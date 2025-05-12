Exclusive

Reform UK accused of vetting failures after ‘extreme’ posts by new councillors uncovered

12 May 2025, 11:49 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 16:06

Reform UK 'Thank You' event, Kent, UK.
Reform UK 'Thank You' event, Kent, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Draper

Reform UK has been accused of lying about its vetting process after LBC was shown social media posts by newly elected councillors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The social media posts have been described as racist, Islamophobic, and misogynistic – including a post by one elected councillor who "joked" about beating his wife.

The party got its highest share of the vote to date at this month’s local elections, taking hundreds of seats from Labour and the Conservatives and storming to victory in 10 councils across the country.

After being marred by controversial candidates, Reform UK was forced to drop in last year’s general election campaign.

The party’s leader, Nigel Farage, said it had since improved the vetting process, making it “as good if not better” than other parties.

But LBC has been made aware of social media posts by several Reform UK councillors across the country, which campaigners say undermine those claims, with one Labour MP accusing Farage of “fibbing”.

The posts seen by LBC include:

  • A Reform UK councillor "joking" about domestic abuse and racially stereotyping former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
  • Another saying we should build fewer mosques because they “divide communities”.
  • Others appearing to promote conspiracy theories that climate change is ‘geo-engineered’ and supporting far right figures including Tommy Robinson.

When probed by Tom Swarbrick, Deputy Leader Richard Tice said "anybody that's inappropriate will be looked at and investigated".

"If someone requires investigation, they will be investigated", he added, saying if people had "concerns" they could send it over and team will look at it.

Richard Tice
Richard Tice. Picture: LBC

Many of the posts were made in the last year, with some posted while candidates were campaigning for the local elections.

In comments criticised by campaigners, newly elected councillor for Hythe West in Kent, Peter Osborne, made several posts about women on Facebook.

One of these, dated 2020, appeared to show a text conversation with a friend in which he says his wife ‘crashed’ the Porsche and had locked herself in the bathroom to avoid being beaten by him.

Another post, also historic, showed a photograph of a woman called Eileen covered in white liquid with a crude reference to the song, Come On Eileen.

He also posted a photo of the then-Prime Minister Liz Truss in 2022 with the caption: “On the bright side, she has got a cracking pair of t**s”.

Another post from October 2022, when Rishi Sunak was Prime Minister, appeared to racially stereotype him, showing a picture of 10 Downing Street being turned into a Londis convenience store.

Read more: Tackling child poverty could be Labour’s defining mission – and its best chance to stop Reform UK’s rise

Read more: Lib Dems launch internal ‘Reform Watch’ in bid to monitor Farage-led policies

A screenshot showing newly elected councillor for Hythe West in Kent, Peter Osborne, sharing a post that racially stereotyped Rishi Sunak
A screenshot showing newly elected councillor for Hythe West in Kent, Peter Osborne, sharing a post that racially stereotyped Rishi Sunak. Picture: LBC

Since he was elected, Mr Osborne’s posts have been hidden from the public.

He is among several newly elected councillors in Kent, where the party now has overall control of the council, whose social media has been described as extreme.

Dean Burns, councillor for Ashford East, commented on one of his Facebook posts in April this year, saying that the UK should build less Islamic mosques because they ‘divide communities’.

Mary Lawes is the newly elected councillor for Folkestone East. In November last year, she shared conspiracy theories on Facebook about ‘geo-engineered’ climate change and ‘chemtrails’ – the widely discredited belief that airplanes are spraying toxic chemicals to control the weather – writing that she had been talking about this “for years.”

This was followed by a post on April 25 – just over a week before the local elections – where she accused Microsoft founder Bill Gates of “geo-engineering” and “playing god”.

She also shared a speech about migration by German far-right MEP Christine Anderson, a member of the AFD, which is being monitored by the country’s spy agency for suspected extremism.

A screenshot from Facebook showing Dean Burns, councillor for Ashford East, criticising mosques.
A screenshot from Facebook showing Dean Burns, councillor for Ashford East, criticising mosques. Picture: LBC

Ms Anderson is a former campaigner for the Pegida movement - Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West – a German far-right group which believes Europe is being taken over by Islam.

Another example seen by LBC was a YouTube music video made by a Reform councillor, also in Kent, which describes ‘new people filling up the country’, accompanied by AI generated images of black and brown men, with some appearing to wear traditional Arabic headdresses.

A local Kent branch chair, now an elected councillor, was also found to have a historic picture on Facebook of someone with their face painted brown, captioned: “New staff member”.

Labour MP Mike Tapp, who is a vocal critic of Reform UK, described the findings as “disturbing” and said they exposed the party’s vetting failures.

He said: “Nigel Farage boasted that his party’s candidate vetting procedures were robust. If he’s fibbing about that, then what else isn’t he telling the public?”

LBC was also shown other examples across the country – including in Durham, where several Reform councillors may be forced to resign over a conflict of interest because they already have council jobs, according to reports.

LBC was shown evidence of Delves Lane councillor Jackie Teasdale offering vocal support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

In a post on X, which has since been hidden, Ms Teasdale said it was a “f***ing disgrace” that Robinson was imprisoned.

Responding to a video alleging to show a male migrant verbally abusing police, she called for “that” to be “strung up” and suggested Robinson should be freed.

The video was originally shared by Turning Point UK, a group which co-organised a demonstration on Remembrance Day in November 2023 to ‘protect’ the Cenotaph from pro-Palestine protesters, leading to violent clashes between far-right protesters and police.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is currently serving an 18-month prison term for repeating false claims about a 15-year-old refugee and has previously been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Farage has said he "never wants anything to do with" Robinson, ruling out calls from some members to allow him to join the party.

Campaign group Hope Not Hate, which has repeatedly criticised Reform UK, said LBC’s findings were consistent with its own research.

A screenshot showing Delves Lane councillor Jackie Teasdale offering vocal support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
A screenshot showing Delves Lane councillor Jackie Teasdale offering vocal support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Picture: LBC

Director of research, Dr Joe Mulhall, said: “Sadly it’s no longer shocking to find Reform candidates engaging in this sort of extremism – some of it Islamophobic and racist, some of it deeply nasty and distasteful.

“It’s clear Reform has a real problem with racism against Islam and anti-migrant sentiment.

“It’s a core element of their supporter base - and it shows the level of tolerance for extremism and racism in the party.

“This is not just a bad apple – it’s a deeply rooted problem within the party and across the country. Some of these people clearly weren’t vetted at all.

“And we’re increasingly seeing that Reform is not removing these candidates once people provide evidence of how extreme they are.”

Mr Farage has previously said hundreds of people who applied to be candidates in the local elections had been rejected because they said things which were “ridiculous, outrageous, embarrassing”.

LBC has reached out to Reform UK’s central office and to each councillor we have named.

And celebrating his party’s “landslide” victory, Farage said in a video on X last week that he had “transformed” and “professionalised” the party.

According to reports, Reform used an AI software leading up to the local elections to scan candidates’ social media accounts, and in an interview last month, Mr Farage said the party used AI techniques to “give us a bit of a shortcut”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachael Blackmore celebrates with the Gold Cup after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore has announced her retirement from riding.

Pioneering jockey Rachael Blackmore announces shock retirement after record-breaking career

Firefighters responding to a fire at an electrical substation in the Cunningham Place and Aberdeen Place area in Maida Vale

Firefighters rush to put out same London substation engulfed in massive blaze just two weeks ago

The group carried out surveillance on prominent targets, at times using fake identities, and deployed advanced technology to acquire intelligence

Putin's Bulgarian spy ring jailed for 50 years for running mass 'intelligence operation' out of Great Yarmouth B&B

Supporters prepare for the release of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza

Hamas says it has freed Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria outside their Kentish Town home

Police launch urgent probe into fire at Keir Starmer’s north London home

Nicola Sturgeon will join her successors Humza Yousaf and John Swinney, along with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, in voting against the legislation on Tuesday.

'The most difficult decision of my career': Nicola Sturgeon will not back assisted dying legislation in Scotland

Hospital staff in scrubs on a ward

Nurses determined to ‘fight for more’, union boss says

The entire Bakerloo and Waterloo and City lines were suspended, while the Northern, Jubilee and Elizabeth line services were suffering from severe delays.

Passengers plunged into chaos as London Underground network suffers power outage

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he has pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone.

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan pleads not guilty to harassing trans activist

Apple Pay and other contactless forms of payment are becoming more popular due to their convenience

‘Apple Pay Prank’: Why TikTokers are using sound effects to wind up strangers

Abdirahman Ibrahim has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years

Road rage driver who mowed down e-bike rider for doing wheelies jailed for life

Owen Lawrence

Man who attacked women, 19 and 31, in suspected crossbow attack in Leeds died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Lucy Connolly is due to have an appeal against her sentence heard on Thursday

Ex-Tory councillor’s wife seeking to appeal sentence for racial hatred tweet

Chroming has been seen as a dangerous trend on TikTok

What is chroming - the killer former TikTok trend?

Sant Antoni de Portmany, Spain.

British teen 'fighting for his life' after plunging from third-floor Ibiza apartment

x

'We are not broken' just 'different': Chris Packham slams RFK Jr after US Health Secretary vows to find cause for autism

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Man charged with rape and sexual assault against two girls, 16 and 17, near train station

Israelis pray and hold a poster with photo of Edan Alexander.

Hamas to release last living American hostage Edan Alexander as part of ceasefire efforts today
A group of people believed to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following small boat crossings in the Channel.

Migrant dies and seven others injured attempting to cross English Channel

A burgundy Ferrari 488 Pista driving on a road.

British couple killed after £300k Ferrari plunges into Spanish river in horror crash

Virat Kohli

'A true torchbearer': Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli retires ahead of England tour

Xabi Alonso.

Xabi Alonso 'signs with Real Madrid until 2028', replacing Carlo Ancelotti as manager next season
Aftermath of Russian drone wreckage falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv

Russia launches massive wave of drone strikes at Ukraine hours after Zelenskyy offers to meet Putin
2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises - Backstage

The complete list of winners from the 2025 TV BAFTAs

Tom Cruise spoke about the background to Rain Man during a talk at the BFI

Tom Cruise reveals chance encounter in London takeaway led to Rain Man role

Officials inspect documents found in the basement of Argentina's Supreme Court in Buenos Aires

Argentina's top court finds 80 boxes linked to the Nazi regime during a routine basement search

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Lady Victoria Hervey, Prince Andrew's ex lover, has claimed Virginia Giuffre defended the disgraced royal in phone call recordings.

Jeffrey Epstein's abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre 'defended Prince Andrew in FBI tapes', embattled royal's ex tells LBC
Speaking over footage of her and Prince William in the Isle of Mull earlier this month, Kate urged society to "reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts".

Princess of Wales shares emotional message on using 'healing power of nature' during cancer battle in new film project
Jack Harries was arrested in 2019 for criminal damage and aggravated trespass, but was later acquitted

King’s Foundation commends formerly arrested Extinction Rebellion eco-activist

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News