More than 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law coming into effect

A spokesperson for Pornhub said its verification methods were “recommended as highly effective by OFCOM.”. Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Draper and Connor Hand

Dozens of pornography websites are still accessible to British children despite a new law requiring them to have “highly effective” age checks, LBC can exclusively reveal.

The Molly Rose Foundation, set up by Ian Russell after his 14-year-old daughter died by suicide following exposure to harmful online content, said the findings sent a “terrible message” that the industry can ignore the law.

LBC found at least 50 sites in a simple Google search that either had no age verification or flimsy checks which were easy to overcome — and stopped counting at that point, though many more were visible.

It includes one ‘TikTok’ style platform, where users can scroll through endless short videos, and another site with a banner and a blogpost appearing to mock the new law, calling age verification a “scam”.

Multiple sites seen by LBC have easily accessible extreme content, including BDSM, which experts warn is fuelling “sexual violence” against young girls.

Another site allows you to ‘build’ your own AI porn star by picking body type, hair colour, and cleavage size.

We also found that the age verification process on Pornhub, one of the largest porn platforms in the world, can be easily overcome by typing in a mobile number or email address.

Age verification check. Picture: LBC

One legal expert described the verification as a ‘PR stunt’ and called for Pornhub to be investigated.

The new regulations, which came into force last week, are meant to compel sites and apps to have “highly effective” age checkers to prevent users under 18 from accessing pornography.

But LBC findings show these rules are yet to be fully enforced, despite media regulator OFCOM warning tech firms they would face “consequences” if they did not comply.

Clare McGlynn, law professor at Durham University, called for Ofcom to start enforcement action against the websites, saying there is a “very clear link” between early viewing of extreme porn and sexually harmful behaviour.

She said: “[Ofcom] should be investigating Pornhub. It’s the most accessed pornography website in the UK.

“It’s not effective enough if all you’re asking for is an email address, so despite the PR it doesn’t seem to be complying with the law on even the most basic level.

“These mainstream sites are still showing unlawful content that is deeply harmful, and we haven’t seen any enforcement action [by Ofcom].”

Online safety campaigners have already criticised the regulation for “lacking ambition”,

The CEO of The Molly Rose Foundation, Andy Burrows, told LBC our findings are the first test of whether Ofcom will enforce its regulations.

He said: “Unless the regulator is quick to take action, it sends a terrible message to the rest of the industry.

“It’s a crucial early test for Ofcom and they can’t flunk it.”

Responding to LBC’s findings, a spokesperson for Ofcom said it would be “actively assessing” the compliance of tech platforms.

The changes, which will apply across the UK, include age checks on pornography websites, including American companies like Pornhub.

Firms which fail to comply could face fines of up to £18 million or 10% of worldwide revenue, and court orders potentially blocking access in the UK.

In a statement, Ofcom insisted its age checks would stop children “stumbling across porn” after decades of an “age blind internet”, adding that companies which “fall short can expect enforcement action.”

A spokesperson for Google said sites that appear on its search engine are “responsible for their own compliance obligations.”

A spokesperson for Pornhub said its verification methods were “recommended as highly effective by OFCOM.”