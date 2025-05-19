Exclusive

Rachel Reeves says she's 'listening' to concerns over the 'level' at which winter fuel payments are calculated

19 May 2025, 20:00 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 09:00

Rachel Reeves says she's 'listening' to public concerns over the 'level' at which winter fuel payments are calculated
Rachel Reeves says she's 'listening' to public concerns over the 'level' at which winter fuel payments are calculated. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rachel Reeves has told LBC that she's "listening" to concerns over the "level" at which winter fuel payments are calculated.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking exclusively with LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, the Chancellor was pushed on her repeated use of vague language when it came to reducing the payment threshold.

It marks the first time the Chancellor acknowledged she was looking seriously at the proposed threshold change, amid murmurs from Westminster of a potential softening of proposals within weeks.

Pushed by Shelagh on whether there was "real listening going on" in response to concerns voiced by Labour MPs on the level of public outrage on the doorsteps of Britain, Reeves insisted: “we’re always listening”.

It follows news that the UK economy grew faster than expected following the release of the latest GDP figures last week, marking the highest GDP rate since the first quarter of 2024 when the economy jumped by 0.9%.

Read more: Reeves says growth increase ‘really welcome’ as UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025

"All your listeners will recognise the challenge that this government face - that I faced when I became chancellor last year, with a huge gap in the public finances," Reeves told Shelagh on Monday.

Watch Again: Shelagh Fogarty is joined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves | 19/05/25

"And we had to take quick action to avoid getting into some of the previous financial difficulties under the previous conservative government under Liz Truss.

"We always listen to our voters, to our constituents, and I do understand the concerns that some people have about the level at which the Winter Fuel Payment is removed," she told Shelagh.

Reeves added: “We’re always listening, we’re always listening with these things. I’m not going to set out any policy today, but of course we are always listening”.

GDP figures, released were an opportune moment to question the chancellor on the cost of living crisis and the cuts to the winter fuel payment, as the government is facing a potential rebellion over the plans.

"I recognise that the cost of living crisis does continue for many people," she said.

"But last month we were able to increase the basic state pension, and the new state pension."

Liz Kendall questioned as thousands more pensioners set to be in poverty due to winter fuel payment cut

She added: "But I do understand that we need to bring energy bills down. That's why we are investing in our energy security, building homegrown energy here in Britain to get those bills down for working people and also for pensioners."

In the days that followed the winter fuel payment announcement last September, the Chancellor insisted the economic "road ahead is steeper than harder than expected" as vowed to stick by the winter fuel payments cut during her party conference speech.

She braced millions of people for “a budget to fix the foundations. A budget to deliver the change we promised. A budget to rebuild Britain” -

“We said we would not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase the basic higher or additional rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT,” she said at the time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Jack Grealish's future will be decided at the end of the season

Jack Grealish's Man City future will be decided at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola reveals

Sarah Ruggins

Cyclist who lost ability to walk as teenager due to rare condition breaks world record for cycling length of UK and back

Breaking
Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Romanian man is second person to be charged over series of fires at properties in north London linked to Keir Starmer

.

Peppa Pig becomes a big sister as Mummy Pig welcomes new baby and reveals adorable name

The popular snack has been recalled

Urgent recall of popular snack over E.coli contamination fears

Netanyahu accuses Starmer of offering Hamas 'huge prize' after UK and allies call for end to military operations in Gaza

Netanyahu accuses Starmer of offering Hamas 'huge prize' after UK and allies call for end to military operations in Gaza

The nursing profession being 90% female may be among the reasons it is "not taken seriously" when it comes to investment and pay, a union chief has said.

Nursing profession possibly ‘not taken seriously’ because it is 90% female, union chief says

Bella May Culley has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling. Picture: Facebook

Teen accused of drug smuggling 'hates prison food and wants to come home,' lawyer says

A police car parked at the entrance to Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester.

Man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of murder after teen dies in ‘targeted attack’ in street

Tesco supermarket logo outside the store on Old Kent Road on 8th May 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

Tesco launches wedding gift basket including bin bags and toilet roll as newlyweds struggle to afford essentials

Big Bird of Sesame Street on location for Sesame Street Films On Location in NYC, New York, NY June 13, 2017. Credit: Derek Storm/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News

Big Bird saved as Sesame Street moves to Netflix in new deal after Trump pulls plug on funding

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Sheba Tel HaShomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

UK, France and Canada slam Netanyahu’s ‘egregious actions’ in Gaza and warn of sanctions

Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Russia-Ukraine peace but US has a red line in talks

Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Russia-Ukraine peace but US has a red line in talks

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan 'will be extradited to Britain after their trial in Romania' following rape and human trafficking charges

Tristan and Andrew Tate 'will be extradited to Britain following Romanian trial' over rape and human trafficking charges

London, UK. 9th October 2024. Nick Read, CEO of Post Office Limited, arrives at Aldwych House as the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry continues. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Post Office agrees to compensate hundreds of sub-postmasters following data breach

Pupils’ enjoyment of school suffers ‘substantial decline’ in Year 7, study finds

Pupils’ enjoyment of school suffers ‘substantial decline’ in Year 7, study finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during a reception following the UK-EU summit, in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)

Rachel Reeves U-turns on plans to cut ISA limit to £4k

Prescription drugs

Rise in drug-related deaths blamed for increase in UK mortality rate compared with other high-income countries
Suella Braverman has slammed the Government's new EU deal

Braverman slams Starmer for 'betraying British fishermen' as she brands PM's Brexit reset an 'EU re-entry by stealth'
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu powers to impressive win over Daria Kasatkina in Strasbourg

Ali Faris Muhammad, 26, died of his wounds after an “altercation” in Brent on Sunday, May 18.

Victim of fatal stabbing in Brent named by police after 'altercation' in north-west London

Donald Trump has reportedly held a phone call with Putin

Russia and Ukraine to 'immediately' start ceasefire talks as Zelenskyy pitches ‘high-level’ meeting of world leaders
Zak Starkey has also previously played with Oasis, Lightning Seeds and Johnny Marr

Zak Starkey sacked from The Who after on-stage row, but says he was told to pretend he quit
Britain's British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gestures during a reception following the UK-EU summit, in London

Keir Starmer's 'EU reset' isn't a Brexit betrayal or a game-changing trade deal - it's somewhere in between
Konakli city near Alanya by the Mediterranean Sea, Turkey

Mystery as British tourist, 43, found dead under 'suspicious circumstances’ on Turkish hotel bathroom floor
Donald Trump, left, and Vladimir Putin, right, held a two hour phone call on Monday.

Trump says Russia and Ukraine will ‘immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire’ after two-hour call with Putin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

King Charles shown rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, meets David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

David Beckham all smiles as he meets King Charles at Chelsea Flower Show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, left. The Duchess has shared never seen before pictures of the couple, right, on a mood board.

Meghan shares heartwarming unseen family pics of Prince Harry and kids on seventh anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News