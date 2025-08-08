Exclusive

'Accident waiting to happen': Police seize dozens of illegal e-bikes in Birmingham crackdown

Police made multiple arrests and seized dozens of e-bikes in a huge crackdown in Birmingham. Picture: LBC

By George Icke

Seventeen illegally modified e-bikes have been seized and multiple arrests made during a dramatic police operation in Birmingham city centre aimed at tackling the growing danger posed by high-speed electric bikes.

Officers descended on the city’s busiest streets targeting riders of e-bikes that had been illegally tampered with to reach speeds of up to 60mph, well above the legal limit for electric-assisted pedal cycles.

LBC joined West Midlands Police during the raid on Corporation Street, where officers were seen pulling over e-bike users in front of startled pedestrians and shoppers - some of whom were narrowly missed by the rapid vehicles.

A police officer shouts: "Stop, stop, stop. Okay, stand still. Get off your bike for me now," as two riders were detained in the heart of the city.

City centre inspector Scott Taylor explained the severity of the issue to LBC: “What we’ve found with the first bike we stopped is that it’s been converted to go more than 30mph. That turns it into a motor vehicle, which means it’s uninsured and illegal to ride without a licence.”

Police made 11 prosecutions under the Road Traffic Act. Picture: LBC

The operation led to:

17 bikes seized for being dangerously modified



6 arrests related to immigration offences



2 arrests for other criminal offences



11 prosecutions under the Road Traffic Act



17 bikes were seized for being dangerously modified. Picture: LBC

The crackdown also involved officers from immigration enforcement, British Transport Police, and the city’s Road Harm Prevention Team, working in coordination with local security and business groups.

Earlier this week, one of LBC’s Midlands journalists, Ella Harget-Dash, was struck by one of these e-bikes while walking along Birmingham’s canal paths. She said: “A man on an E-bike came up behind me and literally hit my arm, twisted me round, crashed into the side, and then I was on the floor. He just stood there looking at his bike. I was crying, and I’d hurt my arm. I had almost fallen into the water.”

West Midlands Police say these kinds of incidents are becoming more common. Inspector Taylor said: “The riders are often unlicensed, travelling at 30, 40, sometimes 50 or 60 miles per hour in pedestrian areas. Every day, it’s just waiting for an accident to happen.”

The operation also targeted food delivery riders suspected of riding illegally modified e-bikes while also violating immigration laws. Matthew Foster, who leads immigration enforcement in the West Midlands, told LBC: “Where we see unlawful use of e-bikes: overpowered, unregistered, or used dangerously, we often find a significant number of riders are also subject to immigration control or are illegally present in the UK.”

The operation also targeted food delivery riders suspected of riding illegally modified e-bikes. Picture: LBC

LBC witnessed one such moment where an officer told a rider: “Currently, you’re not free to leave. You’re under arrest for immigration purposes.”

The 17 e-bikes taken in the operation are now set to be crushed, which Inspector Taylor says is a good decision: “Dangerous e-bike use has become a major problem. Pedestrians and businesses tell us it’s only a matter of time before someone is killed or seriously injured. We’ve taken firm action, and we’ll be back doing it again.”

The police say this is one of several operations planned over the coming weeks, with enforcement already expanding into areas such as Coventry.

West Midlands Police is telling anyone riding an e-bike to check their bike meets the legal definition of an EAPC (Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycle). Riders found in breach could face fines, seizure of their bikes, or prosecution.