Exclusive

Labour MP branded 'insensitive, insulting and disgusting' after dismissing grooming gangs scandal as 'dog-whistle'

4 May 2025, 18:10 | Updated: 5 May 2025, 09:43

Labour’s Lucy Powell came under scrutiny after accusing Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie of speaking about the grooming gang’s scandal as a “dog whistle.”
Labour’s Lucy Powell came under scrutiny after accusing Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie of speaking about the grooming gang’s scandal as a “dog whistle.”. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Labour MP who dismissed grooming gangs as a "dog whistle" has been branded "insensitive, insulting, callous and disgusting" by a former detective who exposed the poor handling of a Rochdale abuse ring.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour’s Lucy Powell came under scrutiny after accusing Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie of speaking about the grooming gang’s scandal as a “dog whistle.”

The pair where speaking on the radio when Ms Powell was pressed on the government’s handling of the scandal.

Responding to Mr Montgomerie, "Oh we want to blow that little trumpet now do we", adding: "Let's get that dog whistle out shall we".

Her comments sparked outrage, with many criticising her for minimising child sexual abuse.

Read more: Home Secretary promises five grooming gang inquiries will go ahead as she slams 'misinformation'

Read more: Child sex abuse survivors launch legal campaign over authorities who 'failed to tackle grooming gang epidemic'

Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

Now, Maggie Oliver, a former detective who blew the whistle on the handling of grooming gangs in Rochdale, has told LBC Ms Powell’s comments are "insensitive, insulting, callous and disgusting."

Speaking to LBC’s Ali Miraj, Ms Oliver said: “I think what she said was insensitive, insulting, callous and disgusting, really disgusting.

“But I think, talking about her resigning or not, for me is a deflection from the real issues here.

“I think it shows the attitudes she's verbalised, the attitudes that I've witnessed and been centrally involved in for 20 years.

“That is the attitude of successive governments, many politicians to generations of children who have actually had their lives destroyed, and nobody has taken any action.”

She added: “So Lucy Powell is the latest for me in a long line of politicians who are unfit for office.

“You know, Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, Priti Patel, you know, the list is endless and all of them talk the talk. Nobody does any action.”

“I want to see action and change. I'm glad that she said this in a way, because it's brought the spotlight back on the failures of the government, as you know.

Reform UK's Alex Wilson AM defends party's plan to block Net Zero

“You probably know, in January, after Elon Musk tweeted, Keir Starmer went on TV and said that the victims are survivors and people like me who were shouting about these failures were all far-right extremists.

“Well, we're not. people like Lucy Powell and Keir Starmer who were saying that they are disgusting and they shouldn't be in office because they are responsible for protecting children, for holding those who are raping children to account. And I don't see any evidence of them doing anything to put this right.”

A major inquiry in 2022 found tens of thousands of child victims had been abused over decades, as well as identifying institutional failings across England and Wales. Many of the abusers were of Pakistani origin.The seven-year probe made 20 recommendations, as it described child sexual abuse as an "epidemic" across the two nations.

The grooming gangs scandal has been known about for over a decade, but was brought back into the mainstream earlier this year when Elon Musk turned his attention to the issue.

Lucy Powell
Lucy Powell. Picture: Getty

Apologising for her comments later on social media, Ms Powell said: "I would like to clarify that I regard issues of child exploitation & grooming with the utmost seriousness.

"I’m sorry if this was unclear. I was challenging the political point scoring around it, not the issue itself.

"As a constituency MP I’ve dealt with horrendous cases. This Gvt is acting to get to the truth, and deliver justice."

Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie asked Powell if she had seen a recent Channel 4 documentary on grooming gangs.

Powell responded "oh, we want to blow that little trumpet now do we" and "let's get that dog whistle out shall we".

The government has promised five local inquiries into grooming gangs.

Speaking to LBC, the health secretary said Ms Powell was right to apologise for her comments.

Wes Streeting said: "She is mortified if people think that what she was saying was in any way delegitimising the experiences of victims and what they've been through. And she's issued a genuine apology.

"I was in touch with Lucy last night. I know how bad she feels about it and all I'd say is, you know, I'm not going to defend Lucy's comments. She wouldn't defend them either."

He added: "I have been in those debate formats before and there are times, because we're all human, where after the event, we think, 'I wish I hadn't said that', or 'that came across completely the opposite of what I intended'.

"So I just say, you know, we all make mistakes. It's right that she's apologised."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trent Alexander-Arnold who has announced he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool after making “hardest decision”

Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium after his faultless drive at the Miami Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri wins in Miami as Lando Norris hampered by duel with Max Verstappen

David and Victoria Beckham married in 1999

David Beckham ‘feeling very lucky’ following 50th birthday celebrations

The Coronation Street episode will flashback to 2007 and reveal how Kit, Mick and Lou know one another

Coronation Street to air flashback episode taking viewers back to 2007

Floral tributes left by the gates of Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead where a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside a building following a fire.

More than £13,000 raised for family of boy who died in fire

Daily life in Gaza under Israeli attacks

Israeli ministers 'approve plan to capture all of Gaza', officials say - as reservists called up

Campaigners, including many who are personally infected and affected by infected blood. People given infected blood in one of the worst treatment disasters in NHS history are 'scared they won't live to see compensation', campaigners have said.

Infected blood victims ‘scared they won’t live to see compensation’

Bobby and Jack Charlton who both had dementia

Football bodies could be forced to cover care costs for ex-players with dementia

Claire Lewis is a former prison officer, was left with life-threatening injuries being attacked at HMP Frankland in 2010 and has been unable to work ever since. Claire is campaigning for mandatory protective gear for all prison staff in the UK.

Former prison officer stabbed by inmate calls for mandatory protective gear

Second World War veteran Alan Kennett

VE Day veteran remembers 'gobsmacking' moment he bumped into father during Normandy invasion

Metropolitan Police In London

Terror attack on UK was 'hours away' as police thwart plot with raids across Britain

Homeowners are choosing to improve their property rather than move, research has found

More than half of homeowners ‘improving rather than moving as costs bite’

King Charles will lead VE Day celebrations

VE Day ceremony to include procession and flypast to mark 80th anniversary of Second World War victory

Jack Draper in the Madrid Open final

Heartbreak for British number one Jack Draper as Casper Ruud victorious in Madrid Open final

US pop star Lady Gaga performs during her concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Lady Gaga breaks silence after planned attack on mass concert at Rio de Janeiro beach thwarted

Henley-on-Thames, UK. 4th May, 2025. In preparation for the 80th anniversary of VE Day celebrations, Mill Meadows has been decorated with a giant VE Day logo. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News

VE Day 2025: Everything you need to know as RAF flypast route revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mia Shem

Hamas hostage, 23, 'raped by personal trainer influencer in her own home' after return to Israel
Family members have paid tribute to Layton.

Fourteen children arrested after boy dies in fire near industrial estate released on bail

The Colosseum in Rome

US tourist left 'impaled on Rome's Colosseum railings for 20 minutes' in horror accident

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - 1. Bundesliga

Harry Kane wins first major trophy as Bayern Munich crowned German champions for 33rd time

Layton Carr died in the fire

Tributes pour in for boy killed in tragic Gateshead fire as 14 children arrested for manslaughter
University College London

University society says 'we can't sit back' after student's union suspends it over 'drone purchases for Ukraine'
Brooklyn was missing from the celebrations

Victoria shares snaps from David Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash amid 'feud' with Brooklyn
A woman has died after a collision in Rochdale.

Woman dies after car rams pedestrians in horror crash, with a child and three others injured
Jasmine has been missing since April 11

Police release new CCTV images as they continue desperate hunt for missing woman

A fireworks show after Lady Gaga's massive free concert at Copacabana Beach

Bomb attack thwarted at mass Lady Gaga concert on Rio de Janeiro beach, police say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles 'fully focused' on VE Day, Palace says in wake of Prince Harry's bombshell interview
The Duchess shared the rare black and white photo amid new controversy

Meghan shares rare photo of Harry, Archie and Lilibet in moment of calm amid royal row

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry 'had Deliveroo arrive at friend's house on UK visit' despite 'feeling at risk in Britain'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News