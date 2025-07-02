Spiralling social care costs mean one in five pensioners fear they will leave 'nothing' to loved ones

The Liberal Democrats said that the poll revealed the “deep fears” people had about the turmoil in social care. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley and Connor Hand

The Liberal Democrats say the government have "backed away" from cross-party talks on social care, accusing them of "kicking reforms into the long-grass”.

The findings from the market research consultancy Savanta reveal that one in five pensioners fear they will leave ‘nothing’ in inheritance to their loved ones due to the cost of social care.

Over half of people (55%) surveyed said they were concerned that social care costs will significantly reduce the amount they can leave behind for loved ones with 54% of people saying the Government does not pay enough attention to the crisis hit sector.

Helen Morgan, the Lib Dem Health and Social Care spokesperson, told LBC that the results revealed the "deep rooted anxiety" pensioners feel towards the costs of social care.

"They've saved up all of their life and the money is going to be spent on care rather than them being able to hand it down to their family".

The MP added that "people worry deeply about how much it's going to cost them if and when they need care for themselves".

The poll also found that a staggering 47% of people generally think that they will only be able to leave half or less of their intended inheritance for their loved ones after accounting for steep social care costs.

In the recent Spending Review the Local Government Association criticised the government for a lack of "significant extra government money" towards social care, saying it was "worrying".

It was recently revealed that councils are being forced to fork out £53,352 a year per pensioner in nursing care costs - a staggering 82 percent increase compared to 2015/16’s £29,276 annual rate according to figures gathered from House of Commons library data.

Just 22% of people polled who thought the government paid enough attention to social care, there are strong calls for cross-party talks to be resumed.

Helen Morgan MP claimed that the issue was now a "political football" and pleaded with the government to "resume cross party talks".

She told LBC, "cross party talks are so important, the Labour Party made a great start on this in December, but they've backed away from that as this year has gone on, and that's really disappointing".

"All of parties need to sit down and say 'this is a growing problem', by 2036 another half a million people a year are going to need care. It's not going away and we need to grow up and agree a long term solution".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This government is committed to building a National Care Service that is fair and affordable for all.

“We have already taken decisive action, helping people live independently in their own homes by providing £172 million for the Disabled Facilities Grant, increasing the Carer’s Allowance weekly earnings limit, and strengthening care careers through a new career structure, qualifications and opportunities for learning and development.

“But there is far more to do. Baroness Casey has started her work on the independent commission into adult social care and will build cross-party consensus. She will publish her first recommendations for proper reform of social care next year.”