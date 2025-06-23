UK and NATO allies to include 'money spent on tackling small boats' to boost defence spending in bid to appease Trump

By Natasha Clark

Britain and other NATO allies will fudge a new defence spending target by including money spent on tackling small boats and creating energy, in a bid to appease Donald Trump.

Sir Keir Starmer will fly to the Hague today for crunch meetings against a backdrop of global volatility in the Middle East and Ukraine.

And he will promise to spend a “historic” five per cent of GDP on defence in a bid to show the US President that Europe is stepping up.

But that won’t be reached until 2035, with a review mechanism in 2029 after the next election.

The five per cent target – which will be set out by NATO bosses at the summit – will include 3.5 per cent on core defence budgets, and another one and a half per cent on other related defence spending.

That’s expected to include spending on small boats, energy infrastructure like nuclear power stations, and even railways and roads upgrades to carry heavy military equipment.

And last night No10 would only refer to the target as a “projected one” – which would be assessed in line with NATO’s capabilities.

The PM’s already outlined plans to get to 2.6 per cent by 2027 – and will wrap in spending on our intelligence agencies like GCHQ as well.

And we will reach three per cent – but only in the next parliament.

It’s understood that the PM won’t be setting out how to raise spending further than that at the summit, and will kick it back until the next election.

No10 says it will mean we are “well on the way” to meeting the new NATO target by the time the nation goes the polls again.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “We must navigate this era of radical uncertainty with agility, speed and a clear-eyed sense of the national interest to deliver security for working people and keep them safe.

“That’s why I have made the commitment to spend 5% of GDP on national security. This is an opportunity to deepen our commitment to NATO and drive greater investment in the nation’s wider security and resilience.

“After all, economic security is national security, and through this strategy we will bring the whole of society with us, creating jobs, growth and wages for working people – guided by my Plan for Change.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said the new defence related cash would include “building industrial bases, our energy security, enhancing civil preparedness and resilience, and countering hybrid threats”.

They added: “We have long argued that investment in energy security and tackling smuggling gangs is vital to national security - we’re pleased it’s being recognised by NATO.”

The big fudge is likely to try and appease the US President, who has long distanced himself with providing defence support for Europe, and urged other nations to step up.

Back in 2018 he threatened to pull the US out of the alliance altogether unless they agreed to pour in more.

But Spain risks a diplomatic spat at the summit, as their prime minister has secured an opt-out of the new target.

Span is only spending 1.2 per cent of their GDP on defence, but has promised to hike that to two per cent, sparking a backlash among their citizens.

On Friday Trump said Spain “has to pay what everybody else has to pay”, but added: “They were either good negotiators, or they weren’t doing the right thing.”

Spain’s Sanchez has said reaching such a high target is “incompatible with our worldview”.

Any new spending targets are usually reached with consensus from all 32 member states.

But it’s understood that NATO is negotiating the 1.5 per cent add on spending with individual countries – and they are expected to include different pots of cash.

The Prime Minister is also expected to continue to push for a “diplomatic way forward” for the Middle East - despite Iran launching dual attacks on airbases in Iraq and Qatar last night.

It comes after the prime minister hit the phones over the weekend to a string of world leaders in a bid to try and help stabilise the escalating crisis.

Sir Keir will also make the case for a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine” – with announcements expected on boosting President Zelensky’s war chest with new lethal weapons.

And he will say it’s only possible “if we continue to show strength and provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself against continued Russian aggression”.

No10 insisted last night: “There will be no let-up in our support which will continue for as long as necessary.”

The UK will also publish a new national security strategy tomorrow.

It’s expected to focus on how to increase the UK’s competitiveness and strength on the world stage – with a focus on science and new frontier technology, or No10 fears “we risk falling behind our adversaries”.

That will include policies on everything from the economy and food prices, to supply chains and the online world.