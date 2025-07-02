Exclusive

'Come out of your shell': Rebel Labour backbencher slams Starmer for dismissing constituents

2 July 2025, 15:36 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 17:02

York Central MP Rachael Maskell had tabled an amendment designed to halt the legislation
York Central MP Rachael Maskell had tabled an amendment designed to halt the legislation. Picture: LBC/ Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A Labour backbencher who voted against the government's welfare bill has slammed the Prime Minister for being "dismissive" of backbencher voices and the voices of disabled people.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, said Sir Keir Starmer needs to "broaden his approach" to communicating two ways, and called on him to "come out of your shell".

She told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "Often it feels that we're shouting into the echo chamber and nobody is picking up."

Addressing the Prime Minister, Ms Maskell said: "I would say, come out of your shell and come and engage with your backbenchers.

"It's full of talent, experience, and it could really help the government, safeguard it, as in this kind of situation, but also drive through innovation for the future of our country as well."

Ms Maskell recognised the "momentous" moment for the party this week as they mark one year in government, and 80 years since Clement Atlee's government came to office.

She suggested Sir Keir could learn from former Prime Minister Atlee, and said: "Learning on how Attlee conducted his government would teach many lessons."

Amendments to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments Bill to put the government’s climbdown into effect were tabled on Wednesday.

In a sign of how much the legislation has been gutted, the title will be changed to remove the reference to Pip.

The changes were announced by minister Sir Stephen Timms to MPs in the Commons, and came after a first round of concessions offered last week did not seem enough to quell the rebellion.

Ms Maskell had tabled an amendment designed to halt the legislation, which was backed by 44 Labour MPs.

Despite the last-minute concessions, a total of 49 Labour MPs rebelled and voted against the legislation, the largest revolt of Sir Keir’s premiership.

Overall, the legislation cleared its first parliamentary hurdle by 335 votes to 260, a majority of 75.

