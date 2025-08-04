Exclusive

Two men wrongly jailed over historic sex offences fight to change barriers around miscarriage of justice compensation

4 August 2025, 06:01 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 07:18

BRIAN BUCKLE OUTSIDE SWANSEA CROWN COURT: Brian Buckle outside Swansea Crown Court after the jury returned ‘not guilty’ verdicts on 16 counts, overturning his conviction
BRIAN BUCKLE OUTSIDE SWANSEA CROWN COURT: Brian Buckle outside Swansea Crown Court after the jury returned ‘not guilty’ verdicts on 16 counts, overturning his conviction. Picture: Handout

By Caitlin Parr, LBC Wales Correspondent

Two men from West Wales jailed for sex offences they did not commit are fighting to change the barriers miscarriage of justice victims face to receiving compensation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to look at Brian Buckle’s case – after he was wrongfully convicted for historic child sex offences in Pembrokeshire.

Gareth Jones, from Carmarthenshire, has joined Brian’s calls for change – after being sent to prison for sexually assaulting an elderly dementia patient he cared for 17 years ago.

In 2017 – Brian, now 51, from Fishguard, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of 16 counts of historical sex abuse against a child by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.  

The father from Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, spent five and a half years behind bars before he was acquitted after a three-week re-trial in 2023 – when a jury unanimously returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict after one hour of deliberation.

Brian’s family managed to pull together £500,000 while he was jailed, to prove DNA evidence used against him during the original trial was flawed. 

But, Brian’s applications for compensation to the Ministry of Justice’s Statutory scheme and the Miscarriages of Justice Application Service (MOJAS) has still been rejected.

It’s because of a change in the law in 2014, which revised the definition of what constitutes a ‘miscarriage of justice’.  

A victim of a miscarriage of justice in Wales and England now must prove they are innocent ‘beyond reasonable doubt’.

A ‘not guilty’ ruling by a jury no longer qualifies as demonstrating the victim’s innocence.

The Conservative-Lib Dem coalition government at the time hoped the change would decrease the risk of compensation being awarded to those who had convictions overturned on a technicality, but could still be guilty.

Read more: Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total number charged to 11

Read more: Man arrested after thugs hijack peaceful pink protest by mums outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel

BRIAN BUCKLE AND FAMILY: Brian Buckle with his wife Elaine Buckle and daughter Georgia after his release from prison.
BRIAN BUCKLE AND FAMILY: Brian Buckle with his wife Elaine Buckle and daughter Georgia after his release from prison. Picture: Handout

After Brian’s MP, Plaid Cymru’s Ben Lake, raised his case at Prime Minister’s Questions last month – Sir Keir Starmer said the family “saw a grave miscarriage of justice”, and that the statutory test for compensation “had been raised in the house before” – before confirming he would “take a look at it”.  

Gareth Jones, 39 and from Llandovery, was sentenced to nine years behind bars in 2008 – after being wrongfully convicted for sexually assaulting an elderly dementia patient he cared for in a nursing home near Brecon.

Jones – who has learning difficulties – says he found the patient bleeding and raised the alarm.

He was trusted by colleagues to accompany the woman to hospital, before he was arrested the following morning.

“It was hell from there. Getting interviewed by the police, being put on bail for a year and half, and then going to court – it was a nightmare.”

“I’m not a monster. I wouldn’t do that.”

The carer served three and a half years of his sentence before being released on licence in 2012 – when students at Cardiff University’s ‘Innocence Project' became aware of Gareth’s case.

In 2018 – ten years on from his original conviction – the Court of Appeal heard the culmination of six years’ work from the pro bono students, and Gareth’s conviction was quashed.  

He told LBC he never received and apology from the Crown Prosecution Service or Dyfed Powys Police – and that he doesn’t have the funds to keep fighting for one.

“I thought we did prove our innocence when we won our case.” He said.

“You'd think the Judge would turn around and say they were sorry.”

BRIAN BUCKLE WITH ELAINE AFTER RELEASE: Brian Buckle celebrating his freedom with wife Elaine Buckle, hours after his instant release from prison.
BRIAN BUCKLE WITH ELAINE AFTER RELEASE: Brian Buckle celebrating his freedom with wife Elaine Buckle, hours after his instant release from prison. Picture: Handout

Brian Buckle and his family are now campaigning for a change to the way ‘not guilty’ verdicts are handled when convictions are quashed – calling it ‘Buckle’s Law’.

“After the trial the Judge will say to the jury ‘Did you find this person not guilty because you knew they were innocent? Or, did you find them not guilty because there wasn’t enough evidence?’” Brian explained.

“They heard all the evidence in court themselves. They’re the only people that can make that decision.”

“Let them tell the Judge that they found this person not guilty because they were innocent.”

Brian believes this could be the only way to prove a victim of a miscarriage of justice could be recorded as ‘innocent beyond reasonable doubt’ in court.

The legal charity APPEAL is also fighting for reform to the law around miscarriages of justice. 

It’s Co-Director, Matt Foot, said “five judges at the European Court of Human Rights found [the change in the law] a virtually insurmountable test, and it's very arbitrary as to who might squeeze through that test and who doesn't. 

“If you're in a position where there might be some DNA that points to someone else, just by chance, then you may get compensation – but that's a tiny fraction of cases.

"We should have interim compensation immediately.”

"It's like the state takes no responsibility for when things go wrong.”

Brian Buckle has received an apology from the Crown Prosecution Service, on behalf of the Prosecutor, Judge and defence barrister at his first trial.

Mr Buckle’s current barrister – Mr Stephen Vullo KC – has received a letter from the Ministry of Justice stating it will “reconsider” their application for Brian’s compensation. 

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "We recognise the grave impact of miscarriages of justice and are committed to supporting individuals in rebuilding their lives.

“The Law Commission is currently consulting on the law relating to criminal appeals, including compensation for miscarriages of justice. We will carefully consider their findings when we receive their final report.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy arrested on suspected firearms charge during LA traffic stop

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept

A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme.

'World-first' gonorrhoea vaccine scheme available now in England as medics battle 'super' strains

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza

Hamas 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - if Israel halts airstrikes and re-opens humanitarian corridors

Police officers patrol the Bell Hotel in Epping, near London on July 27

Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11

A peaceful protest held by mothers wearing pink descended into violence after masked thugs hijacked the gathering taking place outside a migrant hotel in Canary Wharf.

Man arrested after thugs hijack mums' peaceful 'pink protest' outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel

England's Jacob Bethell reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

Chris Woakes ‘all in’ and will bat with dislocated shoulder if needed, says England's Joe Root

A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Fifth person charged by counter-terrorism police over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

A Watford FC diversity officer told railway workers to 'go back to your country, you bloody Indians' during a violent confrontation, a court has heard.

Watford FC diversity officer who screamed 'go back to your country' at railway staff convicted of assault

Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour

Oasis 'shocked and saddened' after fan dies 'plunging from balcony' at Wembley Stadium gig

Exclusive
David Davis at his home near Goole, Yorkshire - as the politician told LBC he believes convicted killer nurse Lucy Letby is innocent

David Davis 'convinced' child-killer Lucy Letby is innocent - as documentary airing tonight reveals explosive new evidence
Winner McLaren's British driver Lando Norris poses on the podium

Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Hungarian Grand Prix

Robert Brown

Man found dead on bench beside canal footpath in Northampton named by police

Exclusive
People thought to be migrants board an inflatable boat in Gravelines, France, as they attempt to travel across the channel and to the UK

Home Office crackdown on social media adverts for Channel crossings only targets 'small players', experts warn

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christian Horner was released from his position as the Formula One team principal on July 9.

McLaren boss says Formula One is a ‘healthier’ place without Christian Horner

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in Bury.

Three arrests made following fatal stabbing of teenager in Bury car park

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital

BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Jessie J revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in June of this year.

Jessie J admitted to hospital with fluid on lungs and infection just six weeks after breast cancer surgery
Pope Leo XIV greeting pilgrims.

Pope Leo XIV welcomed in jubilant fashion at vigil attended by thousands of young Catholics
Strictly Come Dancing Television Show Studio

BBC launches probe into 'drug use' on Strictly Come Dancing

Mill Park

Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike

Palestinian aid group says worker killed in Israeli strike

A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv

Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Sochi oil depot - as Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian city
Lucy Hargreaves, who was fatally shot in her home.

Family appeal for information on murder of mother-of-three 20 years on so they can finally achieve 'justice'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations
Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News