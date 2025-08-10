Exclusive

Met Police denies using 'excessive force' as 474 people arrested at protest against Palestine Action ban

A protester is carried away after being detained for showing support for a proscribed organisation during the demonstration. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Met Police have denied using “excessive force” on protestors expressing support for the banned group Palestine Action.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least 474 people were arrested during the central London demonstration in support of the proscribed group.

Hundreds attended the demonstration in Parliament Square on Saturday, organisers Defend Our Juries said.

The demonstrators held placards reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

The Met spent several hours detaining hundreds of protestors, with videos online showing an elderly woman and a blind man in a wheelchair being led away by the force.

Read more: Foreign criminals to be 'deported immediately after being sentenced' to save cash under new proposals

Read more: Riot police 'brace' for more protests after 474 arrested at protest against Palestine Action ban

London's Metropolitan Police arrested an elderly woman during a silent protest, violently carrying her away as she joined hundreds holding signs declaring, "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action." Disturbing footage then revealed officers escalating to brutal force… pic.twitter.com/IwADuvhODh — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) August 9, 2025

Following the protest, social media users took to X, accusing the Met of using “brutal force” on some in attendance.

In a statement to LBC, the Met denied using “excessive force”, saying its officers worked “tirelessly” and showed “carefully measured judgment” throughout the day.

A spokesperson said: “Our officers worked tirelessly for more than six hours, demonstrating professionalism and carefully measured judgment throughout the day.

The march in support for the now-banned group came on the same day that hundreds protested against the use of hotels to house asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

A woman is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

“When responding to individuals involved in criminal activity, officers approached each situation in a fair and proportionate manner. In instances where sensitivity was required – such as when arresting the elderly or the disabled – officers showed appropriate care and consideration, adapting their approach as needed.

“We want to make it clear that our officers used only the minimum level of force necessary to carry out their duties. Any suggestion that excessive force was used is simply not accurate and does not reflect the reality of what took place.

“It is important to note that there were five arrests for assaults on officers during yesterday’s events. Despite these challenges, our officers remained committed to their duty and continued to act with restraint and professionalism.”

In response to the protest, the Home Secretary defended her ban on Palestine Action.

Arrest update: Parliament Square and Whitehall are clear.



As of 9pm, 466 people had been arrested for showing support for Palestine Action.



There were a further eight arrests for other offences including five assaults on officers.



This will be the final update of the day. pic.twitter.com/9V5pgh6CVF — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 9, 2025

She said: "Many people may not yet know the reality of this organisation, but the assessments are very clear-this is not a non-violent organisation."

“Tens of thousands of people marched in London today to protest in support of Palestinian rights, working with the police to carry out their demonstration largely without incident. This will have been replicated in many other parts of the country too. We thank the police for their work in dealing with the very small number of people whose actions crossed the line into criminality.

“The right to protest is one we protect fiercely but this is very different from displaying support for this one specific and narrow, proscribed organisation.

"Palestine Action was proscribed based on strong security advice following serious attacks the group has committed, involving violence, significant injuries and extensive criminal damage.

A protester is led away by police officers at a "Lift The Ban" demonstration. Picture: Getty

A protester is arrested by police officers at a "Lift The Ban" demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action. Picture: Getty

"It also follows an assessment from the Joint Terrorism Assessment Centre that the group prepares for terrorism, as well as concerning information referencing plans and ideas for further attacks, the details of which cannot yet be publicly reported due to ongoing legal proceedings.

“Their actions are not about the horrific suffering in the Middle East and do not reflect or represent the thousands of people across the country who are exercising their rights to protest peacefully.

“I would like to thank the police in London and across the country for their work to facilitate peaceful attendance at protests large and small today and officers' continued dedication in responding to support for a proscribed organisation.”

Police officers arrest an 89-year old protestor. Picture: Getty

Laura O'Brien, Partner and head of the protest team at the law firm Hodge, Jones and Allen Solicitors, told LBC's James Hanson: "We are still dealing with calls from people being booked into the police station...

"I have heard some concerning reports of the way that people have been treated at the point of arrest, you know, excessive force being used, very vulnerable people being arrested in ways that should not have happened.

"There is a question about whether the police had a choice. This is not a protest that was disruptive. This is not a protest that was calling for violence.

"This was not a protest that was calling for criminal damage. This was a protest with a very simple message about the proscription."

Amnesty International has said the number of arrests is "deeply concerning."

Amnesty International UK's chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said: "The protesters in Parliament Square were not inciting violence and it is entirely disproportionate to the point of absurdity to be treating them as terrorists.

"Instead of criminalising peaceful demonstrators, the government should be focusing on taking immediate and unequivocal action to put a stop to Israel's genocide and ending any risk of UK complicity in it."

A woman is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, the first three people to be charged with supporting Palestine Action in England and Wales were named.

Jeremy Shippam, 71, Judit Murray, 71, and Fiona Maclean, 53, have all been charged with displaying an article in a public place, arousing reasonable suspicion that they are a supporter of a proscribed organisation after their attendance at a previous demonstration last month.

Hundreds have been arrested in the wave of Defend Our Juries protests across the UK since the ban was implemented by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper last month.