Exclusive

The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the weapons crisis plaguing Britain's schools

The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools. Picture: LBC

By Andy Hughes and Connor Hand

LBC's special investigation into the knife crime crisis plaguing Britain's schools has revealed children as young as nine have been caught carrying weapons into schools.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands of children arm themselves on a daily basis as they attend school, with exclusive data obtained by LBC revealing a 60% increase in youngsters caught with a blade on school premises in the last two years.

"This is the biggest threat to young lives we've ever heard in this country," says LBC's crime correspondent Andy Hughes.

Speaking to active gang members, teachers and mentors about their experiences, LBC roots out the factors driving this dramatic uptake in knives.

Read in full: 'Their parents don’t know': 14 and 16-year-old arrested in police raid after pair found selling knives on Snapchat

Some, still fearing the consequences of speaking out about these issues, did not want to be identified.

Watch as LBC goes straight to the heart of an issue plaguing Britain’s classrooms.