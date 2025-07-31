'I would have met Epstein if I was older', Nigel Farage tells LBC

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Nigel Farage has told LBC that if he was younger he would have met Jeffrey Epstein, as he defended Donald Trump's relationship with the disgraced US financier.

Speaking during a phone-in with LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Thursday, the Reform UK leader said the fact the US president knew Epstein should not come as a shock given he was a huge figure in New York at the time.

"The fact that Trump knew Epstein is not shock. Epstein was this huge New York figure for a very, very long time," he said.

When asked whether he knew Epstein, Mr Farage replied: "No I didn't. Had I been 10 years younger, I would have done."

It comes as the public, and large swathes of Trump’s supporter base, have been demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring and the list which allegedly contains the names of Epstein’s associates.

The US president has been plagued by the Epstein files after his administration came under fire for claiming the client list of the notorious sex trafficker and paedophile ‘doesn’t exist’.

A group of young protesters holds pictures of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump outside the Federal Court in downtown Manhattan where Epstein was being charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. Picture: Alamy

They are purported to contain more than 1,000 pages of court records, and Trump’s former colleague and friend Elon Musk has claimed Trump’s name is in the files, which is “the real reason they have not been made public.”

Trump had previously promised to release the files during campaigning for his second term in office, but is yet to do so, prompting frustration among some of his core supporters.

Mr Farage said he has never discussed these with files with Trump, adding that they should be released.

However, he appeared to defend the US president's relationship with the financier, saying Trump had never been to the infamous island where Epstein raped many of his victims.

But 'another former American president was a frequent visitor', Mr Farage said.

He was referring to Bill Clinton - who Trump has alleged went up to 28 times.

“I never went to the island, and [former president] Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there, he was the head of Harvard.

"And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them,” Trump said during his UK visit earlier this week.

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island," he added.

But Epstein had been invited to Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida. When asked why Epstein had been thrown out, the president said he didn't “waste your time” by explaining the story from years ago.