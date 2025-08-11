Tens of thousands join campaign to reopen iconic Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig

11 August 2025, 11:18

A campaign to reopen one of Birmingham’s most historic music venues is gaining major traction, following the death of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne.
By Lindsey Alder

A campaign to reopen one of Birmingham’s most historic music venues is gaining major traction, following the death of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

More than 27,000 people have signed a petition to save The Crown pub, a now-shuttered venue in the city centre where Black Sabbath played their very first gig.

Closed for 11 years, the pub sits on Station Street – an area under threat from redevelopment plans that could see it, the UK’s oldest working cinema, and Britain’s longest-running Repertory Theatre torn down in favour of a new tower block.

Last year, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne were made aware of the proposals – and their reaction speaks volumes.

Ozzy Osbourne wants Birmingham's The Crown pub to be saved

Since the legendary rocker died last month, the campaign to get the Crown re-opened and Station Street designated as a cultural asset has gathered steam - this time with the focus on paying tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

The petition was launched by Darren John, who spoke to LBC about the venue's lasting impact.

“The Crown is a special place in Birmingham. We’ve nicknamed it the Cathedral of Sound. It’s influenced every great musical genre over the last hundred years.

“People are realising, especially after Ozzy’s sad passing, that he belongs up there with Hendrix, Bowie, Lennon and Nina Simone. We haven’t seen scenes like this for a UK musician’s passing since John Lennon – people flew in from Sweden, Peru, Colombia, Japan, the U.S. – just to pay tribute.

“It baffles me that Birmingham hasn’t seized the opportunity to honour this musical legacy. Liverpool’s Beatles economy generates £82 million and 2,200 jobs. Birmingham is the birthplace of heavy metal, reggae, folk, punk, 2 Tone.. we should be doing the same. The Crown could do that. There’d be six-month waiting lists if it reopened.”

LBC has been out and about talking to Ozzy Osbourne fans over the last few weeks, including those who travelled to Birmingham for his funeral procession, and almost all of them asked our reporters why the Crown was shut.

One of them was Andrew Smallman who works in the music industry:

“If the last month hasn't convinced the authorities to act, then what will? This isn't just about a band – this is the birthplace of a genre. And we’re lucky – the building’s still standing. There’s still graffiti on the walls, original posters – this is sacred ground. You can’t say that about many places in British music history.

“With the footfall from New Street Station, Grand Central, The Academy and nearby venues, this could be a thriving, living tribute to Ozzy and to Birmingham’s incredible music heritage. We owe it to future generations to protect this place. It just makes perfect sense.”

The Crown in Birmingham
The Crown in Birmingham. Picture: LBC

The campaign has also been backed by West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, who told LBC “The reopening of The Crown would be an incredible legacy for Ozzy. I understand plans are currently being drawn up by developers for the Station Street area and I think the sad loss of Ozzy has given this cause new momentum. I support those who want to a see a sustainable future secured for The Crown, so that it can not only serve as a fitting tribute to Ozzy and Black Sabbath but also become a landmark that attracts fans and visitors to our region."

However, the road ahead is uncertain. The Crown’s owners, Tokoyo Inn, have not responded to requests for comment. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport – which designated the pub a Grade II listed building last year – told LBC it was a matter for the Birmingham City Council.

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “Birmingham City Council is aware that the National Trust have brought together some proposals for Station Street, but we don’t have a formal submission. The Council recognises the cultural and historical significance of this area to the city and its communities. We are committed to working collaboratively with partners, including relevant trusts and stakeholders, to ensure that any future development reflects Birmingham’s identity and supports inclusive growth. The Council also wishes to reassure residents that we take seriously our role in protecting the city’s heritage, and any proposals will be carefully considered through the proper planning process to balance progress with preservation.”

A National Trust spokesperson said: “Our team in Birmingham aims to contribute to the thinking about what the city needs from its green spaces and nature, its culture, places and stories and what is needed to bring about positive change. They recently put together a visioning document around the importance of Station Street in terms of its significance to theatre, cinema and music and the wider cultural heritage of the city. The Crown Pub is referenced in the document as it is important to the cultural heritage of the city and currently in a state of disrepair. The visioning work is intended as a conversation starter for discussions and has been shared with the City Council. We understand the City Council is continuing these conversations with relevant stakeholders. We hope that the Crown Pub can be preserved and safeguarded for the future. “

LBC have also reached out to the remaining members of Black Sabbath for comment.

As the city continues to mourn one of its most iconic sons, many are asking whether this moment – and the global spotlight on Birmingham’s musical legacy – will finally galvanise action.

For now, The Crown remains shuttered. But the people of Birmingham – and Ozzy fans around the world – are making it clear: this place matters.

