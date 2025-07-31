Exclusive

VPNs make Online Safety Act useless, Farage tells grieving father whose son was blackmailed into taking his own life

31 July 2025, 08:57 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 09:42

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

VPNs make the Online Safety Act useless, Nigel Farage has told the grieving father of a 15-year-old boy who took his own life after being blackmailed by predators online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Thursday, the Reform UK leader claimed the act will do nothing to deter predators online because they can simply download VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) “in minutes.”

The Online Safety Act came into effect on Friday, overhauling how Brits are able to interact with the internet in efforts to protect children from harmful content.

Under the rules, social media companies and websites need to meet strict rules - including "robust" age checks to prevent access to pornography and other adult content.

Nigel Farage has pledged to repeal the Act if Reform UK gains power, branding it “borderline dystopian.”

Read more: UK recognising a Palestinian state 'rewards terrorism,' Nigel Farage tells LBC

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Nigel Farage to take your calls | 31/07/25

This morning, George, whose 15-year-old son Christopher took his own life after being abused online, questioned why Farage would want to repeal legislation designed to help children.

Mr Farage responded: “It was suicide sites that this act was meant to stop - but it doesn't, thanks to VPNs.

“This legislation is the biggest threat to freedom of speech and open debate,” Mr Farage added, saying politicians have already had their speech limited since the act came into power, a claim which has not been verified.

“Most 13-year-olds are more tech savvy than this government,” Mr Farage continued, suggesting children who want to access harmful content will simply download VPNs.

Speaking directly to Christopher’s father, Mr Farage said: “If age verification was able to prevent incidents and tragedies, I would 100% support it but the problem is, it doesn't because of the VPN route.

Christopher took his own life aged just 15.
Christopher took his own life aged just 15. Picture: Supplied

“There needs to be a tech answer. I don't know what it is, but we need to try to find it.

“We are talking about two different things - how do we protect young people and stop them accessing dangerous and violent content.”

Christopher had been playing online game Roblox when a pop-up appeared, leading him to a private chat.

The person on the other side of the chat began asking the 15-year-old to perform a number of challenges.

They began innocent enough, eating cornflakes fast or running up the stairs, but quickly descended into something much darker.

He was blackmailed into staying awake for nights at a time, forced to watch grizzly horror films for hours.

The teenager was eventually blackmailed into taking his own life, just weeks before his sister’s wedding.

Labour has strongly denied the act could lead to any form of censorship.

Earlier this week, Labour minister Peter Kyle accused Mr Farage of being "on the side" of people like Jimmy Savile for wanting to repeal the Act.

Farage furiously demanded an apology, telling LBC the comments were "incredibly badly judged."

"I think we are at a place where the PM and others have become completely obsessed."

A Labour spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage would scrap vital protections for young people online, and recklessly open the floodgates to kids being exposed to extreme digital content. Reform offers anger but no answers.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tammy Abraham, who now plays at Besiktas, shared footage of burglars targeting his London home

England star slams ‘low life’ burglars who raided London home

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London.

'I would have met Epstein if I was older', Nigel Farage tells LBC

Exclusive
Performers have told LBC rising costs of performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival are being exacerbated by the city council's short-term let licensing law.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival 'at risk' as council 'not enforcing' controversial law

Gilligan is now in a relationship with model Taia Tulher, and the pair are expecting their first child together soon

Top TV comedian secretly fathers love child – and another baby is on the way

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney (left) and Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady

Tom Brady says Birmingham must keep spending as they aim to stay above Wrexham

Protesters descended on Waterlooville, Hampshire, over lans to house migrants in a new development.

Anti-migrant protesters descend on Hampshire town as fears of summer unrest continue to mount

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

Emma Raducanuafter point in first set against Peyton Stearns

Emma Raducanu eases into third round in Montreal

Wes Streeting says striking doctors 'will lose a war with this government'.

Wes Streeting warns striking doctors 'will lose a war with this government'

A man sits in a chair as he speaks to a female nurse

Trial assesses blood test that could detect 10 cancers in earliest stages

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan speaks with police officers during a walkabout in the West End of London alongside Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Met Police to double use of live facial recognition in crackdown on 'wanted offenders' and 'registered sex offenders'

Food prices

Food inflation will rise to 6% by the end of the year, industry predicts

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

A child puts magnetic letters on a whiteboard

Fathers urged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools in Government drive

Kelyan Bokassa (L) and Daejaun Campbell (R) were killed in machete attacks just months apart.

'I’m 15, don’t let me die': Convictions after two young friends killed in machete attacks months apart

x

Teen obsessed with Columbine High School massacre jailed after plotting mass shooting at school

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paloma Shemirani who died of cancer after refusing chemotherapy treatment.

Brother of woman who refused chemotherapy says mother 'sacrificed' her daughter

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months over a tweet about the Southport riots

Jailed wife of ex-Tory councillor who posted 'set fire' to migrant hotels after the Southport murders could be freed within weeks
In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake
Eliza Finn-O’Shea of Birmingham poses in front of tributes prior Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege

In Pictures: The Brummies who turned out for Ozzy

A woman with short hair wearing a red turtleneck jumper

Man twice found guilty of same murder has second conviction quashed

A person stands in front of an active volcano

'A descent of burning hot lava' - Volcano in Russia's far east erupts after 8.8 magnitude earthquake
London rapper branded a ‘despicable excuse of a human’ jailed for barbershop murder after man stabbed in front of son

London rapper branded a ‘despicable excuse of a human’ jailed for murdering man in front of son at barbershop
Wellingborough Road and Broughton Road

Woman dies and five children injured after limousine crash - as drivers arrested

Flights across the UK are being disrupted after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem.

LIVE: UK airports delayed after flights grounded over radar issues

Travel chaos as flights grounded and airspace closed across UK following radar failure

Fury at air traffic control chief after radar glitch grounds 150 flights sparking travel chaos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News