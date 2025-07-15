Exclusive

The person responsible for the MoD data breach should lose their job, Penny Mordaunt tells LBC

15 July 2025, 20:30

Penny Mordaunt spoke with Andrew Marr about the MoD data breach.
Penny Mordaunt spoke with Andrew Marr about the MoD data breach. Picture: LBC

By Danielle Desouza

Penny Mordaunt has said the person behind the MoD data breach should lose their job to show that the incident was "wrong".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Mordaunt, who previously served as the Secretary of State for Defence said: "The reason why it's important that we do right by the interpreters [is] that we want to demonstrate to people who might be partners in the future that we can be trusted, that they can work with us in this way.

"The same argument applies to somebody that might still be doing things in the MoD. This is about restoring trust and confidence so I don't think that that person should be employed by the MoD.

"I think this is in part... about resetting this and saying this is wrong, we need to have trust and confidence about going forward."

As LBC first reported, a dataset containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) was released "in error" in February 2022.

More than 18,000 applicants were affected, with names and contact details, email addresses and phone numbers leaked. When family members are included, the number of people potentially put at risk rises to around 100,000.

Read more: Nobody has been fired over £7 billion Afghan data breach, LBC understands

Read more: Luke Pollard tells LBC Taliban ‘has a lot of information’ and suggests person responsible for leak still works for MoD

John Healey offers 'sincere apology' from Government for personal data leak of Afghans

It is understood that an unnamed official had emailed the dataset outside of a secure government system while attempting to verify information, believing the dataset to only have around 150 rows.

However, there were more than 33,000 rows of information which were inadvertently sent.

Ms Mordaunt added parliamentary scrutiny should have happened in this instance.

"The other thing I'm thinking about is parliamentary scrutiny and I have long advocated that we have a particular committee in parliament called the intelligence and security committee, which is confidential - it's not in the public domain, and it has people on it which are senior people - very trusted - and it tends to take evidence from our intelligence agencies," she said.

"For certain things like special forces operations and things which are highly confidential but you would want parliament to know about them but they can't be discussed on the floor of the house that that committee ought to scrutinise some of these things.

"One of the disturbing elements of this, and there are many, is that parliament was not cited on this at all, and I think a bit of parliamentary scrutiny often helps keep governments honest about what they're doing and allows a bit of scrutiny as to question why they're taking particular courses of action."

Exclusive: Media gagged over MoD leak that put 100k Afghan allies at risk

A British soldier from 16 Air Assault Brigade holds his rifle as women in burkas walk past during a foot patrol in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, 16 May 2006
Arap was responsible for relocating Afghan nationals who had worked for or with the UK Government and were therefore at risk of reprisals once the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021. Picture: JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP via Getty Images

An unprecedented superinjunction was made at the High Court in September 2023 to reduce the risk of alerting the Taliban to the existence of the data, with the decision to apply for an order made by then-defence secretary Ben Wallace.

The Information Commissioner's Office and Metropolitan Police were also informed.

The superinjunction, lifted on Tuesday, is thought to be the longest lasting order of its kind and the first time the Government has sought such a restrictive measure against the media.

At multiple hearings, lawyers for the MoD said in written submissions that there was a "very real risk that people who would otherwise live will die" if the Taliban gained access to the data.

However, a recent report by retired civil servant Paul Rimmer said: "Given the data they already have access to as the de facto government, we believe it is unlikely the dataset would be the single, or definitive, piece of information enabling or prompting the Taliban to act."

Mr Rimmer further found that the Government possibly "inadvertently added more value to the dataset" by seeking the unprecedented superinjunction and creating a bespoke resettlement scheme.

Under plans set out last October, the Afghanistan Response Route was expected to allow up to 25,000 people - most of whom were ineligible for Arap but deemed to be at the highest risk from Taliban reprisals - to be relocated.

Taliban soldiers on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul
At multiple hearings, lawyers for the MoD said in written submissions that there was a "very real risk that people who would otherwise live will die" if the Taliban gained access to the data. Picture: Alamy

One internal Government document from February this year said: "This will mean relocating more Afghans to the UK than have been relocated under the Arap scheme, at a time when the UK's immigration and asylum system is under significant strain. This will extend the scheme for another five years at a cost of c. £7 billion."

However, the resettlement schemes are closing, with the review suggesting that the Afghanistan Response Route may be "disproportionate" to the impact of the Taliban obtaining the information.

As of March 2025, around 36,000 people had been relocated to the UK under Arap and other resettlement schemes.

Arap, which was launched in April 2021, is now closed to new applicants after immigration rule changes were laid in Parliament earlier this month.

The Government had originally outlined plans to launch a compensation scheme for those affected by the breach, with an estimated cost of between £120 and £350 million, not including administration expenses.

Hundreds of data protection legal challenges are also expected, with the court previously told that a Manchester-based law firm already had several hundred prospective clients.

The breach can now be reported after a High Court judge lifted the superinjunction - which prohibited making any reference to the existence of the court proceedings and is thought to have been the longest and widest ranging of its kind - on Tuesday.

In one of several rulings, judge Mr Justice Chamberlain noted the superinjunction "imposed very wide-ranging restrictions", with information about the breach limited to selected officials.

In a decision in November 2023, Mr Justice Chamberlain said while the superinjunction did not constrain what could be said in Parliament, "MPs and peers cannot ask questions about something they do not know about".

The judge ruled in May 2024 that the order should be lifted, stating there was a "significant possibility" the Taliban knew about the dataset, adding it was "fundamentally objectionable" that decisions about thousands of people's lives and "enormous sums of public money now being committed" were being taken in secret.

However, judges at the Court of Appeal overturned this ruling the following month, finding that he had not properly considered the consequences of lifting the order and that the superinjunction should stay in place.

Following the retired civil servant's review, the MoD agreed on July 4 that the order could be lifted.

It is expected that the cost of seeking and maintaining the superinjunction will be several million pounds.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The Conservative leader made the declaration after it was revealed that the government spent nearly two years using an unprecedented superinjunction to prevent the public from learning about the breach.

Badenoch: Ministers must have power to sack civil servants after 'extraordinary' MoD data breach

Exclusive
Defence Secretary John Healey refuses to say whether anyone has lost their job over the Ministry of Defence data breach.

Nobody has been fired over £7 billion Afghan data breach, LBC understands

Exclusive
A former Afghan interpreter told LBC that the Taliban may have used the major Ministry of Defence (MoD) data breach to target Britain's allies.

Taliban has used major data breach at MoD to target those who helped Britain, says former Afghan interpreter

People search for their belongings amid the debris of destroyed houses in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, on July 15, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill more than 90 Palestinians overnight, including 19 members of the same family

Dr Nooralhaq Nasimi, who came to the UK in 1999 and founded the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association (ACAA) to help others, said the Government must “accept full responsibility (and) offer meaningful compensation” to those affected.

MoD data breach has 'endangered lives' and 'betrayed' thousands of Afghans, says campaign group

MasterChef presenter John Torode will not return to the BBC cooking show after producers Banijay UK confirmed his contract will not be renewed.

MasterChef star John Torode sacked - after allegation he used 'racist language' upheld in Gregg Wallace report

Keely Hodgkinson runs at the London Athletics Meet in 2024

Keely Hodgkinson out of London Diamond League

Nadiya Hussain has hit out at the BBC over the cancellation of her show

‘They’ll Keep You Till You're No Use’: Nadiya Hussain hits-out at BBC after show cancellation

An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

India-bound Boeing forced to turn back mid-flight amid concerns over fuel switches

Rory McIlroy practices ahead of The Open

The Open 2025: Full tee times revealed as McIlroy and Scheffler in exciting groupings

Yostin Mosquera, left, denies murdering Albert Alfonso, centre.

Web searches on 'fatal blows' and 'deep freezers' made before suitcase murders, jury told

photos issued by Northumbria Police of Daniel Daniel Graham, 39, (left) and Adam Carruthers, 32, who are due to be sentenced on Tuesday after they were found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of criminal damage after the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree

Reason Sycamore Gap vandals cut down iconic tree revealed - as two men jailed for over four years

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC.

BBC boss Tim Davie insists he can 'lead' the corporation in the 'right way' in wake of string of scandals

Comp image of Dominic McLaughlin and Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter

Harry Potter then and now: How TV and classic actors look side by side

Thousands of Afghans are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret scheme set up after a catastrophic personal data leak of people who supported British forces.

MoD could face 'strong claims for substantial compensation' following 'catastrophic' data breach

Sources have said Gerrard treats his daughter's partner Lee "just as he would anyone else”.

Steven Gerrard becomes a grandad at 45 as his daughter, 21, gives birth to baby shared with jailed gangster's son

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Ives, 47, and Kerry Ives, 46, have been found guilty at Mold Crown Court of the murder of their two-year-old grandson.

Grandparents found guilty of murdering two-year-old after exposing him to 'casual brutality'
Cardiff Crown Court, main eastern entrance, Cardiff, wales

Three men admit rioting in Cardiff following deaths of two boys

A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to enter the passport office at a checkpoint in Kabul in 2021

The multi-billion pound plan to bring thousands of Afghans to UK signed off in secret - as Chancellor faces huge pressure over taxes
Healey lifts veil on Afghan data breach after superinjunction gagged media

‘Deeply uncomfortable’: Defence Secretary apologises for data breach which led to media gag order
Superinjunction has been lifted on the scheme after an MoD data breach

What are superinjunctions and why was Afghan relocation ruling unprecedented?

David Fuller abused at least 100 dead women and girls

Crimes of necrophiliac killer David Fuller who abused at least 100 dead women and girls 'could be repeated'
A Universal Credit poster

83% of Universal Credit claimants are British or Irish nationals, new data reveals

The MoD data breach risked the lives of up to 100,000 people

LIVE: Government says sorry after 'catastrophic' cover-up over Afghan relocation scheme

Protestors outside the hotel in Epping.

Epping protest over migrant hotel descends into violence after man accused of sexual assault
Ivan Toney during an England match.

'This is why I hate London,' fumes Ivan Toney as England star's car broken into during summer break

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III speaks during a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James's Palace.

King Charles ‘riveted’ by story of Royal Marine boxer who was stabbed - as he hosts Idris Elba and PM at key summit
Queen Camilla, Patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, meets a dog during a visit to unveil the dog garden.

Queen left smitten by adorable tiny puppy while opening dog-friendly garden at leading animal sanctuary
Prince Harry is ready to talk to King Charles in the aim of repairing relations between the pair

Prince Harry 'set for peace summit with King Charles’ - but has no plans to meet William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News