Reform membership drops by 3000 in past week amid 'burqa ban' row

By Emma Corr

LBC can reveal nearly 3,000 members have left the party in the last seven days coinciding with internal burqa row and chairman's exit.

New data seen exclusively by LBC shows Reform UK’s membership dropped by 2,924 members between 2 and 9 June, falling from 237,099 to 234,175.

The sharpest decline occurred over four days - from the 5 June to the 9 June when nearly 1,000 members departed.

It follows the newly elected MP for Runcorn and Helsby Sarah Pochin using her Commons debut on 4 June to ask whether the UK should follow France, Denmark, and Belgium and ban the burqa in the name of public safety.

Just a day later, on 5 June, party chairman Zia Yusuf, a practising Muslim, resigned.

He described the Commons question as “dumb” and said he no longer believed the party had the right strategy to form a government.

But in a surprise move, Yusuf returned to Reform UK just 48 hours later, on 7 June, taking on a new senior role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Zia Yusuf has returned to Reform, 48 hours after quitting over the 'burqa ban' row

The new division will focus on policy development, media strategy, party fundraising and local government spending reviews.

Yusuf later said his resignation was a “miscalculation”, citing exhaustion and online racist abuse as factors in his decision to step down.

He also stated he would “probably” support a burqa ban if he were an MP, although this remains outside current party policy.

Despite the week’s turbulence, Reform UK’s membership remains higher than it was at the start of May — up 4,775 members over five weeks.

The party is now preparing for a series of key electoral contests, including local council and Welsh Senedd elections.

Following our findings a Reform UK spokesperson said: “This is normal membership churn. This time last year our membership increased drastically.

Over the past year, Reform UK’s membership has grown by more than 200,000.

“What we are seeing now is the result of year-long memberships that did not originally sign up for auto-renewals. This number will increase once renewals are processed.

“We are the only political party in the UK that publicly publishes and updates its membership figures live.”