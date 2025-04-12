Exclusive

'Give prison officers stab-proof vests', union chief urges, after 'three attacked by Manchester Arena terrorist'

Prison Officers Association chief speaks to LBC after officers stabbed

By Kit Heren

The head of a prison officers' union has called for his members to be given stab-proof vests after three were attacked on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mark Fairhurst, the national chairman of the Prison Officers Association, told LBC's Natasha Devon that members were "subject to... threats, violence and assaults" every day.

His union said that the three officers who were attacked in HMP Frankland were stabbed and had scalding oil poured over them by Hashem Abedi, the Islamist who helped his brother commit a suicide bombing in the Manchester Arena in 2017.

The government and other officials have not confirmed that Abedi, who is serving a prison term of a minimum of 55 years, was the culprit.

Mr Fairhurst said he was "absolutely devastated" by the attack, which he said took place in the 'separation centre' where Abedi and other high-risk prisoners are held.

Read more: Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Read more: Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi admits helping plan Manchester Arena bombing for first time

Hashem Abedi . Picture: Metropolitan Police

"This should really not happen," Mr Fairhurst said.

"Allowing prisoners in a separation centre to have access to cooking facilities, which include cooking oil and sharpened knives to cook food with is putting everybody at risk.

"So we need to review the regimes in separation centres and we need to change things because things need to change."

Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood, said: "I am appalled by the attack of three brave officers at HMP Frankland today. My thoughts are with them and their families.

"The police are now investigating. I will be pushing for the strongest possible punishment.

"Violence against our staff will never be tolerated."

Furious Nick Ferrari shuts down listener who sympathises with Abedi

But Mr Fairhurst questioned why the government allows prisoners "who are so dangerous that they have to be housed separately from everybody else" to have access to "items and implements that can cause serious injury to staff".

He added: "We've been calling for several years now for prison officers to be issued with stab-proof vests. That call has fell on deaf ears.

"Well, I'm hoping the Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, after her statement, who's appalled by this attack as we all are, listens to the POA and agrees that we need to change things for the better and give staff protections on the front line that they so desperately need."