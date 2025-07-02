Spiralling social care costs mean one in five pensioners fear they will leave 'nothing' to loved ones

2 July 2025, 06:04

An elderly man sits alone in Trenance Gardens in Newquay, Cornwall.
The Liberal Democrats said that the poll revealed the “deep fears” people had about the turmoil in social care. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley and Connor Hand

The Liberal Democrats say the government have "backed away" from cross-party talks on social care, accusing them of "kicking reforms into the long-grass”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC can reveal the results of a shocking poll demonstrating the angst and concern felt by pensioners over

The findings from the market research consultancy Savanta reveal that one in five pensioners fear they will leave ‘nothing’ in inheritance to their loved ones due to the cost of social care.

The Liberal Democrats said that the poll revealed the “deep fears” people had about the turmoil in social care.

Over half of people (55%) surveyed said they were concerned that social care costs will significantly reduce the amount they can leave behind for loved ones with 54% of people saying the Government does not pay enough attention to the crisis hit sector.

Helen Morgan, the Lib Dem Health and Social Care spokesperson, told LBC that the results revealed the "deep rooted anxiety" pensioners feel towards the costs of social care.

Read More: Rayner to back plan to build 180,000 social homes in next decade

Read More: MPs write stinging letter to BBC boss Tim Davie demanding answers over Glastonbury coverage

An old lady walking along the seafront in Falmouth, Cornwall
In the recent Spending Review the Local Government Association criticised the government for a lack of "significant extra government money" towards social care, saying it was "worrying". Picture: Alamy

"They've saved up all of their life and the money is going to be spent on care rather than them being able to hand it down to their family".

The MP added that "people worry deeply about how much it's going to cost them if and when they need care for themselves".

The poll also found that a staggering 47% of people generally think that they will only be able to leave half or less of their intended inheritance for their loved ones after accounting for steep social care costs.

In the recent Spending Review the Local Government Association criticised the government for a lack of "significant extra government money" towards social care, saying it was "worrying".

It was recently revealed that councils are being forced to fork out £53,352 a year per pensioner in nursing care costs - a staggering 82 percent increase compared to 2015/16’s £29,276 annual rate according to figures gathered from House of Commons library data.

Just 22% of people polled who thought the government paid enough attention to social care, there are strong calls for cross-party talks to be resumed.

Helen Morgan MP claimed that the issue was now a "political football" and pleaded with the government to "resume cross party talks".

She told LBC, "cross party talks are so important, the Labour Party made a great start on this in December, but they've backed away from that as this year has gone on, and that's really disappointing".

"All of parties need to sit down and say 'this is a growing problem', by 2036 another half a million people a year are going to need care. It's not going away and we need to grow up and agree a long term solution".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This government is committed to building a National Care Service that is fair and affordable for all.

“We have already taken decisive action, helping people live independently in their own homes by providing £172 million for the Disabled Facilities Grant, increasing the Carer’s Allowance weekly earnings limit, and strengthening care careers through a new career structure, qualifications and opportunities for learning and development.

“But there is far more to do. Baroness Casey has started her work on the independent commission into adult social care and will build cross-party consensus. She will publish her first recommendations for proper reform of social care next year.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Occupation authorities have involved children posing with Russian flags, visiting military checkpoints, and writing letters to Russian soldiers.

Putin’s child army: The terrifying truth about Russia’s war on Ukraine’s kids

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 29: George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring Circuit on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria.(Photo by Vince Mignott/Alamy Live News)

George Russell talks us through a lap of Silverstone ahead of British Grand Prix

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. The number of nurses and midwives registered to work in the UK has 'decelerated' due to a 'significant slowdown' in international recruitment.

Record number of NHS operations given in private hospitals

Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their first round women's single match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Coco Gauff suffers shock first-round defeat as Wimbledon upsets continue

n 2023, Panthera Britannia Declassified filmmakers unveiled the "clearest" big cat photo: a green-eyed black panther-like cat in Smallthorne, Staffordshire.

Panthers, pumas and ‘lion-like’ beasts: police reports reveal wave of UK big cat sightings

File photo dated 22/08/18 of a general view of HMP Pentonville, north London.

‘Smell detectors’ and AI cameras considered to monitor criminals

Dollar Continues To Fluctuate Against Pound And Euro

Bank of England calls on public to decide next banknote theme

Woman washing hands in bathroom sink, close-up

Water firms will be forced to pay households up to £2,000 in compensation over failures in new crackdown on sector

NATO Leaders Attend 2025 Summit In The Hague

Donald Trump claims Israel has 'agreed' to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as he urges Hamas to accept deal

Exclusive
Government Launches Investigation Into Substation Incident That Grounded Heathrow Flights

Power outage at Heathrow airport may have been caused by paper getting caught in power generators

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest

Jury reaches verdict on four counts in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial

The women, aged 70 and 68, both died after colliding with the blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

Tributes paid to 'loving' elderly sisters hit by car while on ‘morning walk’

Jack Draper during his match against Sebastian Baez on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Jack Draper breezes past ailing Sebastian Baez in Wimbledon opener

The incident took place at Rushey Green, Catford, London.

Double Catford stabbing leaves two in hospital as man arrested

Man charged with murder of pregnant mother of two Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee

Man charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two

'Palestine Action' Activists Occupy Roof Of Guardtech In Suffolk.

Two arrested as Palestine Action claims to block Israeli arms company's UK site

Latest News

See more Latest News

The number of births in England and Wales rose last year, helped by a “notable” jump in babies born to fathers aged 60 and over. Picture: Alamy

Births in England and Wales increase for first time since 2021 - thanks to 'notable' rise in older fathers
Leonna Ruka, seven, was killed after a tree collapsed in a park in Essex.

Pictured: Girl, 7, who died after tree crushed her in public park as family pays tribute

Zacariah Boulares, left, has been jailed for 22 months after mugging Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour.

Phone thief who tried to mug Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour during 'ruthless' spree jailed for 22 months
Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout

Teenager told headteacher 'I’m not right in the head' after fatally stabbing Harvey Willgoose, jury told
Robbie Savage has been appointed manager of National League side Forest green

Robbie Savage appointed new manager of National League club

An F-35B on a runway at night

F-35 fighter jet stranded at Indian airport for 2 weeks as it awaits repairs - with no completion date in sight
A worker at a cereal plant in the US died after getting trapped in an oven.

Cereal factory worker, 38, dies after becoming "trapped" in industrial oven

A man from Southport has been jailed for 15 years for child sex offences. Picture: Merseyside Police

'Vile' man jailed for 15 years after committing multiple sex offences against children

Three photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

New foreign influence scheme launches with focus on Russian and Iranian covert activities

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon will be starring at the Old Vic in September

Susan Sarandon 'terrified but excited' to make London stage debut

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III talks with Annabel Biddulph of the Royal Company of Archers, the King's official bodyguard in Scotland.

King and Queen begin Holyrood Week under guard of ceremonial female bodyguards

Meghan Markle's rose has sold out in under an hour. Picture: Getty

Meghan's 'effortlessly elegant' rose sells out in under an hour

King Charles III arrives for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The party is part of the King's trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week

King Charles presented with keys to Edinburgh at start of Holyrood week

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News