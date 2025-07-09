Exclusive

UK is now Russia’s main target, with British criminals acting as Putin's foot soldiers, ex-spy warns

By EJ Ward

A former MI6 officer has warned that Russia is deliberately targeting Britain using proxy criminals to test its national resilience, following the landmark conviction of a gang who carried out an arson attack for the Wagner Group in London.

Christopher Steele, former head of the Russia desk at MI6, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Britain is now seen by Moscow as its “main foreign adversary”, and that the Kremlin is turning to low-cost, deniable sabotage operations to destabilise the UK.

“I think what Russia is doing is testing limits – really, of Britain’s preparedness, both to defend itself internally and to project power abroad,” Steele said. “Britain is regarded as Russia's main foreign adversary now, not America.”

His warning comes after five British men were convicted for their roles in a firebomb attack on a warehouse in Leyton, east London, which was being used to ship humanitarian aid and Starlink equipment to Ukraine.

The men acted on behalf of the Wagner Group – a proscribed terrorist organisation with links to Russian military intelligence.

About £1 million worth of damage was caused in the March 2023 blaze, which was live-streamed by one of the attackers.

The plot also included plans to firebomb a Mayfair restaurant and wine shop and kidnap their owner – Russian dissident Evgeny Chichvarkin – in a campaign orchestrated online through encrypted Telegram chats.

Steele said the use of British criminals reflected a deliberate Russian strategy to outsource hostile acts to people motivated by money rather than ideology.

“There is recruitment going on online, quite often criminals, for reasons of deniability,” he said. “It’s only £1,000 to carry out this arson attack, so you can imagine what sort of operations they might be able to initiate.”

The arsonists were tracked using mobile phone data, CCTV, and traffic cameras, with one of the attackers caught on camera dropping a large knife near the scene. Key evidence included text messages and videos of the attack shared among the group.

The ringleaders, Dylan Earl and Jake Reeves, had admitted acting on behalf of the Wagner Group and became the first people convicted under the UK’s new National Security Act 2023.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said the case was “a clear example of an organisation linked to the Russian state using proxies” to commit acts of sabotage.

“The warehouse arson put members of the public at great risk, and it was only by good fortune nobody was seriously injured or worse,” he said. “Those involved showed little or no regard for the UK’s wider security.”

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the case showed the Government’s strategy was working: “National security is the foundation of our Plan for Change, and these convictions should serve as a clear warning to those seeking to undermine our national security.”

Steele said the threat from Russia now relies less on Cold War-style spycraft and more on a blend of financial pressure and opportunistic recruitment.

“It’s a bit of both,” he said. “Russia relies on pressure on individuals and financial incentives rather than ideology. Money’s always been a more powerful recruiting tool than ideology.”

Earl, a self-styled wholesale drug dealer from Leicestershire, had been in direct contact with a Wagner Group operative and told them he was willing to carry out further “missions”. He was arrested with cash, drugs, and a Russian flag in his home, and bragged online of having contacts with other organised crime groups.

Police found footage of the Leyton fire on his phone, along with messages in which he described Chichvarkin – the exiled Russian businessman – as an “amazing target”.

Prosecutors said the case illustrated how Moscow was willing to exploit the UK's openness for strategic gain.

David Cawthorne, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “It is clear this was a targeted attack… These convictions send a very clear message that this type of offending will not be tolerated on UK soil.”

Steele added that while traditional counterintelligence work remains vital, the threat landscape has shifted: “This sort of operation doesn’t require a Russian officer to come into Britain and carry out an act like it did at Salisbury with Novichok. The battlefield has changed – and it’s on our doorstep.”