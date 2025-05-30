Exclusive

'Their parents don’t know': 14 and 16-year-old arrested in police raid after pair found selling knives on Snapchat

30 May 2025, 08:10 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 08:15

“Children can access them and children can buy them”: 14 and 16-year-old arrested for selling knives to other kids on Snapchat
“Children can access them and children can buy them”: 14 and 16-year-old arrested for selling knives to other kids on Snapchat. Picture: LBC

By Andy Hughes and Connor Hand

Children as young as 14 have been 'caught selling knives to other children' on apps such as Snapchat, an LBC investigation has uncovered.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC joined the Metropolitan Police on a raid in which two schoolchildren, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of selling blades, including machetes and zombie knives, to other children on Snapchat.

DCI James Tipple, from the Metropolitan Police, said that youngsters are regularly using social media platforms to “bypass all the security legislation that prevents [retailers] from selling to children”.

LBC's investigation found that an average of 12 knives per day were discovered on pupils across the UK in the most recent full school year (2023/24).

Among those to share their stories was an 18-year-old gang member named Moses, who told LBC he first began carrying a knife aged just 11-years-old.

Moses explained that platforms like Snapchat are now facilitating the sale of knives to minors.

“Kids [are] buying stuff and their parents just don’t know about it,” Moses told us.

“Parents should be checking phones and checking what their kids are doing - most kids, where they’re getting their knives from - it’s online.”

Read more: 'It's kill or be killed': Chilling view of schoolboy, 9, as LBC reveals true scale of knives being brought to schools

Read more: Starmer's law chief compares calls to quit ECHR to rise of Nazism

The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools
The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools. Picture: LBC

Speaking with other gang members, community leaders and the headteacher of one of Britain’s most secure schools, the influence of social media was recognised as a key factor driving the uptake of knives by young people.

However, as well as exposing young people to violent content, such as teenagers carrying and using knives, social media has emerged as an avenue through which children are also purchasing weapons.

This trend, involving the purchase and sale of knives on social media, is an issue the country’s biggest police force is currently working to tackle.

Accompanying the Metropolitan Police during a police raid on a property in Kilburn, north west London, LBC witnessed the seizure of a mobile device which police confirmed was being used to sell and distribute knives via Snapchat.

DCI Tipple’s team also uncovered the weapons they suspected of being sold at the property.

“Knives [were] found in the 14 and 16-year-old's bedroom - and the mum’s given to us to destroy them. [The] mum didn’t know they were in the house,” he explained.

Among those to share their testimony was an 18-year-old gang member, Moses, who started carrying a knife when he was just 11 years old.
Among those to share their testimony was an 18-year-old gang member, Moses, who started carrying a knife when he was just 11 years old. Picture: LBC

Asked whether blades advertised on platforms such as Snapchat end up in the hands of children, DCI Tipple lamented that it is often too easy for youngsters to access knives through social media:

“If you’re in the right circles, they are visible to you, and if you’re in the right areas, children can access them and children can buy them.

“That’s why we’re taking action against these sellers.”

The government recently introduced ‘Ronan’s Law’, which requires retailers to report any bulk or suspicious-looking purchases of knives on their platforms to police to prevent illegal resales happening across social media accounts.

It’s named after Ronan Kanda, who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton in 2022.

The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools
The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools. Picture: LBC

Under the Online Safety Act, moreover, social media platforms have a duty to prevent the sale of illegal knives and weapons on their sites.

In response to LBC's findings, a Snapchat spokesperson insisted the company "quickly removes" any inappropriate content detected by the firm or reported to them by users.

“Using Snapchat for the sale of weapons, including knives, is against our rules. If we find this content, either through our proactive detection or if it is reported to us, we quickly remove it and take appropriate action against the account. We also regularly work with law enforcement to support their investigations,” a Snapchat spokesperson said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016.

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie for the first time since pair split

Exclusive
The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools

The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the weapons crisis plaguing Britain's schools

File photo dated 11/8/2021 of Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore during the official opening of a new garden at the Helen and Douglas House children's hospice in Oxford.

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband pay themselves double previous year's earnings - as firm £117,000 in the red

A woman has died after four elderly customers were reportedly fighting close to the flower and plant area outside as Lidl supermarket.

Woman, 71, dies after 'brawl' outside Lidl as two arrested for manslaughter

Exclusive
Used E-Cigarettes

'And I would drive 200 miles': Scottish corner shop 'run off feet' as vapers flock from England to 'stockpile' vapes

London, England, UK. 28th May, 2025. Chief Secretary to the Treasury DARREN JONES is seen in Downing Street. (Credit Image: © Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News

Millionaires should not get subsidy for energy bills, says Treasury minister

The former police inspector had been with Greater Manchester Police for nearly 30 years.

Disgraced inspector scheduled hundreds of sex worker meetings on GMP-issued phone

Smokey Robinson attends the arrivals of Cedric the Entertainer's Celebrity Golf Classic in 2024. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Smokey Robinson sues sexual assault accusers for $500m

The fire caused a thick, dark smoke to fill the area.

Firefighters battle East London shop blaze with 125 firefighters at peak

A nurse takes blood during a blood test at a doctor's surgery.

NHS to roll out ‘revolutionary’ blood test for lung cancer

Luke Humphries celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Luke Littler during the BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs at The O2, London.

Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in Premier League Darts final as he bags Triple Crown

Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead in his cell in 2019.

FBI to release 'clear as day' tape 'confirming Jeffery Epstein's prison suicide'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Sean 'Diddy' Comb's ex-assistant alleges rapper raped her as she slept

Asian World Film Festival Closing Night

Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong dies aged 73

Galloway Forest Park

Scottish government abandons plans to create national park in Galloway

Farmer

Farmer took his own life day before Budget after worrying about changes to inheritance tax, inquest hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kurts Adams Rozentals took to social media to say he will not be able to compete at Los Angeles 2028 after he was suspended by governing body Paddle UK last month

Team GB canoeist claims "over spicy" OnlyFans content has sunk his Olympic dream

Onlookers observe the aftermath of the landslide from a viewpoint in Wiler, Swiss Alps

64-year-old man missing after rock and ice from glacier crashes down Swiss mountainside

Melanie Brown aka Mel B

Spice Girls lead stars wishing a happy 50th to birthday girl Mel B

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in southern Gaza, as seen from a humanitarian aid distribution center operated by the US.

US submits new Gaza ceasefire proposal with Israeli support while Hamas evaluates, White House says
Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan team up in new trailer for Richard Osman's star-studded The Thursday Murder Club
Influencer brothers Andrew, left and Tristan Tate, will return to the UK to face rape charges.

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan 'will return to UK' to defend rape charges, says lawyer

A lady pours hot water into a teapot.

Brewed Intentions: Conman who sold ordinary tea as unique Scottish variety found guilty of fraud
Paul Doyle, 53, has been charged with dangerous driving, causing GBH with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent

Father-of-three, 53, charged with seven offences after Liverpool parade incident

Police at the scene at

Body found in search for girl, 13, who went missing in reservoir

Liam Ramsey (right), 40, and Stephen Hurst (left), 46, took the 15-year-old into Durham city centre and plied her with wine and cocktails

Two carers who drugged and sexually abused vulnerable teenager they were looking after jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone.

Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

A rare royal mourning ring worth thousands of pounds which is up for auction after being bought from a charity shop in Leicester for just £15

Rare royal mourning ring worth thousands up for auction after being bought from charity shop for £15
The childhood home and final resting place of Princess Diana has been targeted in an arson attack

Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place targeted in arson attack as farmhouse burnt to the ground

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News