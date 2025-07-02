NHS 'created by a Labour government, and will be saved by this one', vows Starmer ahead of 'personal' 10-year plan

2 July 2025, 22:27 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 23:52

Starmer's wife, mother and sister all worked for the NHS
Starmer's wife, mother and sister all worked for the NHS. Picture: KEIR STARMER/FACEBOOK

By Flaminia Luck

“We’ll make sure that wherever you live, the NHS will be there for you".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tonight, the government unveils a bold 10-year plan to overhaul the healthcare system.

In an exclusive opinion piece for LBC, the Prime Minister said it is his “personal” mission to save the NHS - noting that his mother, sister, and wife all worked in the service.

Almost a year on from the general election, Sir Keir Starmer vowed the government is “going to get it back on its feet and fit for the future.”

"It was created by a Labour government, and it will be saved by this Labour government."

Read more: We're fixing the foundations of Britain - to make it a Britain you feel proud to live in once again, writes Keir Starmer

Read more: Reeves will be Chancellor ‘for a very long time’, PM says after Commons tears

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Gives Speech On Plan To Cut NHS Waiting Times
Picture: Getty

Starmer described the state of the health system inherited by Labour as being in the midst of the “worst crisis in its history,” with people “languishing on waiting lists, NHS staff overwhelmed with bureaucracy and our society getting sicker.”

He stressed that this new phase of reform would prioritise prevention, saying the government is focusing on “preventing illness before it even happens” through expanded screenings, earlier diagnoses, improved mental health support, and making healthy choices easier.

The Prime Minister also promised technology would play a central role in modernising care.

BRITAIN-HEALTH-POLITICS-NHS
Sir Keir said techonology such as improvements to the NHS app would modernise care. Picture: Getty

'Revolutionise'

Making better use of the NHS app, he said, will help “revolutionise” how conditions are treated and managed.

“It will be like having a doctor, pharmacist, receptionist and advisor pointing you towards local services – all in your pocket,” he said.

Starmer also acknowledged that his first year in office has required some “really tough decisions,” including ending tax breaks for private schools, abolishing non-dom tax status, and changes to inheritance tax.

“I know that was difficult for some people,” he admitted.

He also pointed to key achievements under his leadership so far, including raising the minimum wage, expanding free breakfast clubs and school meals, and delivering four million extra NHS appointments.

Brighton UK 22nd April 2020
Picture: Alamy

He ended saying: "Because this is personal for me – my mum, wife and sister have all worked for the NHS."

Starmer's mother, Josephine - who ended up developing Still's disease - worked as nurse while his sister was a care worker.

His wife Victoria is a former solicitor who currently works as an occupational health administrator.

