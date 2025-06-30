Exclusive

‘Russian readiness ringing alarm bells across Europe’, defence giant chief warns LBC

(left to right) Rear Admiral Martin Connell, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, Captain Darren Houston, Sir Simon Lister and John Howie at Roysth Dockyard in Fife, ahead of the departure of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for sea trials. Picture: Alamy

By Alan Zycinski

Russia’s capability and readiness is ringing alarm bells across Europe, LBC has been warned.

The Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business Sir Simon Lister spoke to us at the defence giant’s yard in Glasgow where eight Type 26 frigates are currently being built for the Royal Navy.

The billion pound 8000-tonne vessels will be used to hunt for Russian submarines in the North Atlantic with the first expected to enter service in 2028.

And Sir Simon told LBC “the imperative on his teams to perform” was stronger than ever given the all time high threat levels he believes are being posed by the Kremlin.

He said: “In 48 years of service in the armed forces or the defence industry, I'd say it's the most tense and challenging time for us all.

“In that 48 years of me being involved in it and having been a close observer of the first Soviet and then Russian threat, I'd see it as more active and forward deployed as it's ever been, with a sense of, in some areas, cutting edge capability that we must really be alert to and concerned about.

“Because it's not just the existence of the capability, it's the apparent readiness to use it. And I think the combination of the capability and the readiness to use it is ringing alarm bells across Europe.

(third left -right) Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Managing Director of BAE Systems' naval ships business Simon Lister and Defence Secretary John Healey speak to a member of staff during a visit to BAE Systems in Govan, Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

“The imperative on us to perform has never been stronger. And we all feel that, you know, we will respond to that trust, but we all feel it.”

LBC was also invited on a tour of the first Type 26 frigate on BAE’s production line and nearing completion ‘HMS Glasgow’.

We learned how its state of the art radar surveillance will be able to reach 200,000 metres, track 800 objects at the same time and cut through interference to the equivalent of 10,000 mobile phone signals.

Global Combat Ship Procurement and Supply Chain Director Naval Ships Sean Scott also showed us its adaptable ‘Mission Bay’ and flight deck allowing for torpedo-armed helicopters, drones and other boats to be stored and launched.

And discussing its weapons systems, which feature Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missiles and a Mk45 Mod 4A Medium Calibre Gun, he said: “The 5inch gun is something we’ve not brought on to this size of frigate before.

“It is a really good deterrent. If you come across an anti submarine warship with this kind of capability, you’re going to think twice about taking it on”

We were also told how BAE is hoping to cut the build time of the later vessels in the order, to 66 months, after officially opening its new ship build hall last week.

The Janet Harvey hall - part of a £300million investment - allows for construction to take place undercover.

Stephen Charlick, MOD DE&S Type 26 Resident Project Officer, said: “Protecting the United Kingdom and its interests from evolving global threats requires state-of-the-art vessels like the Type 26 frigate and the investment by our industry partner, BAE Systems, underscores the commitment to equipping our armed forces.

“The Janet Harvey Hall brings an improved approach to warship assembly and outfit, driving quality throughout the build, and this approach supports regular delivery of vessels in line with the Royal Navy need.”

Sir Simon added: “The Janet Harvey Hall marks a major step forward for shipbuilding in Glasgow and will help enable efficient and safe shipbuilding for decades to come. It’s a symbol of pride not just for our skilled workforce who bring these ships to life, but for the entire city.”