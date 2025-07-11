Exclusive

Lipreader reveals what Starmer, Macron and Reeves were joking about in Downing Street garden at UK-France summit

A lipreader has revealed to LBC what Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Rachel Reeves and Eric Lombard were laughing about in the Downing Street garden. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A lipreader has revealed to LBC what Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Rachel Reeves were laughing about during the UK-France summit.

Nicola Hickling, the founder of LipReader, analysed the footage for LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show.

Sir Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, French President Emmanuel Macron and French Finance Minister Éric Lombard seemingly shared a lighthearted moment together in the Downing Street garden at the UK-France summit, which was centred on the serious topics of people smuggling and Anglo-French relations.

The meeting yesterday capped off the French President’s three-day state visit to the UK, focused on discussions about the two countries’ means of defence deterrence “in the face of extreme threats” in Europe.

According to Ms Hickling's lipreading analysis, Sir Keir, Reeves, Macron and Lombard joked about the noise outside Downing Street.

Ms Reeves remarked that "sometimes when you have a meeting [a] marching band will walk past".

Sir Keir responded by sharing a similar experience when he was on the phone to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UK Prime Minister said: "I had Mr Modi on the phone and we were agreeing a new deal, a free trade agreement, and in the background you can hear 'We Will Meet Again' [referring to the 1939 song by Vera Lynn]".

Sir Keir's comment drew a chuckle from the crowd around him.

He continues: "He [referring to Mr Modi] must have thought what is this? This Starmer has got some operation. But it was very funny".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes President of France Emmanuel Macron in the garden of 10 Downing Street, London, during the UK-France Summit on day three of the French President's state visit to the UK. Picture: Alamy

The moment preceded Sir Keir's announcement of the UK-France 'one in, one out' migration deal.

Yesterday, Sir Keir announced the deal as a "groundbreaking" agreement, which will allow illegal migrants to be returned to France quickly in exchange for someone legally allowed to live in the UK.

He said the agreement will come into force in the coming weeks in the form of a pilot test.

Migrants arriving by small boats will be "detained and returned to France in short order", Sir Keir added.