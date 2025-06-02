Canoeing OnlyFans star opens up to LBC after having Olympic dream sunk

Rozentals has opened up about the ordeal as he demanded a review into how athletes are allowed to raise money. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A British athlete banned from the Olympics for starting an OnlyFans account blamed a lack of funding for his decision as he opened up to LBC.

Last week, Canoeist Kurts Adams Rozentals took to social media to say he will not be able to compete at Los Angeles 2028 after he was suspended by the governing body, Paddle UK, for posting on the adult website.

Now, speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Rozentals has opened up about the ordeal as he demanded a review into how athletes are allowed to raise money.

“This wasn't my first choice,” he told LBC.

“If they want athletes not to resort to things like this, they need to give more funding.”

Rozentals' career had been going from strength to strength after he won the individual C1 silver at the World Under-23 Championships in 2023.

But after creating an OnlyFans account in January to help fund his training programme, things started to fall apart.

In April, Paddle UK removed Rozentals from their World Class Programme - the UK Sport lottery-funded initiative to help athletes with their Olympic dreams - pending an investigation.

Rozentals has posted 39 videos and over 100 photos on the subscription-based website, accumulating more than 10,000 likes.

Posting a statement to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Rozentals said: "I have been posting videos (on Instagram) that are consciously made to be edgy in order to drive conversions to my 'spicy content page' (on OnlyFans), to fund this ultimate dream of going to the Olympics."

According to Rozentals, a Paddle UK representative told him he wasn't allowed to contact any of the staff or his fellow athletes on the programme while he was suspended.

"I couldn't believe the words I was hearing because this is what I put my life into this is everything I do," he wrote.

"My personality at this point, my identity, is sport and I want to be a professional athlete chasing my Olympic dream."

According to Rozentals, a Paddle UK representative told him he wasn't allowed to contact any of the staff or his fellow athletes on the programme while he was suspende. Picture: Instagram

In a message to Paddle UK, Rozentals said: “This is an efficient way to make money that doesn't interfere with training.

“There should be a review of athlete funding or open their minds to - it's 2025, there are many ways to supplement income and this is legal.”

Rozentals says he turned to making OnlyFans content because the £16,000 grant he received from Paddle UK's programme was not enough.

"I don't know how much you need but it's certainly not £16,000," he explained.

"When you have to cover rent, travel, food... and most athletes who train full-time are all living in London. They're very fortunate to have parent backing - I wasn't.

"I never had the ability to move to London because of financial struggles so I was always doing the travel from the East Midlands, where I live, to London, back-and-forth, back-and-forth."

LBC approached Sports Resolution who refused to comment.