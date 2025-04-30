Exclusive

'I'm a proud Englishman', Sir Sadiq Khan says, as he praises 'proper patriotism' - but warns of 'poison of far-right'

30 April 2025, 21:03 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 12:19

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sir Sadiq Khan has said he is "proud" to be English, while praising "proper patriotism" and warning of the "poisonous" far-right.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Writing for LBC, the London mayor said he valued his English and European identities, as well as his Pakistani and Asian heritage and his Muslim faith.

Sir Sadiq said that the UK had become much more diverse and inclusive since his childhood - while also warning of a "concerted effort" by the far-right to destabilise Britain's multicultural society.

The London mayor grew up in Tooting, south London in the 1970s and 1980s and said that as a boy he was "not always comfortable" with the St George's Cross.

"It was a time when, first, the National Front, and then the BNP were on the march and it sometimes felt our flag had been co-opted by them," he wrote.

Read more: English, Muslim, European – and Proud of Every Part of My Identity, writes Sir Sadiq Khan

Read more: England faces a ‘never-ending fight for our flag and values’, Starmer warns on St George's Day

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan
London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

Sir Sadiq said that Euro '96, held in England, served as a turning point and helped foster a more inclusive national identity.

"I’ll never forget watching England dismantle the Dutch 4-1 at Wembley," he said. "It was an exhilarating performance that led to an outpouring of joy and euphoria.

"And after the final whistle, tens of thousands of us waved the red cross with gusto and embraced while chanting ‘football’s coming home’."

Sir Sadiq said it felt that "our flag had been reclaimed and recast as a symbol of national unity".

Khan said Euro '96 had helped foster a more inclusive patriotism
Khan said Euro '96 had helped foster a more inclusive patriotism. Picture: Getty

He added that after the heroics of Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham, the St George's Cross "no longer belonged to the hateful few, but to the decent majority."

Sir Sadiq, who was to rise through the ranks of the Labour Party to become a government minister before moving to City Hall, said the country "became more liberal and inclusive" in the 1990s and 2000s.

"Increasingly, we came to appreciate that our people could have multiple identities," he said.

"For example, I’m proud to be a Londoner and to be English, just as I’m proud to be of Pakistani and Asian heritage, and proud to be European and someone of Islamic faith.

"In my eyes, these identities don’t contradict one another. They make us who we are. There’s no tension between patriotism and pluralism."

Watch Again: James O'Brien is joined by London Mayor Sadiq Khan | 07/03/25

Sir Sadiq said this concept had "long been accepted by the British public", pointing out that athletes like Jude Bellingham and Kelly Holmes "can each represent our country, be English and each be proud of their own heritage."

He said that pinning down what makes someone English can be difficult.

"It’s a fluid, not a fixed, concept and one that has developed over hundreds of years," he added.

"To some, it’s about manners and mannerisms. Cups of tea and cricket. Paddington, our green and pleasant land, and – of course – penalty shootout heartbreak.

"To others, it’s about fish and chips, Sunday roasts and chicken tikka masala."

Khan says England is the country of Jane Austen and Anthony Joshua
Khan says England is the country of Jane Austen and Anthony Joshua. Picture: Alamy

Sir Sadiq said England was "the country of Shakespeare and Stormzy; Jane Austen and Anthony Joshua.

"Modern England is a tapestry of various cultures, faiths, histories and influences – bound together by the values of democracy, decency, fairness and respect."

He said there were "so many reasons to take pride in being English" - but warned that the public "cannot be complacent" amid a "concerted effort to normalise views that were once rightly consigned to the fringes."

"We must always be on our guard against those whose so-called patriotism seems to be less about love of country and more about hatred and exclusion of others," Sir Sadiq said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passengers at Madrid's Atocha station during the recent blackout that hit Spain

Experts issue warning over 'more frequent' UK blackouts - after major power cut in Spain and Portugal

The dog chased the horses

Shocking moment police horses are attacked by out-of-control dog

Wildfire. Jerusalem. Israel. Forest fire. Forest. Forest fire in progress. Fire. Large flames. USA. Climate change. 2025. Fire. April.

Israel declares national emergency after worst wildfires in country's history lead to evacuations

Sir Bob Geldof during the launch event for the Live Aid musical 'Just For One Day', at Wembley Stadium, north London. Picture date: Thursday May 1, 2025.

Sir Bob Geldof says future Live Aid event looks 'unlikely' musician blames advent of social media

Daniel Graham, 39, (bottom right) Adam Carruthers, 32, (top right) each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree

'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury

Woman lying on bed, suffering from strong stomach pain, endometriosis, menstruation.

NHS approves new at-home pill for women with 'debilitating' endometriosis

Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,

Boy, 14, arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Merseyside

Members of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap : Mo Chara, also know as Liam Og O Hannaidh (C), Moglai Bap also known as Naoise O Caireallain (L) and DJ Provai also known as JJ O Dochartaigh (R)

Counter-terror police launch investigation in to Kneecap after 'kill your local MP' call

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?

Dame Deborah James (BowelBabe) on the occasion of the presentation of her Damehood. Her mother says awareness is her legacy

Spreading awareness is Dame Deborah James's 'amazing legacy' says her mother

Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday

White and Blue Police Tape with POLICE DO NOT CROSS with DLR station on the background

Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Still life of Wegovy with a weight scale.

CDC warns more education needed, as fat jabs send 25,000 Americans to hospital

A general view of the match ball prior to a Barclays Women's Super League match.

Trans women to be barred from women's football in England, FA says

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rust is "haunted by death and scandal", critics have said as the Alec Baldwin movie is released

Alec Baldwin movie Rust 'haunted' by cinematographer shooting, critics say

.

Ex Met chief Lord Hogan-Howe slams 'awful' gross misconduct probe into officer who shot dead Chris Kaba
People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

Chris Eubank Jr (right) in action against Conor Benn (left). Eubank jr says he underwent eye surgery

Chris Eubank Jr says he needed eye surgery after ‘headbutt’ in Conor Benn fight

A Russian drone strike overnight killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential area of Odesa

Russia launches deadly drone strike on Ukraine hours after Kyiv signs minerals deal with US
Baller League UK - Match Day Two - VIP's

Maya Jama finally confirms romance with Ruben Dias after months of speculation

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

Locals to the Calton area are claiming it's also fuelled an 'out of control' situation with needles left in their streets.

Furious residents near UK's first drug consumption room rally over 'needle nightmare'

One of Britain's most iconic breweries is closing.

One of UK's most-iconic breweries to close its doors after more than 40 years as owner issues heartbreaking statement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sentebale Gathers Innovative Funders & Business Leaders in Southern Africa - Day 2

Another trustee at charity founded by Prince Harry resigns

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'
King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception in celebration of community-based initiatives raising awareness about cancer and supporting those living with cancer at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles' message to fellow cancer patients: Read in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News