre, its police force has responded with a bold new tactic: launching one of the country’s only dedicated knife crime teams.

According to figures from CrimeRate, Nottinghamshire ranks as the fifth highest in England and Wales for records of weapons offences last year, and comes in third for the possession of weapons by criminals.

The team, which operates city-wide, is made up of officers solely focused on tackling knife-related violence.

On the day we joined them, the unit was deployed to St Ann’s where the most reported crimes to police are either violent or sexual offences.

Glyn, one of the officers on the team taking LBC out, said: “We’ve found that groups involved in knife crime are now spreading into urban areas like Radford and St Ann’s.

"We’ve had an impact in the city centre working in uniform and plain clothes, which has pushed it out into the surrounding areas. We’re tasked to St Ann’s today, that’s where we’ll be focusing.”

On the day we joined them, the unit was deployed to St Ann’s . Picture: LBC

Travelling on blue lights and sirens, the team responded to reports of suspected drug dealers operating in an area known for class A drug activity.

“Officers have seen three individuals who intelligence suggests are involved in drug supply. There’s been a lot of activity in this area, people selling to known drug users,” Glyn said.

This team are also working hard behind the scenes, gathering intelligence from unmarked cars and plain clothes officers to build a picture of the people and area they’re policing to understand how they can disrupt criminal activity.

Glyn told LBC that intelligence allows them to keep tabs on people of interest: “They’re all known to police, one of them was released from prison yesterday for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. Interestingly, he’s back associating with the same individuals that he was sent to prison with.

”While no drugs were found on the suspects apart from a cannabis grinder, officers believe they likely disposed of the evidence when police arrived in marked cars.

Next, the team moved on to a nearby block of flats linked to ongoing knife and drug issues in Radford. As officers stepped out of marked cars, a foot chase began again across a park.

An older man in a group with teenagers was found with a lock knife in his pocket. Picture: LBC

They spotted a 15-year-old boy known to police, flagged as a regular knife carrier and with 42 pieces of intelligence linked to his name over the past two years.

While he wasn’t caught with a weapon on this occasion, officers made another discovery; An older man in a group with teenagers was found carrying a lock knife in his back pocket, and was arrested on suspicion of the possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Daniel, one of the officers working undercover, said operations like these are the culmination of both groundwork and intelligence: “It’s nice when we do the graft electronically and all the development of that, to then go out onto the street and get a positive result,” he said.

“It’s good".

Their strategy is relatively simple: identify high-risk individuals through intelligence, track them and take weapons off the streets before they’re used.

However, the results are having an impact in the city, with knife crime falling by 10.5 per cent in the last year.

Last year, Nottinghamshire Police’s ‘Knife Crime Team’ seized 73 weapons and made 163 arrests, along with more than 200 drug seizures from 364 stop and searches.