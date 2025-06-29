Exclusive

Benefits bill 'in a better place' after Labour U-turn, Streeting tells LBC as he admits 'concerns' over welfare reforms

29 June 2025, 11:40 | Updated: 29 June 2025, 12:03

Wes Streeting has said the government is right to admit when it is wrong.
Wes Streeting has said the government is right to admit when it is wrong. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Health Secretary has told LBC Labour’s upcoming benefits bill is in a “better place” after a series of changes were made to appease rebel MPs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister made a slew of concessions to rebel MPs last week in a bid to get his Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Bill through its first round of voting.

Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the Government is right to admit when it is wrong and revealed he had “concerns” over the bill before last week’s changes were made.

Some 126 Labour backbenchers had signed an amendment that would have halted the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill in its tracks when it faced its first Commons hurdle on July 1.

Read more: Labour MP tells LBC benefits U-turn ‘too little too late’, warning ‘significant possibility’ Starmer will be defeated in vote

Read more: Concessions have been made – but the Welfare Bill still risks long-term harm to disabled people

Lewis Goodall is joined by Health and Social Care Minister Wes Streeting

The list of Labour MPs putting their name to the amendment had been growing throughout the week, leading to a late-night U-turn by the PM.

Walking back on the bill’s planned cuts to PIP, the PM announced those currently receiving the benefit would continue to do so after the bill was passed.

“In government, we're going to make mistakes and when we do, it's really important that you accept you made a mistake, put it right and learn from it,” Mr Streeting told LBC.

“That's exactly what we've done this week on welfare. As the Prime Minister said himself in an interview today, we wish we'd arrived at this position sooner, but are we in a better place today than we were this time last week.

“They've got peace of mind (benefit claimants) of knowing that their situation, their PIP, isn't going to change

“And we're also going to work with disabled people and disability organisations in terms of the longer-term reform.”

He added: "I'm happier this week than I was last week. I think the bill is genuinely in a better place than it was before. And I have seen this week the way that ministers and backbench Labour MPs have worked together to get us to that place."

Watch Again: Lewis Goodall is joined by Shadow Minister Helen Whately

Mr Streeting’s comments come after Sir Keir Starmer admitted he has been “distracted” at times during his first year in Downing Street.

Speaking to Josh Glancy of The Times, Sir Keir said, "as context rather than excuse", he "was heavily focused on what was happening with Nato and the Middle East all weekend".

He also said he took ownership for his decisions and believed as leader he should “carry the can” when things do not go well.

The People's Assembly National Demonstration. Thousands of people march through central London calling for an end to public service and welfare cuts, in the first big anti-austerity march under the UK's Labour government.
The People's Assembly National Demonstration. Thousands of people march through central London calling for an end to public service and welfare cuts, in the first big anti-austerity march under the UK's Labour government. Picture: Alamy

“I turned my attention fully to it [the welfare bill] when I got back from Nato on Wednesday night," he said.

"Obviously in the course of the early part of this week we were busy trying to make sure Nato was a success."

He added: “From the moment I got back from the G7, I went straight into a Cobra meeting."

Sir Keir also said it wasn't until Thursday that his "full attention really bore down on this", with proceedings moving "relatively quickly" from there.

Speaking further on the benefits cuts, he added he would have liked to get a "better position" on the matter with a "constructive package".

He said: “If somebody makes powerful representations, then my instinct is to consider what’s being said.

"Getting it right is more important than ploughing on with a package which doesn’t necessarily achieve the desired outcome.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The London skyline on March 20 2025 after London City Hall issued a high air pollution warning

GP visits for asthma attacks spike 45% as doctors warn the UK breathes 'toxic air'

Ex-police officer Wayne Couzens received the procedure after complaining of back pain

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens rushed to hospital for 'non-emergency procedure'

Piccadilly Circus

Car ploughs into iconic London landmark as roads and tube station closed by police

Nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic

Dozens arrested as 140,000 flood Belgrade in massive anti-government protests

Exclusive
Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Wes Streeting brands 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant a 'publicity stunt' as festival says it 'crossed the line'

Smoke rises after a Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine last month.

NATO planes scrambled as Russia launches massive onslaught of 500 missiles at Ukraine overnight

Novak Djokovic arriving at the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon on Friday

Djokovic: Wimbledon is my 'best chance' to win record 25th Grand Slam title

Multi Buy Crisps and Asda, Batteresa - London UK

Supermarkets told to cut 100 calories from shoppers' baskets in new anti-obesity drive

England's players celebrate after winning the UEFA U21 European Championship final.

England retain U21 Euros crown after thrilling extra time victory over Germany

Participants cross the Elisabeth Bridge during the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.

Tens of thousands descend on Pride in Hungary, defying far-right PM Viktor Orban’s ban

Activists stage a protest on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Protests and glamour collide at Bezos’ star-studded Venice wedding

Sainsbury's will be the latest supermarket to shed light on how its sales have fared in recent months as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid rising food inflation.

Investors eye Sainsbury’s sales as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid food inflation

Strictly Come Dancing Television Show Studio

Strictly star left ‘scared and helpless’ after London mugging

Person holds 'We are all Palestine Action' sign as activists marched and rallied in an emergency protest in support of the direct action group.

Two more arrested under Terrorism Act over Palestine Action Brize Norton break-in

Chalkwell Park in Westcliff on Sea, Southend, Essex, UK. Southend on Sea Borough Council green space in an urban area. Sign at entrance

Girl, 7, killed after tree collapses in public park as another girl in critical condition

The Manor, which is owned by William and Marianne Cartwright-Hignett and has gardens open to the public, said the loss of their copy of the Capitoline She-Wolf was a particularly sad loss.

Two men arrested after four 'iconic' statues stolen from Grade II-listed country home during jazz festival

Latest News

See more Latest News

Irene Mbugua was 46 when she was murdered.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body discovered in Birmingham

FRANCE-AVIATION-ACCIDENT

French army general and couple die in horror crash as plane smashes into residential area

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Carrie Johnson opens up about 'brutal week' after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration
State Funeral Held In Tehran For Military Commanders Killed By Israel

Crowds chant 'death to America' as thousands line streets of Tehran for funeral of officials killed by Israel
Jessie J posted from hospital on Tuesday as she recovered from her mastectomy

Jessie J clarifies she is not cancer free after 'misunderstanding' over Instagram post

The flavoured ice lollies are popular treats for children

'Do Not Eat': Popular ice lollies recalled by major supermarkets

Josh van der Flier of the Lions runs the ball during the Super Rugby Tour Match between the Western Force and the British and Irish Lions.

British and Irish Lions smash Western Force but Tomos Williams suffers injury

Residents gather after the Israeli army targets a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 27, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill at least 60 people in Gaza as Qatar hopes Iran ceasefire could pave way for peace
Anne Potter was last seen leaving her Jersey home in October 2024

Remains of missing Jersey woman found on beach 140 miles from where she vanished

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John with The Cross of Wales ahead of a blessing service at Holy Trinity Church in north Wales in 2023

Archbishop of Wales retires after report reveals Bangor cathedral failings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles poses with members of Team Jamaica during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jamaica turns to the King in fight for slavery reparations

Prince William, The Prince of Wales plays in a charity polo tournament at Cirencester Polo Club, Cirencester.

William cuts ties with donor who offered access to him at polo cup for £20,000

Prince Harry

Harry emphasises ‘compassion’ at surprise NYC summit appearance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News