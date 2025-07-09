Exclusive

'They urinated on their voters': Lord Glasman slams Tories as 'irrelevant' as he says it's now Labour vs Reform

9 July 2025, 10:12 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 11:10

By Ella Bennett

Lord Maurice Glasman has slammed the Conservatives as "irrelevant", as he says the political battle is now between Labour and Reform UK.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Lord Glasman said the Conservatives are "out of the game".

"The new era we're in, it's Labour versus Reform," he said.

Lord Glasman, who is a Labour peer and architect of the Blue Labour campaign group, blames Tory failure to "control the borders" and levelling up for the party's downfall.

He said: "Let's just say politely, they urinated on their voters and now they're unforgiven."

"You could bring on Robert Jenrick as often as you like, and Kemi (Badenoch). No one's listening to what they say. They're irrelevant."

He continued: "I think it's slowly dawning on them that they're half dead and this is a great political party. They went to their worst defeat since 1832. I mean, this is cosmic."

Lord Glasman speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari
Lord Glasman speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

When asked who he thought is most likely to be Prime Minister in 2029 out of Sir Keir Starmer or Nigel Farage, Lord Glasman backed the Labour leader.

He said: "Right now I would say Starmer. Just because Reform has got a real dearth of quality in its ranks.

"It's got a charismatic leader but Labour is losing its credibility as a competent."

Lord Glasman criticised Labour for their lack of success in tackling the small boat crisis, as he reiterated his desire to see the Navy brought in.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent. Picture: Alamy

He said: "If it is a national security issue, it's got to be dealt with as a national security.

"We don't want these people coming in. They're not welcome.

"I mean, I've been to Ukraine 15 times since the war started. They've got drones that could target each boat and just say, turn back. There are ways of doing this now, and it just needs the political leadership."

Lord Glasman also rejected the idea of a wealth tax being introduced.

He said: "No, we don't support a wealth tax. This whole thing that the solution is bigger taxation is wrong."

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury declined to rule out the introduction of a wealth tax when pressed by Tory MPs on future tax rises.

This comes after former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock suggested a wealth tax could “commend” the government to the general public, as he claimed Labour policies have been “obscured” by rows over welfare and winter fuel.

Darren Jones repeatedly told the Commons that any tax decisions would be set out by the Chancellor at the budget in the autumn.

