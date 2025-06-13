Exclusive

Sadiq Khan warns knife crime could rise after Met Police miss out in Rachel Reeves' spending review

Sir Sadiq Khan has told LBC News that he's concerned knife crime could rise because the Met Police weren't given more funding in Rachel Reeves' spending review. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Sir Sadiq Khan has told LBC News that he's concerned knife crime could rise because the Met Police weren't given more funding in Rachel Reeves' spending review.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

During the State of London Debate on LBC News, where the Mayor faced 90 minutes of questions from Londoners on subjects including crime, transport and the environment, Sir Sadiq said there's been a reduction in homicides in London.

Yet he told Max from Richmond, he's concerned things could be about to go the other way: "After 14 years of cuts from central government, unless there's a stimulus of money from this government, we could see a reduction of police officers in London."

The Mayor said the problem of knife crime keeps him "up at night", adding that "to address this issue, you've got to support young people."

He continued: "When you've got youth clubs closing down, fewer police officers, add to that the glamorisation of carrying a knife - I've met too many people who've been bereaved."

He added that "we've been investing in youth workers, youth clubs, keeping children in school - paying for more police officers in London."

Sir Sadiq said he's met children under eleven in London who told him they know someone who carries a knife.

Sir Sadiq Khan speaks at LBC's State of London debate. Picture: LBC

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves | 12/06/25

The Chancellor told LBC that forces have to cope with having less money than they wanted in her spending review.

And she stressed that the public had to pay for the public services like schools and the police, and it was her job to balance those with the need to invest in Britain.

This week, she set out money for the NHS, schools and defence - and a huge boost for infrastructure spending in major projects.

But there were cuts to spending in departments like the Home Office.

Police forces have repeatedly warned they don't have the cash needed to deliver the promises Labour made in the election to halve knife crime and crime against women and girls, within a decade.

And they have even suggested they'll have to cut their numbers.

Labour promised 13,000 new police and support officers in last year's manifesto.

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, has said he's disappointed with London's settlement.

However, yesterday the Chancellor suggested that there was no budging in her spending.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "What I would say is that police spending power is going up by 2.3% a year above inflation. That is a general nervous settlement.

"Police have to live within the budgets we've set, but that is a real terms increase, well above inflation.

"And police now need to deliver within that budget. People have to pay for every public service.

"As a Chancellor, I have to balance those needs for investment in public services whilst also not spending more money than we have. And those are decisions we made yesterday. But it's a generous police settlement. Well above inflation, well above the average that they've had the last few years under the Conservatives."

And she said she did not accept there was a need to cut police numbers.

Sir Sadiq had said: “I’ve been determined to stand up for London.

“However, I remain concerned that this spending review could result in insufficient funding for the Met and fewer police officers.

“The way to level up other regions will never be to level down London. I’ll continue to fight for the investment we need so that we can continue building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.”

Sadiq Khan on ULEZ at the State of London Debate

'Threats'

Sir Sadiq also told LBC News his decision to expand London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) was probably the hardest thing he's done in his career, revealing he faced 'abuse and threats' to his life over the controversial move.

Speaking at State of London debate on LBC News, the London Mayor said the 'silent majority' were on his side despite the huge backlash he faced.

He said his Ulez expansion has now become 'a proxy for a culture war', adding that this is what 'worries' him.

Sir Sadiq defended his policy, adding that he is 'proud' of Londoners for voting for 'clean air' after winning the most recent Mayoral elections in London.

He said: "I don't want to pretend it was easy. It's probably the hardest thing I've ever done in my professional life.

Read more: Sadiq Khan clashes with Rachel Reeves in row over spending review cash for London

Read more: Small businesses can’t afford Sadiq Khan’s congestion charge tax grab

ULEZ Ultra Low Emission Zone Sign London - Signs for the new Ultra Low Emission Zone in central London implemented by Transport for London TFL in 2019. Picture: Alamy

"There were times where I had self doubt because of the abuse and the threats to my life and the abuse of my family and our home and so forth, but because you can sometimes make the mistake as a politician of thinking a vocal minority speak for everyone."

"It's become a proxy for a culture war", he later added, comparing it to "graffiti in our capital city... fare evasion in our capital city" and the "anti car" critics.

Sir Sadiq claimed social media is "giving the impression this is normal".

He said: "The impression was given that everyone was against a clean air. Everyone was against our kids, smaller lungs and so forth."

"I'm really pleased and proud that people stood with us.

"We spoke about this during the Mayoral campaign. I said "on the ballot paper is clean air". My main opponent wants to reverse Ulez.

"I'm quite clear where I stand. We got the biggest swing to an incumbent in the 25 years of Mayoral election and I'm really proud of the city for doing that."

The Ulez was first introduced in April 2019 within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

The daily charge runs between midnight and midnight so vehicles travelling into the zone before midnight and leaving after midnight will need to pay for two days.

Sir Sadiq announced a controversial expansion of the scheme which sees the Ulez charge cover all of London’s 32 boroughs.

It meant that after August 2023 all cars that do not meet European emissions standards have to pay a £12.50 charge every day to drive in London.

The Mayor of London previously came under a legal challenge from five Tory councils, who have questioned Mr Khan's use of data in justifying the ULEZ expansion.

