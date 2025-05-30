Exclusive

'Out of touch': Attorney General slammed for comparing ECHR doubters to Nazis

30 May 2025, 18:33

Lord Hermer and Sir Keir Starmer
Lord Hermer and Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy/ PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Attorney General is facing mounting pressure to resign after comparing calls for the UK to withdraw from international courts to rhetoric used in 1930s Nazi Germany—remarks branded “disgusting” and “offensive” by senior political figures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Writing exclusively for LBC, Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin and Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp led the criticism, accusing Lord Richard Hermer of insulting millions of voters and being unfit for high office.

Pochin said Hermer had “appalling judgement” and had “compared a mainstream opinion to one of the most evil regimes in human history”. Philp called on Sir Keir Starmer to sack him, claiming the peer had “lost all touch with reality”.

The backlash follows a speech Hermer delivered to the Royal United Services Institute on Thursday, in which he warned that abandoning the constraints of international law would “give succour to Putin” and likened such moves to those taken by “realist jurists” in pre-war Germany.

Read more: Kemi Badenoch calls on Prime Minister to sack Lord Hermer after he compared calls to leave ECHR with 1930s Germany

LBC Opinion: If Keir Starmer had any backbone, he would sack Lord Hermer, writes Chris Philp

Hermer's remarks have since been clarified in a statement from his spokesman, who said he “regrets his clumsy choice of words” but stood by his broader argument in defence of international law.

Philp cited a recent case where a convicted Pakistani drug dealer avoided deportation under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), saying: “This is exactly why the public are losing faith in the system. Hermer’s response is to label critics as Nazis—he should go.”

Pochin accused Labour of desperation, claiming Hermer’s speech showed the government “bending over backwards to international courts instead of protecting Britain’s borders”. She added: “It’s clear that unless we leave the ECHR, we will never stop the boats.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also weighed in, accusing Hermer of “starting from a position of self-loathing” and undermining British sovereignty. “Unless the Prime Minister demands a retraction, we can only assume these slurs reflect Keir Starmer’s own view,” she said.

Hermer’s critics have pointed to his legal record, including defending IRA-linked figures and challenging deportations of ISIS recruits, as evidence he is out of step with public sentiment. The Prime Minister has not yet commented on the growing calls for Hermer’s removal

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chinese President Xi Jinpingmeets with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

China hits back at Trump after he accuses it of 'totally violating' tariff agreement

Trump has responded to a question from a reporter about the Macrons

‘Not good’: Trump responds to question about video of Macron being 'slapped across face' by wife Brigitte

Levi Bancroft, 22, was sentenced on Friday, 30 May at Southwark Crown Court for four counts of rape involving three victims

Serial rapist, 22, who raped two 'vulnerable' teenage girls and a transgender woman sentenced to life in prison

Screengrab from CCTV footage showing Jay McGinty, 37, at the entrance to Claridge's Hotel in Mayfair.

Man caught trying to steal jewels worth £190k from Claridge’s Hotel using smoke grenades and sledgehammer jailed

Daily Life In Richmond Hill

Toxic pesticide linked to cancer discovered in tampons at levels 40 times above legal limit for drinking water

Exclusive
The UK’s Oldest Man, Donald Rose aged 110, has been given the ‘Freedom of The Borough’ in Derbyshire.

UK’s oldest man given ‘Freedom of The Borough’ for service in World War 2

Aerial view of Long Lartin High Security Prison near Evesham in Worcestershire.

Prison officer, 25, airlifted to hospital after being stabbed by inmate at high-security prison

Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend

Search for girl missing in River Thames suspended - boy pulled from water treated in hospital

Kell Morris was trapped under a boulder in an icy creek in Alaska.

Hiker, 61, survives after being trapped by a 318kg boulder for three hours

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Taylor Swift 'elated' to buy back masters as she answers uncertainty over Reputation and Debut albums

FRANCE-INCEST

Online pornography played role in mass rape of Gisèle Pelicot, daughter Caroline Darian says

Charlotte May Lee, 21, is facing charges of drug possession and importation in Sri Lanka

British ‘drug mule’, 21, tears up in Sri Lankan court as she accused of smuggling £1.2m of synthetic cannabis

Image on Instagram of Banksy's latest work, a sketch of a lighthouse

Mystery solved: location of Banksy's latest lighthouse artwork revealed

The star shared his recovery journey on Instagram.

Made in Chelsea star opens up about his health anxiety after liver and kidney failure

The consumer champion found that in a survey of over 1,000 pet owners who have experienced some kind of problem with their vet or vet practice in the past two years.

Vet still allowed to practice despite leaving surgical instrument inside dog

Mark Gordon

Constance Marten’s partner was convicted of rape in US aged 14, court told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police

Hunt for man who broke woman's leg at Waterloo station

Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Jimmy Sham poses for photos after being released from prison

Hong Kong pro-democracy and gay rights activist Jimmy Sham released after four years in prison
Diego Maradona died five years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home

Anguish as Argentina court declares mistrial in the death of football legend Diego Maradona
Richard Satchwell (centre) leaving the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary, after being charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell.

Truck driver found guilty of murdering wife and hiding her body under stairs

Holidaymakers arriving in Tenerife were met with chaos

Hundreds of Brit holidaymakers trapped in huge queues at passport control in Tenerife

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams awarded £84,000 damages after winning libel action against BBC
The attack happened at a property on Baslow Road in Denton, Manchester

Baby in hospital with 'life-changing injuries' after three injured in mauling attack by American Bully
Left to right: James Engelsman, Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland

Who are the new Grand Tour presenters?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016.

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie for the first time since split

Berlin, Germany. 18th Feb, 2023. Actress Sydney Sweeney stands in front of the blue wall during the photocall for the film 'Reality'. The film is showing in the Panorama section. Credit: Gerald Matzka/dpa/Alamy Live News

Would you bathe in Sydney Sweeney's bathwater? Star turns it into soap for new venture

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall, speaks with farmers.

Prince William promises to be a 'force for good' as supporting farmers is a 'branch of philanthropy'
Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone.

Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

A rare royal mourning ring worth thousands of pounds which is up for auction after being bought from a charity shop in Leicester for just £15

Rare royal mourning ring worth thousands up for auction after being bought from charity shop for £15

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News