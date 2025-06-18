Liz Kendall unable to say how much the changes in the Welfare Bill announced today will end up costing

18 June 2025, 17:43

Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester West spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.
Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester West spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC

By Shannon Cook

Liz Kendall was unable to say how much the changes in the proposed Welfare Bill will end up costing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester West spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

She was unable to say how much the changes in the proposed Welfare Bill will end up costing after being asked three times by Tom.

Ms Kendall said: "You'll see the final assessment from the OBR in the Autumn statement."

She also told LBC: "A big part of our welfare reforms is to ensure fairness for people who need support and fairness for taxpayers too. It will ensure that those who can never work are protected. They won't see any change in their income.

"We're actually going further and saying that if you meet those criteria, you will never be reassessed again for your benefits, because I think that causes real anxiety and concern for people. And for anybody who does lose their personal independence payment, there will be a three month protection."

When asked by Tom who will be reassessed when it comes to their PIP claims, Ms Kendall said: "The truth is, over this Parliament, we will see 750,000 more people on PIP and spending £8bn more.

"It's not that we're cutting the numbers on PIP or cutting the overall spend, it is going up, but we are just slowing the rate of increase," Ms Kendall added.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall joins Tom Swarbrick | Watch in full

The introduction of proposed legislation to reform the welfare system “marks the moment we take the road of compassion, opportunity and dignity”, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said.

Liz Kendall’s words come amid a backlash from some Labour MPs who have criticised the “awful” cuts to welfare – which the Government hopes can save up to £5 billion a year.

The reforms – aimed at encouraging more people off sickness benefits and into work – are set to include the tightening of criteria for personal independence payment (Pip), which is the main disability benefit, as well as a cut to the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC) and delayed access to only those aged 22 and over.

Ministers are likely to face a Commons stand-off with backbench Labour MPs over their plans, with dozens of them last month saying the proposals were “impossible to support”.

In what could be seen as an attempt to head off some opposition, the legislation – known as the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill – will give existing claimants a 13-week period of financial support.

The Department for Work and Pensions said this will apply to those affected by changes to the Pip daily living component, including those who lose their eligibility to Carers Allowance and the carer’s element of UC.

But campaigners, including disability equality charity Scope, said the longer transition period, up from an originally expected four weeks, “will only temporarily delay a cut and disabled people will continue to be living with extra costs when it comes to an end”.

Food bank network Trussell said: “The last-minute details on protections offer something for a small proportion of people, but even they will still see a real-terms cut.

“The reality of this Bill is still record cuts in support for disabled people, and the biggest cuts to social security since 2015.”

Liz Kendall’s words come amid a backlash from some Labour MPs who have criticised the “awful” cuts to welfare – which the Government hopes can save up to £5 billion a year.
Liz Kendall’s words come amid a backlash from some Labour MPs who have criticised the “awful” cuts to welfare – which the Government hopes can save up to £5 billion a year. Picture: Alamy

Contrary to Ms Kendall’s words, learning disability charity Mencap accused the Government of having “confirmed the choice to turn its back on thousands of disabled people and by pushing ahead with these welfare reforms, they are causing a huge amount of anxiety”.

Ms Kendall said: “Our social security system is at a crossroads. Unless we reform it, more people will be denied opportunities, and it may not be there for those who need it.

“This legislation represents a new social contract and marks the moment we take the road of compassion, opportunity and dignity.

“This will give people peace of mind, while also fixing our broken social security system so it supports those who can work to do so while protecting those who cannot – putting welfarespending on a more sustainable path to unlock growth as part of our Plan for Change.”

As the Bill was formally introduced to the Commons on Wednesday, and the question asked as to what the next date for debate will be, Labour backbencher and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell could be heard to say “Never”.

A date has not yet been confirmed.

Louise Murphy, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank said the longer period of protection for those affected by Pip cuts is “a sensible tweak that should ease the blow for those who are no longer eligible for support”.

But she criticised extra funding for employment support not coming fully into effect until 2029 at the earliest, saying: “While ministers have softened the stick of welfare cuts, they have not strengthened the carrot of greater employment support.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “determined” to ensure the reforms go through because he feels the welfare system “doesn’t work for anyone”.

“It doesn’t work for those that want to get back to work, and it certainly doesn’t work for the taxpayer,” the Prime Minister told Good Morning Britain, saying “those that need to be protected should be protected”.

“If you need help in support to get into work, the Government should be providing that support and help to get into work,” he said.

“If you do have conditions, disabilities that mean it is impossible for you to work, then you need to be properly protected and supported.”

The latest data, published on Tuesday, showed that more than 3.7 million people in England and Wales are claiming Pip, with teenagers and young adults making up a growing proportion.

The figures, published by the Department for Work and Pensions, showed there were a record 3.74 million people in England and Wales claiming Pip as of April this year.

The figure is up from 3.69 million in January and a jump of 200,000 from 3.54 million a year earlier.

Data for Pip claimants begins in January 2019, when the number stood at 2.05 million.

Pip is a benefit aimed at helping with extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of their condition.

An impact assessment published alongside Wednesday’s Bill introduction, confirmed previously published estimates that changes to Pip entitlement rules could see about 800,000 people lose out, with an average loss of £4,500 per year.

Ms Kendall previously said there are 1,000 new Pip awards every day – “the equivalent of adding a city the size of Leicester every single year”.

The impact assessment also confirmed a previous estimate that some

250,000 more people, including 50,000 children, are likely to fall into relative poverty after housing costs in 2029/2030, although the Government repeated that this does not take into account the potentially positive impact of £1 billion annual funding by then for measures to support people into work.

Changes to UC are expected to see an estimated 2.25 million current recipients of the health element impacted, with an average loss of £500 per year.

But the Government said around 3.9 million households not on the UC health element are expected to have an average annual gain of £265 from the increase in the standard UC allowance.

While all of the Bill applies to England and Wales, only the UC changes apply to Scotland.

The Government said there are equivalent provisions to legislate for Northern Ireland included in the Bill.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police cordon blocking the inside lane of the northbound carriageway on the M1 motorway near Bucknalls Lane overpass in Hertfordshire, where a man's body was found by road workers on Monday.

Horror crash sees M1 closed 'in both directions' with emergency services including air ambulance in attendance

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage

First look at upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White divides fans

Exclusive
Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

The record breaking ticket was bought in Munster. It is still unclaimed

'Have a cup of tea and let it sink in': Lottery bosses message to record Euromillions winner as prize yet unclaimed

Exclusive
Joe and his friends found the fraudulent listing on RightMove and OpenRent.

‘We lost £5,000 in a rental fraud scam and now we’re facing homelessness’

Ruth Jones and husband David Peet split up after 26 years. he is now in a new relationship in Canada

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones splits from husband after 26 years

Iran's supreme leader has hit back at Trump.

'Nobody knows what I'm gonna do': Trump's cryptic message as Iran brands claims of Washington talks 'despicable lies'

The Adalynn and Front Eagle tankers collided and caught on fire on Tuesday close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Navigational mistake led to oil tanker collision near Strait of Hormuz, says UAE official

Marine experts are set to bring the stricken Bayesian to the surface

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht to be raised from the seabed this weekend

Police officers stand next to a restaurant as people protest against overtourism in the Balearic island of Mallorca

Spain: Brits warned of tough rules for holidaying this summer

The Home Office UK Visas & Immigration Office at Lunar House in Croydon, London, UK.

Home Office tells children, aged 11 and eight, they must return to Brazil without parents or face being 'detained'

Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley.

Pictured: Brit grandmother who died from rabies after being scratched by puppy as family issues stark warning

The 35-year-old received the news after earning his biggest win in two years, which also helped him reclaim a spot in the world's top 200 rankings

Dan Evans handed Wimbledon wildcard after stunning win over world No.13 Frances Tiafoe

How Iran could hit back: The growing threat to Western bases as Israeli strikes on Tehran escalate

How Iran could hit back: The growing threat to Western bases as Israeli strikes on Tehran escalate

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Manhunt as police search for suspect after woman, 69, stabbed to death in home over 'diamond-encrusted Rolex'

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

'We'll make him pay': Leaked Jose Mourinho texts spark scandal in Turkish football

Latest News

See more Latest News

'If you find a gun, you phone the police': Fishing for firearms, knives and grenades in the canals of the North

'If you find a gun, you phone the police': Fishing for firearms, knives and grenades along Britain's canals
Metropolitan Police handout photo of disgraced paedophile Gary Glitter.

Gary Glitter to remain in jail after parole board turn down release bid

Annabel Rook

Children of 'murdered' mother-of-two found in her £1.4m home after gas explosion escaped as they were 'at a sleepover'
Morocco is estimated to have around 3 million stray dogs, known locally as "Beldis"

Brit dies from rabies after contact with stray dog while on holiday in Morocco

A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Woman on trial for 'mushroom murders' should not be found guilty for 'lying', defence argues
Eddie Howe faces decisions over how to line up his squad next season

How Newcastle could line-up for 2025-26

Forensic experts and DGCA officials searching for evidence at Air India Plane crash site

'Major breakthrough' in Air India crash investigation as experts spot 'game-changing' detail in new video
Iran's supreme leader has hit back at Trump.

Iran will not surrender, supreme leader says, as he warns of 'irreparable damage' if US launches strikes
Heston Blumenthal posing for photographers outside his Fat Duck restaurant in Bray, Berkshire, in 2009.

Chef Heston Blumenthal says moment he was sectioned was ‘like a nightmare’

Family members of staff at the British embassy in Tel Aviv, left have been withdrawn, after Iran threatened all-out war amid potential US involvement in its conflict with Israel.

Families of staff at British embassy in Tel Aviv 'temporarily withdrawn' - as Iran warns of all-out war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

Prince Harry addresses the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Ukraine bids to host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 2029

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch on during the Queen Anne Stake

King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News