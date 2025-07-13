Exclusive

Labour rejects claim it has 'abandoned' working class as Unite Union refuses to rule out cutting ties with party

13 July 2025, 11:49 | Updated: 13 July 2025, 12:03

Speaking to LBC, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described Labour’s handling of the Birmingham bin strike as “utterly abhorrent.”
Speaking to LBC, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described Labour's handling of the Birmingham bin strike as "utterly abhorrent."

By Henry Moore

The Transport Secretary has rejected claims Labour has “abandoned the working class” by the head of the Unite Union, the party’s largest donor.

It comes after the head of the Unite Union told LBC the party had abandoned its supporters as she refused to rule out cutting ties with the party.

Unite is Labour’s largest donor by a large margin, but fractures have emerged this week over the ongoing Birmingham bin Strike and a row over Deputy PM Angela Rayner’s membership of the union.

Speaking to LBC, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described Labour’s handling of the Birmingham bin strike as “utterly abhorrent.”

Hitting back at these claims, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told LBC’s Lewis Goodall it is “not the case at all” that Labour has turned on its working-class base.

She said: “One of the primary missions of this government is to think of the men and women working in warehouses, in schools, hospitals and shops - to make sure they are earning a decent wage.

“This party has put up national minimum wage, is taking action on things like accessing sick pay from day one, we are committed to delivering an upgrade to workers' rights.”

However, Ms Alexander refused to be drawn on whether Labour wants to retain its close ties with the Unite Union.

Instead, she called for a “mature” relationship between the party and its largest donor.

It comes after Ms Graham refused to rule out cutting ties with the Government.

“There are some bad choices being made - winter fuel, cutting disability benefit - things going in the wrong direction,” she told LBC.

“If you are going to abandon working-class communities and industries, workers will move in a different direction.”

Labour MP Ian Byrne added it would be an "absolute disaster" for the Labour party for major trade unions to disaffiliate from the Labour party, the Labour party was created by the trade union movement.'

On Friday, the organisation announced it would 're-examine' its relationship with the party amid growing cracks between Labour and its biggest union backer.

Ms Graham accused the Deputy PM of “hiding” from the Birmingham bin strikes and “gameplaying” over her membership with the Union.

She also suggested Ms Rayner’s claim that she quit Unite “several months ago” may not be correct.

She said: “Angela Rayner has been a member of our union for a very long time, she remains a member.

“Now, of course, it may be in the next quarter, she might fall off, but, you know, that was what I would call gameplaying.

“Angela Rayner is hiding from this issue. She doesn't want to get anything.”

