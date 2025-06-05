Russia is ‘laughing’ at UK military drones ‘built to fail’, warns expert behind Ukraine’s drone war

5 June 2025, 15:54

“The Russians will be laughing at how unprepared we are.”
“The Russians will be laughing at how unprepared we are.”. Picture: LBC

By Joseph Draper

The British and French armed forces risk pouring billions into drone programmes that would 'crash and burn' in real combat, according to a leading British volunteer at the heart of Ukraine’s drone war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Woodruff, from East Sussex, has helped produce thousands of attack drones through his charity Frontline Kit - cheap, remote-controlled aircraft that have destroyed millions of pounds in tanks, air defences, and vehicles behind enemy lines.

But he said he’s “terrified” by what he’s seen in recent promotional footage of UK and French drone models, describing them as poorly built, underpowered, and unfit for combat.

His warning comes as the Government commits £2 billion to drone warfare under its Strategic Defence Review, promising to arm British forces with the “weapons of the future”.

Read More: Five per cent NATO spending ‘will happen’, says Pete Hegseth, as UK faces mounting pressure to be ‘combat ready’

Read More: Keir Starmer will meet head of NATO next week after proposed defence spending hike

But he said he’s “terrified” by what he’s seen.
But he said he’s “terrified” by what he’s seen. Picture: LBC

Instead, Mr Woodruff said the Ministry of Defence risks wasting money on experimental and unproven systems, instead of learning from battlefield-tested, mass-producible drones in Ukraine.

He said: “I’ve seen the RAF’s new model, and it’s terribly built. “You’d expect some level of quality control if you’re going to promote this to the world.

“The Russians will be laughing at how unprepared we are.”

Mr Woodruff said the Ministry of Defence risks wasting money on experimental and unproven systems.
Mr Woodruff said the Ministry of Defence risks wasting money on experimental and unproven systems. Picture: LBC

The model he reviewed — a 7-inch First Person View (FPV) drone shown in RAF social media posts — is meant to be part of the UK’s push toward autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons. In a visual inspection at their workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Mr Woodruff and his team claim to have found multiple design faults, including:

  • A ‘weak’ frame lacking ‘structural integrity’
  • Visibly low-quality motors
  • A bent antenna and undersized battery limiting signal and range

Mr Woodruff also claimed France’s new mobile 3D printing units, designed to make drones directly on the battlefield, are destined to fail.

Mr Woodruff also claimed France’s new mobile 3D printing units, designed to make drones directly on the battlefield, are destined to fail.
Mr Woodruff also claimed France’s new mobile 3D printing units, designed to make drones directly on the battlefield, are destined to fail. Picture: LBC
Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves the stage after delivering a speech announcing the UK will build 12 new attack submarines.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves the stage after delivering a speech announcing the UK will build 12 new attack submarines. Picture: Getty

He said the idea has already been tried “hundreds of times" and abandoned by drone units across Ukraine.

He said: “It’s not strong enough, even with the strongest [material].

“When you strap a munition to it, the frame flexes and changes the flight characteristics, sending the flight computer into a frenzy, meaning these things crash.“It’s terrifying that I know more about simple drone production than the British and French militaries.”

His comments come days after Ukrainian special forces reportedly used £200 drones of the kind his team builds to strike deep inside Russia, damaging 30% of the country’s long-range bomber fleet.

He said: “We’ve hit 25-million-dollar air defence systems with our drones, so we understand how to make a big difference with something that costs £200.”

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey (L) speaks with Private Charlie Bugby of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, who features on the front page of the Strategic Defence Review during a visit of the Warminster Garrison.
Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey (L) speaks with Private Charlie Bugby of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, who features on the front page of the Strategic Defence Review during a visit of the Warminster Garrison. Picture: Getty

Woodruff’s blunt assessment of British and French drones echoes broader criticism that the Government still lacks a clear plan to mass-produce proven, low-cost systems ready for combat.

That’s despite the SDR promising to shift defence procurement away from “top-down” decision-making by putting frontline experience first.

Dr Jack Watling of thinktank, the Royal United Services Institute, has warned that the armed forces need to “get out of the innovation mindset and into an industrial one”, focusing on quantity and reliability over experimental tech.

In a statement to LBC, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence reiterated its commitment to improving the “accuracy and lethality” of the armed forces by investing £4 billion in autonomous systems.

They added that all drones used by the British Army go through “rigorous testing”.

LBC has also approached the French Army for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after the Makin review

Bishop and Colman's mustard heir face discipline over safeguarding failings in church sex abuse scandal

He is the "first actor from the films to reprise" their role on stage, and this will be Felton's Broadway debut.

Tom Felton to reprise role of Draco in ‘Harry Potter’ on Broadway

Keisha Buchanan was subjected to an 'oppressive and controlling relationship', prosecutors allege

Footballer in court accused of assaulting Sugababes star and banning her from wearing red lipstick

Chelsey Suzanne Knox

Teaching assistant sent teenage boy topless photos and video of herself in shower

Police at the scene where a teenage pedestrian died in the 'hit and run' crash

Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in 'hit-and-run' that left e-bike rider, 18, fighting for his life

(Left to right) Chelsea forward Lauren James, Brighton & Hove Albion's Michelle Agyemang, and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze

Lauren James and Michelle Agyemang named in England’s Euro 2025 squad

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a previous meeting at the British embassy.

Keir Starmer will meet head of NATO next week after proposed defence spending hike

38-year-old Greg Monks from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Scottish man dies after 'jumping over wall' to 'steep drop' on stag-do leading to week long search

Michael Hyde, 53, from Grays in Essex, was active on online chat forums where users shared indecent images and video of children

Sex offender who was 'high ranking' moderator of online paedophile ring that livestreamed child sexual abuse jailed

Kulsuma Akter

Youtuber admits stabbing wife to death as she pushed baby in pram in street - but denies murder

Retired police dogs campaigning outside the Houses of Parliament with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

Ministers urged to give pensions to retired police dogs

According to reports, police had been given until Friday to search the area, but will likely step down the hunt this evening if nothing is found.

Madeleine McCann cops set 'to call off search after just three days' of scouring prime suspect's 'rat run'

Tommy Robinson (Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court to appear before judge over harassment of two journalists between August 5 and 7 2024

Tommy Robinson denies harassing two journalists

The flight was forced to divert to Memmingen Airport in Bavaria.

Ryanair passengers are 'thrown against the ceiling' with nine injured as extreme turbulence hits flight

A Russian strike on Ukraine was reported overnight, killing at least six.

Six dead, including baby, as Russia strikes Ukraine hours after Putin vows to take 'revenge' in call with Trump

Judi Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai

Bodies of husband and wife taken on October 7 recovered by Israel in 'special operation'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chloe Haynes' pre-inquest review had initially been scheduled for this week.

Probe into death of woman, 21, 'crushed' under wardrobe in Liverpool hotel after night out delayed
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

'It was part of my childhood': One Direction star Zayn Malik 'beyond elated' over free school meals announcement
.

'I took a knife off the streets': Pc sacked for ‘lack of respect’ to blade-carrying teen gives his side of the story
Residents won a legal case against Lambeth Council after its Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme was deemed unlawful.

London council told to immediately remove 'unlawful' Low Traffic Neighbourhood that raked in £1m in fines
Ariana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre

Viewers transported back to the world of Oz as first trailer for Wicked: For Good is released
Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

Hundreds of thousands in Gaza face 'malnutrition and famine' without unlimited access to aid, UN warns
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth

Five per cent NATO spending ‘will happen’, says Pete Hegseth, as UK faces mounting pressure to be ‘combat ready’
Women are less likely to get care for potentially fatal heart condition, study finds

Women less likely to get care for potentially fatal heart condition, study reveals

Eve Donnelly, 39, from Kensington in Liverpool, was repeatedly beaten up, locked in the yard like a dog and left feeling suicidal.

Locked naked in the yard and treated like a dog - Domestic abuse victim urged others to be brave
Staniforth Road, Sheffield

Teen killed after E-bike, pedestrian and car collide in Sheffield

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.

Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London

King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan and her husband can seen dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News